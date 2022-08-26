The UEFA Champions League draw is complete and the first matchday will take place on Sept. 6-7. The UEFA Champions League will feature 32 teams competing in eight groups, with Real Madrid entering this year's event as the defending champions. Real Madrid have been crowned champions of Europe's biggest tournament 14 times after knocking off Liverpool 1-0 in the final. Carlo Ancelotti's side will square off against RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic in Group F. You can catch all the action when you stream every UEFA Champions League match live on Paramount+.

According to the latest 2022-23 UEFA Champions League odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Real Madrid is listed at 9-1 to repeat. Manchester City is going off as the 5-2 favorite, with Liverpool (5-1), PSG (11-2) and Bayern Munich (6-1) next in line. Before you lock in your 2022-23 UEFA Champions League futures picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has analyzed the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League draw from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's UEFA Champions League futures picks. And don't forget to stream every match on Paramount+.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.

Top 2022-23 UEFA Champions League predictions

Green is supremely confident that a team from England will be crowned champions of the UEFA Champions League at -120 odds. The Premier League is the most competitive club competition in the world from top to bottom, and the EPL will be well represented in the Champions League this season.

In addition, two of the past four finals have pitted English teams against each other, and an English side has appeared in the Champions League final four times over the past five years.

"This bet covers Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham. Liverpool have reached three Champions League finals in the past five years, and the Reds won the tournament in 2019," Green told SportsLine. "City and Spurs have also finished runners-up in the past four years, while Chelsea won the Champions League in 2021."

How to make 2022-23 UEFA Champions League picks

Green has locked in his best bets to win the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, which includes two surprising double-digit longshots he thinks can win it all. You can only see them here.

So who will win the UEFA Champions League? And which longshots stun the soccer world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Martin Green's best bets for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, all from the proven soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.

2022-23 UEFA Champions League odds

Man City +250

Liverpool +500

PSG +550

Bayern Munich +600

Real Madrid +900

Tottenham +1600

Chelsea +1600

Barcelona +2000

Atletico Madrid +3500

Juventus +4000

Inter Milan +5000

Borussia Dortmund +5000

AC Milan +6500

RB Leipzig +10000

Ajax +10000

Dinamo Zagreb +10000

Porto +15000

Napoli +15000

RB Salzburg +20000

Eintracht Frankfurt +25000

Bayer Leverkusen +25000

Sevilla +25000

Celtic +25000

Rangers +25000

Marseille +25000

Benfica +30000

Sporting Lisbon +50000

Club Brugge +50000

FC Copenhagen +75000

Viktoria Plzen +100000

Maccabi Haifa +100000

Shakhtar Donetsk +100000

2022-23 UEFA Champions League groups

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli and Rangers

Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen

Group H: PSG, Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa