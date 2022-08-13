The Premier League is back in action on Sunday

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: West Ham United 0-1; Nottingham Forest 0-1

Last Season Records: Nottingham Forest 0-0; West Ham United 16-14-8

What to Know

West Ham United will head out on the road to face off against Nottingham Forest at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at The City Ground. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Irons came up short against Manchester City on Sunday, falling 2-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Nottingham Forest was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Nottingham Forest took a 2-0 hit to the loss column.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

