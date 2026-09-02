While mobile sports betting isn't legal in Georgia, some of the best prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket have given sports fans a chance to trade event contracts for real money on sports outcomes. On this page, we'll go over our picks for the best prediction market apps available in GA, how their welcome bonuses compare and what else Georgia prediction market customers should know.

Best prediction market apps in Georgia: Our picks

Prediction markets are federally regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Prediction market users trade event contracts for real money that predict real-life outcomes, whether they be in sports or other types of markets. The values of those contracts shift in real time and contracts can be sold prior to a market resolving. The following are our picks for some of the best prediction market apps available in Georgia.

Prediction Market App Welcome Offer Promo Code Kalshi $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25+ CBSSPORTS Polymarket US

Deposit $10, get a $50 trading bonus CBSSPORTS FD Predicts $25 trading bonus after first qualifying real money trade None required DraftKings Predictions $200 trading bonus after first qualifying $5+ real money trade None required

Kalshi promo code: $25 in trading bonus credits

Prediction Market App Kalshi Welcome offer Trade $25 to get $25 in bonus trading credits Promo code CBSSPORTS Minimum deposit $10 Minimum Age 18+ Sports markets in Georgia? Yes Promo Eligibility^ Georgia residents who are first-time users and complete the sign-up process Key terms Must trade $25 within 30 days of account opening to qualify. Trading Credit expires after 7 days.



One of the biggest names in the prediction market industry, Kalshi is currently legal to use in Georgia because prediction markets are regulated by the CFTC. The brand offers sports fans the opportunity to trade event contracts for simple outcomes like which team will win a game and more niche events like where a player may be traded to, whether a player will reach a certain statistical threshold, or a game's margin of victory.

The prices for these contracts can go up and down as other users trade on these outcomes. How to trade event contracts is up to you. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes, in a fun responsible manner.

Kalshi pays out $1 for each successfully settled contract you've purchased.

For instance, if the Atlanta Falcons are priced at $0.36 to win a certain game and they do in fact win, Kalshi will pay a user $1 for each contract the user purchased in favor of that outcome. That would be a profit of $0.64 per contract.

If you're interested in signing up for Kalshi in Georgia, you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 in bonus credits after trading $25 or more.

To access the bonus trading credits, users must make $25 worth of prediction trades within 30 days of opening an account.

Bonus trading credits claimed via the Kalshi promo code cannot be withdrawn from your Kalshi account and the full bonus amount must be used to place trades on prediction markets before any profit can be withdrawn by a participant.

The bonus trading credits expire seven days after being awarded.

Polymarket US

Prediction Market App Polymarket US Welcome offer $50 trading bonus after depositing $10+ Promo code CBSSPORTS Minimum deposit $10 Sports markets in Georgia? Yes Minimum Age 18+ in GA Key terms Qualifying $10 deposit must be used before trading credits. Credits expire 30 days after issuance. Mobile app Yes

The other heavyweight player in the prediction market space, Polymarket US, lets its users trade event contracts on a variety of sports outcomes. Polymarket US's pricing is primarily displayed in percentages rather than in cents, but users can change the pricing format in their account settings.

Therefore, if the Braves winning a game is shown as having a 47% price, it would be equivalent to a $0.47 per event contract price. Georgia residents interested in signing up can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after depositing $10.

Polymarket is a CTFC-licensed product and does not allow crypto deposits and withdrawals. This promo offer is available to 18+ users with a valid address in a state where Polymarket US operates. Existing Polymarket US users are not eligible for the promo.

New users interested in the Polymarket promo code must make a first-time deposit of $10 to be eligible for the $50 trading bonus. The $50 bonus will be distributed as trading credits, which are non-withdrawable and cannot be redeemed as cash, transferred or exchanged. The trading credits can only be used within the Polymarket US platform. The full terms and conditions are available at Polymarket.us.

The availability of markets on Polymarket US varies by state. Some markets available on the global Polymarket.com site may not be available on the Polymarket US app.

Underdog

Prediction Market App Underdog Welcome offer Keep Your Million & 50% deposit match up to $1000 in bonus funds Promo code CBS Minimum Deposit $10 Sports markets in Georgia? Yes Legal Age 18+ in GA Key Terms Keep Your Million: 1x bonus trade-through requirement for the bonus entries award | 50% Deposit Match: 1x bonus play-through requirement on the deposit plus bonus amount Mobile app Yes

The Underdog app includes several products, including Prediction Picks, which is trading on prediction markets.

