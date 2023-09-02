WWE heads to Pittsburgh on Saturday night for Payback. It's an interesting card, featuring four title matches and hosted by WWE legend John Cena.

In addition to the title bouts -- headlined by Seth Rollins defending the world heavyweight championship against Shinsuke Nakamura -- Becky Lynch is set to meet Trish Stratus inside a steel cage. There is one other match on the card carrying a stipulation as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to defend the undisputed WWE tag team championship against Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a Steel City Street Fight.

Also, Cody Rhodes will appear on an edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect."

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2023 WWE Payback



Date: Sept. 2, 2023

Location: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

2023 WWE Payback match card