FIFA World Cup 2022 continues for Group H as South Korea and Ghana square off on Monday at Education City Stadium in Qatar. The two teams are meeting for the first time since 2014 when Ghana defeated South Korea 4-0 with a hat-trick from Jordan Ayew. It's now a battle for position in the group after Ghana lost their World Cup opener 3-2 against Portugal, while South Korea earned a point with a scoreless draw against Uruguay.

It's nearly a must-win scenario for Ghana who are on the brink of elimination in the group with zero points and a -1 goal differential.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Monday, November 28 | Time : 8 a.m. ET

: Monday, November 28 | : 8 a.m. ET Location : Education City Stadium

: Education City Stadium TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: South Korea +150; Draw+195; Ghana +210 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

South Korea: The South Korean side settled for a scoreless draw against Uruguay in their group opener. The silver lining was the return of Son Heung-min in a full protective face mask after a recent fracture in his eye socket. The team will feel relief as he came out of the draw unharmed, but they will need to generate more in their attack if they want to defeat Ghana and advance out of the group. If Kim Jin-Su stays involved on the flanks during the game, the left-back could be an extra offensive asset for the South Koreans.

Ghana: The Black Stars played a thrilling 3-2 group opener against Portugal but were on the losing end and are now facing elimination from the World Cup. The only team in the group with zero points, Ghana have a promising attack on their side with Inaki Williams leading the line. They've shown that they can produce in attack, but the defense has to be better, avoiding the sloppy mistakes we saw against Portugal.

Prediction

South Korea will finally get a World Cup goal but Ghana will keep the pressure on and break through on goal multiple times. Pick: Ghana 2, South Korea 1.