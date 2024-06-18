Cody Rhodes, Bayley and Damian Priest are still world champions, CM Punk laid siege to Drew McIntyre's castle and WWE superstars have money on their minds. The WWE departs from Clash at the Castle in Scotland on the road to Money in the Bank in Toronto.

McIntyre's stretch of big disappointments continued on June 15. The "Scottish Warrior" was on the verge of recapturing the world heavyweight title in his motherland until Punk, masquerading as a referee, provided the opening necessary for Priest to defeat him. Piper Niven also fell short as the home team challenger for the WWE women's title, but Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn scored one point for Scotland in capturing the WWE women's tag team titles.

Superstars turn their attention to Money in the Bank in Toronto on July 6. The event has evolved to become one of WWE's spiritual "big five" annual shows, expanding the traditional "big four" that includes Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. The winner of the multi-superstar men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will have one year to cash in an opportunity for any title of their choice at the time and place of their choosing.

WWE is halfway through a six-country pay-per-view run across six different countries. It started with Backlash in France and followed with King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia and Clash at the Castle in Scotland. The superstars will jet to Money in the Bank in Canada before wrapping up the global tour in August with SummerSlam in Cleveland and Bash in Berlin. WWE has yet to announce major shows for September or October, but the promotion returns to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel in Riyadh.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2024 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2024 PPV schedule