Two clubs at opposite ends of the Group G 2022-23 UEFA Champions League table will go head-to-head on Wednesday when Manchester City hosts FC Copenhagen on Paramount+. Manchester City are the reigning champions of the Premier League and have won the Premier League four of the last five seasons, but Pep Guardiola's squad is still chasing their first UCL title. FC Copenhagen won the Danish Superliga last season and is back in the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time since 2018. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Manchester City vs. Copenhagen odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Man City as -2500 favorites (risk $2500 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Copenhagen the +4500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +1300 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Copenhagen

Manchester City vs. Copenhagen date: Wednesday, Oct. 5

Manchester City vs. Copenhagen time: 3 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Copenhagen live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for FC Copenhagen vs. Man City

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Manchester City vs. Copenhagen, Green is backing Erling Haaland to score two or more goals for a +137 payout. After losing an FA Community Shield match against Liverpool to open the season, Manchester City have been unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions (eight wins and two draws). That includes a pair of impressive wins over Sevilla and Dortmund to jump into first place in Group G of the UEFA Champions League.

Erling Haaland has long been viewed as one of the most exciting young strikers in world football, but he's cemented himself as arguably the best goal-scorer on the planet with 14 goals in eight Premier League matches and three Champions League goals in two contests. The 22-year-old scored a world-class winner against Dortmund, his former team, in his last Champions League appearance and he had a hat trick in a win over Manchester United on Sunday.

"Haaland fired in his third hat-trick of the season against Man Utd on Sunday, leaving him with an outrageous haul of 14 goals from just eight Premier League games," Green said. "That works out at a goal every 48 minutes. The Norwegian superstar is on course to break all sorts of records this season, as he is blessed with magnificent service from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva."

