The UEFA Champions League draw is complete and the first matchday will take place on Sept. 6-7. The UEFA Champions League will feature 32 teams competing in eight groups, with Real Madrid entering this year's event as the defending champions. Real Madrid have been crowned champions of Europe's biggest tournament 14 times after knocking off Liverpool 1-0 in the final. Carlo Ancelotti's side will square off against RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic in Group F. You can catch all the action when you stream every UEFA Champions League match live on Paramount+.
According to the latest 2022-23 UEFA Champions League odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Real Madrid is listed at 9-1 to repeat. Manchester City is going off as the 5-2 favorite, with Liverpool (5-1), PSG (11-2) and Bayern Munich (6-1) next in line. Before you lock in your 2022-23 UEFA Champions League futures picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.
After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.
Now, Green has analyzed the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League draw from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's UEFA Champions League futures picks. And don't forget to stream every match on Paramount+.
Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.
Top 2022-23 UEFA Champions League predictions
Green is supremely confident that a team from England will be crowned champions of the UEFA Champions League at -120 odds. The Premier League is the most competitive club competition in the world from top to bottom, and the EPL will be well represented in the Champions League this season.
In addition, two of the past four finals have pitted English teams against each other, and an English side has appeared in the Champions League final four times over the past five years.
"This bet covers Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham. Liverpool have reached three Champions League finals in the past five years, and the Reds won the tournament in 2019," Green told SportsLine. "City and Spurs have also finished runners-up in the past four years, while Chelsea won the Champions League in 2021."
How to make 2022-23 UEFA Champions League picks
Green has locked in his best bets to win the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, which includes two surprising double-digit longshots he thinks can win it all. You can only see them here.
So who will win the UEFA Champions League? And which longshots stun the soccer world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Martin Green's best bets for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, all from the proven soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.
2022-23 UEFA Champions League odds
Man City +250
Liverpool +500
PSG +550
Bayern Munich +600
Real Madrid +900
Tottenham +1600
Chelsea +1600
Barcelona +2000
Atletico Madrid +3500
Juventus +4000
Inter Milan +5000
Borussia Dortmund +5000
AC Milan +6500
RB Leipzig +10000
Ajax +10000
Dinamo Zagreb +10000
Porto +15000
Napoli +15000
RB Salzburg +20000
Eintracht Frankfurt +25000
Bayer Leverkusen +25000
Sevilla +25000
Celtic +25000
Rangers +25000
Marseille +25000
Benfica +30000
Sporting Lisbon +50000
Club Brugge +50000
FC Copenhagen +75000
Viktoria Plzen +100000
Maccabi Haifa +100000
Shakhtar Donetsk +100000
2022-23 UEFA Champions League groups
Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli and Rangers
Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge
Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen
Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille
Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb
Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic
Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen
Group H: PSG, Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa