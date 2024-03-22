UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards announced on Thursday that she will forego her extra year of eligibility to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Edwards is projected to be the No. 6 overall pick to the Washington Mystics in CBS Sports' latest mock draft, but could go even higher.

Here is Edwards' full message, which she released on social media:

"Four epic years filled with hustle, two crazy Final Fours and one unforgettable championship game. None of this magic would have been possible without the endless love from my family, coaches, teammates and the electric UConn nation. From grinding through bubble season, to defying the odds and hitting that championship game, these college years have been a wild ride. Absolutely no regrets committing to this program and its legacy. It's been the best decision ever.

"Now, as me and the team gear up for the next phase of the season, we're all about that hungry, eaager and pumped-up vibe. We've achieved a ton, but hey, there's still that one big goal waiting for us. We're not done yet. Although gotta savor every moment cause this is my last jam at UConn. I'm all in, ready to bring that championship glory back to Storrs with my squad by my side. Let's have one last dance.

"In addition to one last dance, I will be officially declaring for the 2024 draft. I'm prepared, but more importantly, I'm ready for the next chapter."

Through 32 games this season, Edwards is averaging 17.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals, while shooting 59.4% from the field. She was named an AP All-American honorable mention for the first time and to the All-Big East team for the second consecutive season.

Edwards broke her nose in UConn's win over Marquette in the Big East Tournament semifinals on March 10 and did not suit up when the team won the Big East crown against Georgetown. While she will be ready to go on Saturday when the team takes on Jackson State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, she will need to wear a protective mask.

An athletic forward with a versatile offensive skillset, Edwards should excel on the next level, especially if she can increase her range to the 3-point line. She is one of the best frontcourt prospects in this class, and while the middle of the first round seems most likely, the back end of the lottery is not out of the question.