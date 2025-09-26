Bongiovanni signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Senators on Tuesday, PuckPedia reports.

Bongiovanni has returned to the Senators after scoring 22 goals and 11 assists in 54 regular-season games with AHL Belleville last year. The 25-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut, but he'll get a chance to continue to develop with the Senators at the minor-league level.