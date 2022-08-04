The 2022-23 Premier League season kicks off on Friday when Crystal Palace hosts Arsenal in a London derby at Selhurst Park in South London. The Gunners are coming off a season in which they narrowly missed out on a spot in the Champions League, finishing fifth in the Premier League table, with 69 points. Meanwhile Palace was 12th in the table last season in Patrick Vieira's first season as a Premier League manager, a slight improvement over the previous season (14th).

Kickoff is 3 p.m ET. Arsenal is the -121 favorite (risk $121 to win $100) in its latest Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Crystal Palace the +340 underdog. A draw is priced at +270. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal picks or Premier League predictions, you need to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

Now, Green has broken down Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace spread: Arsenal -0.5 (-130)

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace over-under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace 90-minute money line: Arsenal -121, Crystal Palace +340, Draw +260

ARS: Bukayo Saka led team in goals (11) last season

led team in goals (11) last season CP: The Eagles allowed 46 goals last season, seventh fewest in the league

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners upgraded the roster during the transfer window. Arsenal added Oleksandr Zinchenko, who can play left-back or midfield, and striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The club also snapped up 22-year-old playmaker Fabio Vieira from Porto, giving the Gunners an overflow of attacking talent.

In addition, Mikel Arteta's men have been in midseason form in the preseason. Arsenal went a perfect 5-0 in the preseason, outscoring its opponents, 20-4. That includes a 4-0 victory against Chelsea and a 6-0 win over Sevilla in the Emirates Cup.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles have had success recently against Arsenal. On April 4 at Selhurst Park, Palace scored a decisive 3-0 victory over the Gunners in a match that Arsenal badly needed in its chase for a top-four finish. And earlier in the season, at Emirates Stadium, the Eagles managed a 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

In addition, Palace is set to face an Arsenal side that might be without key players because of injury. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe reportedly are doubtful for the Gunners because of various injuries. It was an injury to Tierney that helped contribute to Arsenal's collapse late last season.

How to make picks for Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

