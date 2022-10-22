The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is nine months away and the official draw is now complete. The tournament will have 32 teams participating in the event for the first time, and all nations have been divided into eight groups ahead of the tournament. The United States women's national team are the reigning champions and enter the competition in pursuit of a three-peat and will face the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.

All 32 teams were divided into four pots, with one team from each pot filling out the eight groups. With the exception of UEFA teams, nations from the same confederations were not drawn into the same group.

Take a look at the official groups:

Group A

New Zealand



Norway



Philippines



Switzerland



Group B

Australia



Republic of Ireland



Nigeria



Canada



Group C

Spain



Costa Rica



Zambia



Japan



Group D

England



Playoff winner (Chile, Senegal , or Haiti)



, or Haiti) Denmark



China



Group E

United States



Vietnam



Netherlands



Playoff winner ( Portugal , Cameroon , Thailand)



Group F

France



Jamaica



Brazil



Playoff winner (Chinese Taipei, Paraguay, Panama, or Papua New Guinea)



Group G

Sweden



South Africa



Italy



Argentina



Group H

Germany



Morocco



Colombia



Korea Republic



How did the USWNT place?

The USWNT was placed in Group E alongside the Netherlands, and World Cup debutants Vietnam. The fourth team in Group E will be determined by the inter-confederation Group A playoff winner. Either Portugal, Thailand, or Cameroon will join Group E in the 2023 World Cup. The USWNT will play the entirety of the group stage in New Zealand, and the opening match will be against Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland.

An undetermined perspective remains with one team still left to be named to the group, but as it stands, this is a fairly less than challenging group for the USWNT.

Is there a group of death?

Not quite. But there are groups that could provide some upsets and create a bit of chaos which is the perfect recipe for the largest global event in all of soccer.

Group B stands out as a bit unpredictable with tournament hosts Australia, Olympic winners Canada, debutants Ireland, and the always-talented ever-present Nigeria. Will Australia fold under pressure? Could Canada fade? Can Nigeria win the group with a steady attack?

A potential group of death could be Group D, with Euro 2022 champions England, alongside Denmark and AFC women's Asian Cup Champions China, and either team could steal points from the other. An additional nation of either Chile, Senegal, or Haiti will join the group as the fourth team. If Haiti wins their inter-confederation playoff, they are a team that could tire out a more experienced side.

A group of chaos could be Group F with France, Jamaica, and Brazil, and the winner between Chinese Taipei, Paraguay, Panama, or Papua New Guinea. France and Brazil provided a memorable round of 16 match in the 2019 World Cup when France defeated Brazil 2-1 and Brazilian legend Marta gave a passionate plea in what many perceived to be her final World Cup.

What's next

The opening match for the 2023 World Cup will kick off on July 20 and feature tournament hosts New Zealand against Norway at Eden Park in Auckland. Co-hosts Australia will meet Ireland at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on the same day.