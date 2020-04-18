Coronavirus: WNBA's Stefanie Dolson reveals testing positive along with entire family, says all have recovered

The 2020 WNBA Draft went forward on Friday night, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held virtually. Commissioner Cathey Engelbert announced the picks live from her living room, while top prospects -- including No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu -- were incorporated via video conferencing.

Speaking of the coronavirus, Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson announced during the draft that she and her family recently tested positive for COVID-19, but have thankfully recovered.

"This virus has hit pretty close to home," Dolson said. "About a month ago, my whole family and I, we all tested positive for the virus and it hit us pretty hard. My mom, she ended up being admitted into the hospital for about four days. She had severe symptoms, pneumonia. But because of the team of health care workers that was there, she's home safe now and healthy. "

Dolson also took a chance to thank the health care workers that are doing so much to help not only her family, but the entire country.

"I just want to say thank you to all the health care workers out there," Dolson said. "What you're doing is inspirational and amazing -- putting your lives at risk for us and helping the community and the country. I just want to say thank you."

Dolson is not the first WNBA player who tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese also tested positive earlier this month, but has since announced that she's fully recovered. Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage and Connecticut Sun forward Theresa Plaisance also believe they were infected with the virus while playing in China, but were not given an official diagnosis. In fact, Plaisance dropped an unbelievable 51 points and 31 rebounds just after being released from the hospital.

The WNBA and NBA are teaming up to produce masks featuring logos of all 12 WNBA squads and all 30 NBA teams. Proceeds from the sales of those masks will go to charities helping to feed families affected by the pandemic.

As of now, the WNBA's season has been postponed indefinitely. Opening night had been scheduled for May 15.