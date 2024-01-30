The Road to WrestleMania goes around the world. The Royal Rumble has concluded with Cody Rhodes and Bayley securing their spots at WrestleMania 40. Superstars make the long flight to Perth, Australia for Elimination Chamber before landing back stateside.

Elimination Chamber takes place in Perth on Feb. 24. The annual event usually plays a significant role in shaping the subsequent WrestleMania card. Speaking of WrestleMania, the 40th anniversary show -- dubbed WrestleMania XL -- takes place on April 6 and 7 in Philadelphia.

WWE will continue to expand its global footprint with three major international events after this year's two-day showcase. Two cities host major WWE events for the first time. WWE Backlash debuts in Lyon, France on May 4 and the first Bash in Berlin premieres in Germany on Aug. 31. Sandwiched in between the France and Germany stops is Money in the Bank in Toronto on July 6.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2024 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2024 PPV schedule