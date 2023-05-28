Behind a scrumptious strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure, Everton has avoided relegation with a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park. With their win, Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton will be the teams heading to the Championship. Everton now keep the run going as one of the six English clubs to never have been relegated from the Premier League alongside Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Chelsea. Everton have managed to continue a top flight run which has extended from the 1954-55 season. Although they have now left things late for the second season running.

The loss of the Foxes from the Premier League will be a monumental one as they are the second team to win a Premier League title and be relegated along with Blackburn Rovers. Leicester City were a team on the cusp of Champions League qualification just two seasons ago and finished eighth in the league last season but times can change quickly in English soccer.

With Leeds United dropping, the future of their trio of Americans, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie will come into question along with other players. The Yorkshire club was one that also needed late heroics last season to avoid the drop but weren't able to avoid the same fate for two seasons running. Southampton knew their fate heading into he final day but went down with a bang scoring four goals at home against Liverpool.