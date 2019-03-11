AAF 2019 Midseason Awards: Here are our MVPs, Coach of the Year and All-AAF team at the halfway point

Just like that, the AAF season is in the home stretch. We're five weeks in, and in five more weeks it will be playoffs time. It goes by fast, but after more than a month, there has been enough tape to give out our midseason awards, including our All-AAF team, as well as Offensive MVP, Defensive MVP and Coach of the Year.

Obviously, some of these picks will change as the rest of the season unfolds. However, in other cases, it might take a -- God forbid -- significant injury to knock certain players from their position. First will be our midseason selections for Offensive MVP, Defensive MVP and Coach of the Year, followed by our All-AAF team.

Offensive MVP: Garrett Gilbert, QB, Orlando Apollos

No player has been more impactful and efficient for an offense than Gilbert has with the Apollos. He leads the Alliance with 1,357 yards passing -- 331 more than the next-best quarterback, John Wolford -- and averages 9.2 yards per attempt. He's yet to throw an interception and has been useful with his legs as well. Quarterbacks are always an easy choice for these types of awards, but clearly there's a premium on quality quarterbacks in the league. This is his award to lose.

In the running: Rashad Ross, WR, Arizona Hotshots; Charles Johnson, WR, Orlando Apollos; Kenneth Farrow II, RB, San Antonio Commanders

Defensive MVP: Jamar Summers, CB, Birmingham Iron

Summers has been among the most consistent players on either side of the ball through five games. His matchup with Charles Johnson in Week 5 was arguably the best on the field in any week, as those two could very well be doing the same thing six months from now in the NFL. Like any good matchup, Johnson won some battles and Summers won some battles. But Summers has been Pro Football Focus' highest-graded corner pretty much all season.

Jamar Summers' incredible AAF season in coverage continues for Birmingham! pic.twitter.com/IMf9QGcyYQ — PFF_AAF (@PFF_AAF) March 6, 2019

In the running: Damontre Moore, DE, San Diego Fleet, Karter Schult, DE, Salt Lake Stallions, Keith Reaser, CB, Orlando Apollos

Coach of the Year: Steve Spurrier, Orlando Apollos

You were expecting whom, exactly? Yes, Orlando clearly has superior players in a number of spots, but it's up to Spurrier to put them in positions to succeed. After a few years away from the game, Spurrier is reminding everyone, again, why he's one of the finest minds to ever grace the game. The Apollos continue to be the only team in the Alliance capable of consistently picking up chunk yards and scoring points. With Spurrier, Orlando's offense looks just a little bit different every week, making it unimaginably hard for which to prepare. What's more is that Orlando has been favored in all five of its games, covering in four of them. As the only undefeated team left, how it could it possibly go to anyone else?

In the running: Mike Martz, San Diego Fleet

Up next is the midseason All-AAF team. It should be no surprise that the Apollos, at 5-0, lead the pack with seven selections. The Iron are next with five selections while Salt Lake City and San Diego each have four. Atlanta and San Antonio come next with two selections each, while Arizona and Memphis each have a single pick. Below are all the selections for offense and defense, plus punt returner and all-purpose:

All-AAF team

Offense

QB: Garrett Gilbert, Orlando Apollos

RB: Kenneth Farrow II, San Antonio Commanders

RB: Ja'Quan Gardner, San Diego Fleet

WR: Charles Johnson, Orlando Apollos

WR: Rashad Ross, Arizona Hotshots

TE: Nick Truesdell, Salt Lake Stallions

OL: Avery Gennesy, Atlanta Legends

OL: Kitt O'Brien, Birmingham Iron

OL: Jordan McCray, Orlando Apollos

OL: Michael Dunn, Birmingham Iron

OL: Jeremiah Poutasi, Salt Lake Stallions

K: Nick Rose, San Antonio Commanders

Defense

DL: Karter Schult, Salt Lake Stallions

DL: Casey Sayles, Birmingham Iron

DL: Mike Purcell, Salt Lake Stallions

DL: Damontre Moore, San Diego Fleet

LB: A.J. Tarpley, San Diego Fleet

LB: Terence Garvin, Orlando Apollos

LB: Drew Jackson, Memphis Express

CB: Jamar Summers, Birmingham Iron

CB: Keith Reaser, Orlando Apollos

S: Will Hill III, Orlando Apollos

S: Tyson Graham, Atlanta Legends

P: Colton Schmidt, Birmingham Iron

PR: Ron Brooks, San Diego Fleet

AP: D'Ernest Johnson, