One of the biggest tone-setting events of the year in WWE is here. Money in the Bank takes place on Saturday and the card is set for the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto.

Two ladder matches will take place on the card with one man and one woman emerging as the Money in the Bank contract holder. That contract guarantees the winner a shot at any championship at a time of their choosing, often directly after the champion has just been worn down in a title defense.

The world heavyweight championship is also set to be defended, with Damian Priest putting his belt on the line against former champion Seth Rollins, who just recently returned from injury.

Look below at the confirmed matches for Money in the Bank. The event streams live on Peacock on Saturday with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

2024 WWE Money in the Bank matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins: Rollins made his return from injury on a recent Raw and immediately made clear his plans to win back the title he lost at WrestleMania. As Rollins seemed to suggest he would enter the Money in the Bank ladder match to reach his goal, Priest came to the ring to tell Rollins he intended to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on him rather than Drew McIntyre and laid out a challenge to Rollins, giving him a direct path to the title to try and establish who is truly Raw's top dog.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre: There are, as expected, many moving parts involved with the match. Gable has found himself in the targets of the Wyatt Sicks while also losing control of Alpha Academy, Uso is still in pursuit of his first singles championship and McIntyre has been repeatedly screwed over by CM Punk and is looking to win the briefcase to regain the world heavyweight championship. McIntyre has also vowed that he will win the match and cash in the contract the same night.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark: Unlike the men's side, there aren't many deeper stories underneath the match. What is worth noting is that only one woman (Carmella) has won Money in the Bank and held on to the contract for more than 40 days, with almost all cash-ins coming within 24 hours of winning the match.

Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. The Bloodline: Solo Sikoa has taken over The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence, leaving Paul Heyman distraught. Heyman has gone so far as to beg CM Punk to come to his aid. The new version of The Bloodline is far less in control, with Sikoa having brought in the likes of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu, a much more violent group. The group has had longstanding issues with Rhodes, Owens and Orton and the six-man tag is now set to possibly steal the show on a card full of potentially show-stealing matches.

Intercontinental Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker: This could easily have been Zayn vs. Breakker vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser after Breakker vs. Sheamus ended with Sheamus getting the disqualification win after being attacked by Kaiser, and then Sheamus attacking Kaiser for the DQ during Kaiser's match with Breakker. Instead, Zayn offered Breakker a chance to challenge him anytime, anywhere. Breakker decided on Money in the Bank and that's what will be going down unless things change in a week.