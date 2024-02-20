The Los Angeles Sparks have traded the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft to the Chicago Sky in exchange for Julie Allemand, Li Yueru and a 2025 third-round pick, both teams announced Monday. This trade continues a busy offseason for both clubs.

The Sparks acquired the No. 8 pick earlier this winter from the Atlanta Dream in the Jordin Canada deal. That, combined with their own No. 2 pick and the No. 4 selection they got from the Seattle Storm in the Kia Nurse trade, left them with three of the top-eight picks in this spring's draft.

Though the departures of Canada and Nneka Ogwumike have forced them to reset, it's clear the front office wasn't interested in adding so many rookies to the mix this season. Instead, they've flipped the eighth pick for a solid rotational point guard in Allemand and a young center with upside.

"Julie and Li are outstanding additions to our Sparks family," Sparks coach Curt Miller stated in a press release. "Julie is a respected international point guard with previous WNBA experience. She is a great floor general and helps make everyone on the court better. Li is currently having an outstanding season in Turkey and will play a huge role for the Chinese National Team in the upcoming Olympics. Li has great size and will provide a nice post presence for the future."

As for the Sky, this move helps them replenish their draft capital as they begin a rebuild that should have started well over a year ago. Already this winter they have acquired the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft and a 2026 first from the Phoenix Mercury, though it came at the cost of star guard Kahleah Copper, who requested a trade.

The Sky started this offseason without a first-round pick and now have two of the top-eight selections. They have a long road ahead of them, but are at least heading in the right direction now.

"We are continuing to build assets by securing draft capital for the upcoming years," Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca stated. "An additional first-round pick in 2024 will allow us to draft yet another valuable player and add a foundational piece to this roster."