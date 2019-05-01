WWE returns to Saudi Arabia in June with Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Undertaker in tow

WWE will make its return to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, marking the company's third event in the nation as part of their ongoing 10-year agreement with the country's sports authority. This comes on the heels of the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018 and Crown Jewel in November 2018, the latter of which went on despite a swath of controversy surrounding the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

This third event is presently unnamed, though a bevy of WWE superstars have already been announced for the show. Namely, WWE confirmed Wednesday that Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker would all be taking the trip -- and bringing home the payday -- that an appearance in Saudi Arabia provides.

While Lesnar last appeared in WWE in April at WrestleMania 35 and The Undertaker showed up the following Monday on television, Goldberg has not made a WWE appearance since dropping the universal title to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. That began a nearly two-year reign for Lesnar atop WWE as the universal champion.

Other names WWE is already advertising for the show include WWE champion Kofi Kingston, universal champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and AJ Styles. There are once again no women advertised for the show. The only woman who has appeared live for WWE in Saudi Arabia over its prior two events was Renee Young, who works on the commentary team.

A number of WWE superstars chose to sit out the company's last event in Saudi Arabia, including John Cena, Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn. Cena is not full-time with the company and Bryan is currently injured. Zayn recently returned to WWE coming off injury.

The show is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET, and while viewing information has not yet been provided, the prior two shows have streamed live on WWE Network.