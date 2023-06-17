The first of three WNBA games on the CBS family of networks this weekend was a thriller of historic nature, as the Seattle Storm went on the road and outlasted the Dallas Wings, 109-103, after an electric scoring duel between Jewell Loyd and Arike Ogunbowale.

Loyd knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with 39 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Ogunbowale hit seven triples of her own en route to 41 points, three assists and three steals. Both players set new career highs, and together they became the first players in WNBA history to score at least 39 points in the same game.

The accolades didn't stop there. Here's a quick rundown of seven more fascinating stats from the star showings: