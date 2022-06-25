CR Flamengo continues the battling to get back to dominating Brazil Serie A when it hosts America-MG on Saturday. The home team was on second place on the table last season, but currently sits in 14th with just one win in its last five matches. America-MG is in even rougher shape, as the Minas Gerais squad is both winless and scoreless over their last four matches. With both squads in dire need of turning things around, this promises to be a very interesting matchup. You can see what happens when you stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is set for 6 p.m. ET. The latest Flamengo vs. America-MG odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Flamengo as the -245 favorite (risk $245 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. America-MG is listed as the +575 underdog, while a draw is priced at +310. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the Brazilian Serie A and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream (including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour), no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Flamengo vs. America-MG

Flamengo vs. America-MG date: Saturday, June 25

Flamengo vs. America-MG time: 6 p.m. ET

Flamengo vs. America-MG live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Flamengo vs. America-MG

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Flamengo vs. America-MG, Eimer is picking the home team to score more than 1.5 goals at a -165 payout. The expert notes that even though Flamengo isn't playing at the same level it did last season, it is still scoring at least one goal a game. Dorival Junior's club also plays better at home, so the chances of them getting on the scoresheet are much higher.



The home team also has an advantage because America-MG is missing two of its biggest weapons. Top scorer Iago Maidana is sidelined with a broken foot and starting goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli is dealing with a thigh injury, further depleting an oft-injured visiting team.



"A combination of having two squads in abysmal form with both experiencing significant injuries should play this out to be a really sketchy and cagey match," Eimer told SportsLine. "Flamengo has the upper hand due to their overwhelming success on home soil, and we'll be banking on them once again to do what we know this side is capable of."

How to watch, live stream Brazilian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Brazil Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Brazil Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.