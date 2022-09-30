It's a critical early-season North London derby when Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in an English Premier League matchup Saturday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal (6-0-1) enter the weekend sitting atop the Premier League table, but Spurs (5-2-0) are just one point back, in third place behind Manchester City on goal differential. The teams hope the international break didn't sap any momentum. The Gunners last played Sept, 18, cruising to a 3-0 victory against Brentford, while Tottenham crushed Leicester City 6-2 the previous day. The teams have split their matchups the past two seasons, with the home team winning each time.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 a.m. ET in London. Caesars Sportsbook lists Arsenal as a +106 favorite (risk $100 to win $106) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Arsenal vs. Tottenham odds from. Spurs are a +250 underdog, a draw is priced at +260 and the Over/Under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Tottenham vs. Arsenal picks or North London derby predictions, you need to see what soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 37-20-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of more than $1,400 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Arsenal vs. Tottenham matchup from all sides. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Tottenham vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Tottenham spread: Arsenal -0.5

Arsenal vs. Tottenham over-under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Tottenham money line: Arsenal +106, Tottenham +250, Draw +260

ARS: The Gunners have at least two goals in five straight home meetings.

TOT: Spurs have scored in 12 straight Premier League matches

Arsenal vs. Tottenham picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Arsenal



The Gunners have rebounded since suffering their loss to Manchester United in a tough environment at Old Trafford. Since their first setback of the season, they eased past Brentford and beat FC Zurich 2-1 in a Europa League match on Sept. 8. They had a game in between postponed by the queen's death, so Arsenal should be pretty well rested. They also will be at home, where they have beaten Spurs by a combined 5-1 the past two years. The Gunners haven't lost a league match at the Emirates in this North London derby since 2010 (7-4-0).

Arsenal should dictate the pace, as they have a possession rate almost 10% higher. The Gunners keep the ball almost 59% of the time on average (fourth in EPL), while Spurs are below 50% (12th). Tottenham have scored one more goal than the Gunners, but just five of their 18 have come on the road.

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs will be looking for another big game from Son Heung-min, who had a hat trick off the bench against Leicester to break his scoring drought. The South Korean shared the league lead with 23 goals last season, but had a slow start to the season. Harry Kane got off to a flying start, and he has six goals in the first seven league matches. Tottenham lead the league in shots on target (45), and as usual they are one of the most efficient, putting 41.3% of their 109 shots on the net.

Arsenal haven't given up many shots, but they are among the worst in the league at keeping them away from the net. The Gunners have allowed just 20 on targets, but that is 38.5% of the total of 52, the fourth-worst percentage in the league. Against a team like Spurs, that could become a problem. Spurs are dangerous on the counter-attack, so as Arsenal hold the ball in their half, they will be looking to spring Kane and Son for opportunities. Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale has saved 14 of 20 shots (65%), while Tottenham's Hugo Lloris is fourth in the EPL in save percentage (72.7).

How to make Tottenham vs. Arsenal picks

Eimer has analyzed the Tottenham vs. Arsenal matchup from all sides and has revealed three confident best bets and a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his Arsenal vs. Tottenham predictions at SportsLine.

So who wins Tottenham vs. Arsenal on Saturday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Arsenal vs. Tottenham, all from the soccer expert who has crushed his recent soccer picks for SportsLine, and find out.