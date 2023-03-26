France look to continue rolling through group play when they visit Ireland on Monday for a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group B match. The French began the competition in strong fashion as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Netherlands on Friday. Ireland, who are playing their opener, failed to earn a spot in the 2020 tournament after posting a 3-5-1 record in qualifiers and losing to Slovakia in the playoff semifinals.

Kickoff at Aviva Stadium in Dublin is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The French are -285 favorites (risk $285 to win $100) in the latest France vs. Ireland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Irish are +800 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Ireland vs. France picks, you need to see the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying predictions from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 63-69-1 on his SportsLine soccer picks since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, and thanks to several plus-money hits, he's delivered profitable results during that span.

Now, Green has broken down France vs. Ireland from every possible angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Ireland vs. France:

France vs. Ireland money line: France -285, Ireland +800, Draw +340

France vs. Ireland over/under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Ireland spread: France -1.5 (+105)

FRA: The French are averaging 2.5 goals over their last eight matches across all competitions

IRE: The Irish have netted three goals in three of their last seven overall contests

France vs. Ireland picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back France

The French have been stellar on the road in European Qualifiers of late, winning their last three such contests without allowing a goal. Les Bleus also have enjoyed plenty of success against Ireland across all competitions as they are unbeaten in seven straight meetings since dropping a 3-2 decision in a 1982 World Cup qualifying match. France will be looking to take control early in the match on Monday after building a 2-0 lead less than nine minutes into the triumph over the Netherlands.

Forward Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the second minute and defender Dayot Upamecano doubled the advantage in the eighth. New team captain Kylian Mbappe took over from there as he continued his offensive assault during international play with a brace. The 24-year-old forward led all players with eight goals during the 2022 World Cup after registering a hat trick against Argentina in the final.

Why you should back Ireland

The Irish advanced to the European Championship just once in their first 13 attempts but have accomplished the feat twice in their last three tries. They are winless in five European Qualifying matches since defeating Gibraltar 2-0 in June 2019 but are unbeaten in their last 13 home games across all competitions. Ireland is coming off a 3-2 victory against Latvia in a friendly on Wednesday in which they squandered a two-goal lead before winger Chiedozie Ogbene put them ahead for good in the 65th minute.

The 25-year-old Nigerian-born Ogbene is the top scorer for Rotherham United of the EFL Championship this season as he has recorded seven goals and three assists in 31 matches. Also scoring for Ireland in the win against Latvia were midfielder Callum O'Dowda and striker Evan Ferguson. The 18-year-old Ferguson hopes to continue his hot streak as he netted a pair of goals for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 5-0 triumph over Grimsby Town on March 19 in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

How to make Ireland vs. France picks

Green has scrutinized the France vs. Ireland match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total. He also provides two confident best bets, both of which pay plus-money, and has his full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing those picks here.

So, who wins France vs. Ireland in Monday's 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying match? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Ireland vs. France, all from the European soccer expert who knows the sport inside and out.