Eligible new users can use the Underdog promo code CBS for a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds and entry into the Keep Your Million promotion. These separate offers with separate terms but the same CBS bonus code and link to claim the offer.

When you sign-up you will choose your offer. We recommend starting with Choose Your Millions in order to access both offers.

You can sign up with Underdog promo code, but bonus credits awarded from this code must include Fantasy Picks. You can still participate in prediction markets on Underdog in Georgia, but the bonus funds cannot be used on one prediction pick alone. Prediction picks using bonus funds must include two fantasy picks if choosing one prediction pick.

Terms for 50% Deposit Match up to $1000 in bonus funds

A $10 minimum deposit is required and bonus funds will equal half your deposit amount, up to $1000. Therefore, a $2000 deposit is required for the maximum $1000 bonus. The Bonus Funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your first deposit.

Deposit Match Bonus Credit Key Terms:

Bonus funds are non-withdrawable and only profit from eligible picks can be withdrawn after satisfying the trade-through requirements within the turnover period

Bonus Funds must be used on fantasy entries and cannot be used for straight prediction picks, which are event contracts.

Underdog Fantasy/DFS picks now appear alongside Underdog Predict (also known as Underdog Prediction Picks or Team Picks).

Bonus funds can be used on Prediction team picks only if the selection is a Combo with 1 prediction pick and 2 fantasy picks

Bonus funds applied to entries must have payout multipliers of at least 2x

Bonus awards must be used before winnings can be withdrawn.

Bonus funds expire 14 days after being issued.

Keep Your Million Key Terms

Keep Your Million is an Underdog survival game. Every eligible customer will receive a virtual $1,000,000 pot in bonus funds. Here are the steps for how it will work:

How to Play KYM

Step 1 – Pick a question

Ex: Will Miami QB Malik Willis throw for Higher or Lower than 199 passing yards?

Step 2 – Split your million

Drag a slider to divide the pot between Higher and Lower. You can go 100% on one side, split it 50/50, or anything in between. All the money has to go somewhere.

Step 3 – Lock it in

Once you submit your pick before the game starts, it's locked. You can't change it.

Step 4 – Keep your winnings

When the game settles, keep whatever you put on the winning side. That amount becomes your pot for the next question.

Step 5 – Run it back

Make a pick for 20 questions. Survive all 20 and receive whatever's left in Underdog bonus funds.

KYM Key Terms:

Keep Your Million is available as one of the welcome offers when you sign up, alongside other offers.

If you choose KYM, a minimum $10 deposit is required to unlock the game.

Once your deposit is made, the game activates, and you can start making picks.

If you choose a different welcome offer at sign-up, you won't have access to KYM

You have up to 7 days after signing up to make your deposit and unlock the game

You have 21 days to begin making selections or you forfeit

Once you start the game, you'll have 60 days to complete all your picks or forfeit any payout.

FanDuel Predicts

Prediction Market App FanDuel Predictions Welcome offer $25 trading bonus after first qualifying real money trade Promo Code None required Minimum deposit $10 Sports markets in Georgia? Yes Legal age 18+ Key terms New user only. $25 trading bonus expires 7 days after receipt and can be spread out on various trades or used on one $25 trade.

FanDuel is known to many in America as a sportsbook and a Daily Fantasy sports operator, but the brand has also expanded into the prediction market space. Sports fans in Georgia can unlock $25 in trading bonus credits after their first qualifying real money trade. There is a $1 minimum trade requirement.

Qualifying users must be 18+ and located in a state where sports markets are available, including Georgia.

If you qualify for the FanDuel Predicts promo code, you'll receive $25 in bonus trading funds after making your first trade with real money. The trading bonus could take up to 72 hours to appear in your account. The $25 trading bonus can be spread out on multiple trading markets or used on a single trade.

Winning trades made with the $25 trading bonus will not award the initial bonus credit stake as winnings, only the profit made from the trade. The $25 credit expires after seven days if unused.

There is no trade-through restriction before being able to obtain profit from a successful trade and withdraw the winnings as cash.

