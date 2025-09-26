Skip to Main Content
Ottawa • #49 • LW

Wyatt Bongiovanni

Tue, Sep 30 @ 7:00 pm ET
vs Montreal Canadiens
  • Centre Videotron
Eastern Atlantic Standings

Team W-L-OTL Pts
TOR
 52-26-4 108
TB
 47-27-8 102
FLA
 47-31-4 98
OTT
 45-30-7 97
MON
 40-31-11 91
DET
 39-35-8 86
BUF
 36-39-7 79
BOS
 33-39-10 76
Full Standings
Top Wyatt Bongiovanni News

  • Senators' Wyatt Bongiovanni: Back with Sens

    Rotowire

    Bongiovanni signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Senators on Tuesday, PuckPedia reports.

    Bongiovanni has returned to the Senators after scoring 22 goals and 11 assists in 54 regular-season games with AHL Belleville last year. The 25-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut, but he'll get a chance to continue to develop with the Senators at the minor-league level.

    ... See More ... See Less

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-0, 193 lbs
Birthplace: Birmingham, MI
Age: 26
Experience: R
Shoots: Left