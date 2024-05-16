Barcelona are on the road on Thursday taking on Almeria at Power Horse Stadium in La Liga with the hosts already relegated to the second tier. Xavi's side are second but know that Real Madrid are already champions while Pepe Mel's men are bottom of the table and already doomed since last month. With 22 losses from their last 35 games, this is a mismatch in the form book with Barca are looking for a 10th away win of this season so far.

The Andalusians have conceded 70 goals so far with the worst defensive record in the Spanish topflight with eight draws and nine losses from 17 home outings -- they have not won at home all campaign but they did edge Barca 1-0 last year. Second spot will seal a Spanish Supercup place for the Catalans and a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad further helped that cause. This could be a 15th top two finish from 16 for the Blaugrana and a record of eight wins from nine over Almeria suggests that it will be more of the same.

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, May 16 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 16 | 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Power Horse Stadium - Almeria, Spain

Power Horse Stadium - Almeria, Spain Watch: ESPN+ and Fubo (try for free)

ESPN+ and Fubo (try for free) Odds: Almeria +600; Draw +450; Barca -275

Team news

Almeria: Iddrisu Baba is a doubt while Largie Ramazani is suspended although Aleksandar Radovanovic could return from injury. Cesar Montes is back from his ban and should partner Chumi at the heart of the defense.

Potential Almeria XI: Maximiano; Pubill, Montes, Chumi, Langa; Edgar, Robertone; Romero, Viera, Embarba; Lozano.

Barca: Gavi and Frenkie de Jong are out while Ronald Araujo is a doubt after missing Sociedad. Alejandro Balde is stepping up his return but remains some way off while Ilkay Gundogan is suspended which could allow Fermin Lopez the chance to step in. Lewandowski is three goals behind Girona's Artem Dovbyk in the race for the Pichichi award so the Poland international needs a prolific late burst.

Potential Barca XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Cancelo; Pedri, Christensen, Fermin; Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Prediction

This one should go with form so expect Barca to see off Almeria by one or two goals to maintain second place. Pick: Almeria 0, Barca 2.