DraftKings Predictions

Prediction Market App DraftKings Predictions Welcome offer Trade $5+, get up to $200 bonus trading credits (paid within 21 days) Promo code None required Minimum deposit $5 Sports markets in Georgia? Yes Legal age 18+ Key terms New users only must make a first-time trade of $5+ to receive $50 in trading credits. Additional credits awarded as $50 allotments every 7 days and require click-to-claim

The longtime sportsbook and daily fantasy sports brand has expanded into prediction markets via DraftKings Predictions to serve users in states like Georgia.

The latest DraftKings Predictions promo code offers new users up to $200 in bonus trading credits after a first-time qualifying trade of $5+.

The first trade must be at least $5 to receive $50 in bonus trading credits instantly, with the remaining $150 in trading bonus credits to be awarded over 21 days.

Additional bonus credits will be awarded in $50 increments every 7 days. Bonus credits require you to click-to-claim and cannot be combined. Click-to-claims expire seven days after issuance. Bonus credits expire after 1 year. In terms of potential maximum trading credits, this new user offer is one of the best prediction market promos we found available right now.

Prediction markets for Georgia sports teams

Georgia is home to a wide variety of sports teams, both professional and collegiate, with the NHL being the only big professional league that lacks a presence in the Peach State. Fans in Georgia can be some of the most passionate in the nation. Here are the notable teams in Georgia and their championship prices at Kalshi, as of September 2, 2026.

Atlanta Falcons (1¢)

Georgia's NFL team is in a rebuilding phase with major questions at quarterback. The highlight here is running back Bijan Robinson, who may be relied upon heavily with the passing game potentially leaving something to be desired this season. The Falcons sit down the list of teams available in Kalshi Super Bowl pricing.

Those interested in NFL prediction markets can trade on event contracts for game outcomes, season outcomes and various other player-related markets.

Atlanta Braves (6.7¢)

The Braves have been one of the most successful MLB teams of the decade and currently lead the NL East. With impressive showings on both sides of the ball and stars like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Chris Sale in the fold, the Braves have a lot of talent.

Atlanta Hawks (1¢)

The Hawks are near the bottom for the 2027 NBA title pricing, but there are some interesting players on the team. Jalen Johnson broke out in a big way last season and Atlanta recently traded for defensive standout Lu Dort from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Atlanta Dream (11¢)

Atlanta's WNBA team has some notable star power with Allisha Gray and Angel Reese and are among the top contenders on Kalshi's WNBA championship pricing.

Atlanta United (1¢)

Atlanta's MLS team are far from their heyday, as Atlanta United are currently one of the worst records in the league. Miguel Almiron, who played with Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup and had a stint in the Premier League, is the most notable player on the team.

Georgia Bulldogs football (10¢)

The reigning SEC champions, the Bulldogs reached the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff before falling to Ole Miss. Quarterback Gunner Stockton is back and Kirby Smart remains at the helm. Georgia is fifth on Kalshi's national championship board with just one SEC team (Texas) ahead of the Bulldogs.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football (3¢ to win ACC)

The Jackets went 9-4 in 2025 and earned a bid to the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where they were defeated by BYU. Quarterback Haynes King finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy balloting. With King now out of school, Alberto Mendoza – brother of first overall pick and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza – is set to take over under center for coach Brent Key.

Is trading prediction markets legal in Georgia?

It is currently legal to trade event contracts on prediction markets in Georgia because prediction markets are regulated by the CFTC.

Online sports betting status Online sports betting is not legal in Georgia Sportsbook regulator N/A Prediction market availability Georgians can trade sports event contracts on prediction markets Are winnings taxable? Yes, prediction market profits are taxed. Consult a tax professional for advice.

Responsible Trading Tools for Prediction Markets in Georgia

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

FAQ

Are prediction markets legal in Georgia?

Yes, prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket are legal in the state of Georgia because they are regulated by the CFTC.

What prediction sites and platforms are available in Georgia?

People located in Georgia can trade sports events contracts on platforms such as Kalshi, Polymarket, FanDuel Predicts, DraftKings Predictions, Underdog Predict and Novig.

Are prediction market winnings taxed in Georgia?

Yes. Profits made from financially positive event contract trades are taxed as capital gains, both on a federal and state level.

What's the minimum age to trade at prediction markets in Georgia?

You must be at least 18 to trade on prediction market apps in Georgia.

What happens if Georgia's legal status changes?

While we don't expect a change that would automatically make every prediction market platform in Georgia legal or illegal, it could affect which contracts can be offered. The exact outcome depends on developments in various courts throughout the land.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.