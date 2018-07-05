Thai cave rescue: Boys from soccer team trapped asking about 2018 World Cup results, Thailand Navy Seal says

Twelve boys have been trapped with their soccer coach for over a week in a cave in Thailand. Video of the boys from inside the cave surfaced recently, showing each of them smiling, flashing peace signs and telling the world they're in good health. However, rescuers say it's still too dangerous to dive in the cave and save the boys and the coach from the dark and flooded tunnels. Be sure to follow CBS News for all the latest updates

Rescuers say it is still too dangerous to dive in the cave to save Thai soccer team, but they are crafting plans to get them out: https://t.co/itbkUjIlpv pic.twitter.com/bSOy9L8ErZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 4, 2018

The team, which was missing for nine days before being found, is between the ages of 11 and 16. People are working tirelessly to rescue them from the cave, but in the interim they're bringing them food and supplies. The team was trapped when it entered a cave that found itself ravaged by a giant downpour, stranding them behind a wall of water. There's no timeline for the extraction, and the boys are taking a crash course in swimming as a possible escape method, a local governor in Thailand says. Be sure to follow CBS News for the latest updates on the rescue efforts in Thailand.

The entire world has centered its focus on the safety of the soccer team as they try to remain calm, healthy and in good spirits. Meanwhile, a Thai Navy Seal said that the boys have been asking for World Cup results and updates, according to the Washington Post.

NBC's Bill Neely said that "They are putting telephone cables into the cave so the boys can speak to their parents, maybe even see them on a video link. And the boys have been asking questions about the soccer World Cup, and who is winning."

Naturally, the soccer world has banded behind the young team on an international level.

"It is with great joy that we have received the news that the 12 boys and their football coach have been found alive after nine days missing in a flooded cave in Thailand," FIFA said in a statement, per CNN. "We hope that with the help of the rescue team, the boys and their coach will be brought safely out of the cave so that they can be reunited with their families."

"It is terrible news and the world of football hopes that someone can find a way to take these kids out of there," Brazilian legend Ronaldo added of the situation.

After a heart-breaking loss to Belgium in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Japanese men's national team also offered support to the young men trapped.

"Hang on! Football Family are with you," it said in English. It then sent another tweet, this time written in Thai.

This message translated to "never give up for the next fight."

Japanese Football Association president Kohzo Tashiima praised the team for the message, adding "I would like to pray with everyone here so that they are safely rescued," per the Washington Post.