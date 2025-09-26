Next Game
Tue, Sep 30 @ 7:00 pm ET
- Centre Videotron
regional restrictions may apply
Top Wyatt Bongiovanni News
-
Senators' Wyatt Bongiovanni: Back with Sens
Bongiovanni signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Senators on Tuesday, PuckPedia reports.
Bongiovanni has returned to the Senators after scoring 22 goals and 11 assists in 54 regular-season games with AHL Belleville last year. The 25-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut, but he'll get a chance to continue to develop with the Senators at the minor-league level.... See More ... See Less
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-0, 193 lbs
|Birthplace: Birmingham, MI
|Age: 26
|Experience: R
|Shoots: Left