After Champions League elimination, Kylian Mbappe announced on Friday that he will finally leave PSG at the end of the current season and won't extend his deal with the French club. While Real Madrid fans are waiting for the next announcement, PSG fans will see Mbappe playing at the Parc des Princes one last time on Sunday where the French side will meet Toulouse. Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, May 12 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 12 | 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

Parc des Princes -- Paris, France TV: beIN Sports USA | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

beIN Sports USA | Fubo (try for free) Odds: PSG -130; Draw +650; Toulouse +1000

Team news

PSG: Lucas Hernandez suffered an ACL injury in the first leg against Borussia Dortmund that will force him to miss Euro 2024. Presnel Kimpembe and Layvin Kurzawa are also injured and will miss the remaining three games of the season.

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Mendes; Lee, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery; Asensio, Mbappe, Barcola.

Toulouse: Toulouse's defeat to Montpellier last week saw both sides end the contest with 10 men on the pitch including Rasmus Nicolaisen who is set to miss the PSG game due to the suspension.

Potential Toulouse XI: Restes; Desler, Keben, Costa, Diarra; Schmidt, Casseres Jr, Sierro; Aboukhlal, Dallinga, Gboho.

Prediction

And lastly, of course, I expected Mbappe to score at least one last goal in front of his home fans. Pick: PSG 3, Toulouse 0.