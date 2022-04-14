Freddy Rincón, a star at the 1990 World Cup for Colombia and one of the best players ever for Los Cafeteros, has died days after sustaining injuries in a serious car accident in the Colombian city of Cali. He was just 55 years of age.

Rincón's injuries came after the vehicle he was driving collided with a bus overnight on Monday.

"Despite all the efforts of our teams, Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia has passed away," Laureano Quintero, the medical director of the hospital in Cali where Rincón was being treated, told reporters.

A dominant, elusive and exciting midfielder, Rincón guided Colombia to three straight World Cup appearances (1990, 1994, 1998) as part of the country's golden generation. Aside from playing for both Real Madrid and Napoli, he played in his native Colombia for América de Cali and Sante Fe, but his most successful spell came with Brazilian giants Corinthians. He captained the team to the 2000 FIFA Club World title, defeating Vasco de Gama in the final at the famed Maracanã Stadium.

Rincón is well known for this goal against eventual champions West Germany in the 1990 World Cup in Italy, earning Colombia a historic draw.

Rincón was also part of the Colombia team that won 5-0 at Argentina in qualifying for the 1994 World Cup.

While it has been years since that iconic goal against Germany, more recently Rincón had a quick cameo, in a sense, in the Academy Award-winning film "Encanto," where his goal is depicted by the character Bruno.

Rincón's career ended with him having scored 152 club goals and 17 for his national team, earning nine trophies.