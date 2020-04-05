2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 matches, Night 2 card, schedule, dates, start time, location, rumors
Night 1 of WrestleMania is in the books, so now it's time to look ahead to Night 2 action
We were fully aware that we would be in for quite the bizarre WrestleMania 36 event with the biggest show of the year taking place inside of an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando. With one night in the books, it was certainly a surreal event, to say the least. The two-night extravaganza kicked off on Saturday night, and it proved that this would be a WrestleMania we would never forget while still providing the exciting moments that we associate with the signature event of the year.
New champions were crowned during Night 1 of the action that took place inside the Performance Center, while Kevin Owens gave us -- and himself -- a WrestleMania moment to be remembered for ages. Meanwhile, we were treated to the most creative main event in the history of WrestleMania outside of the Performance Center as AJ Styles and The Undertaker delivered a boneyard match that set the internet ablaze.
The WrestleMania action is not over, though. We still have Night 2 on Sunday, and below you can have a look at the card on tap, highlighted by Brock Lesnar defending his WWE championship against Drew McIntyre. And be sure to check out the full results from Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 by clicking here.
WWE WrestleMania 36 matches
Night 2 (Sunday)
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)
- John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Funhouse Match)
- NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks (Elimination Match)
- Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Natalya vs. Liv Morgan (Kickoff Show)
