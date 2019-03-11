2019 AAF standings: Let's take a look at how all the teams stack up in both divisions

Check back throughout the season to see where each AAF team stands heading to the playoffs

Each AAF team will play 10 regular season games, followed by a four-team playoff that pairs the two highest-seeded teams from each division at the home site of the team with the better record. The AAF Championship Game will be held on April 27 in Las Vegas, as the two remaining teams battle to be the new league's first champion. 

Be sure to check back each week to see the updated standings below, including overall records, records at home and on the road, and division records. 

East Division

TeamOverallVs. DivisionVs. WestHomeAway

Orlando Apollos

5-0

3-0

2-0

2-0

3-0

Birmingham Iron

3-2

2-1

1-1

2-2

1-0

Atlanta Legends

2-3

1-2

1-1

1-1

1-2

Memphis Express

1-4

0-3

1-1

1-1

0-3

West Division

TeamOverallVs. DivisionVs. EastHomeAway

San Antonio Commanders

3-2

2-1

1-1

1-1

2-1

San Diego Fleet

3-2

2-1

1-1

3-0

0-2

Arizona Hotshots

2-3

1-2

1-1

1-2

1-1

Salt Lake City Stallions

1-4

1-2

0-2

1-1

0-3

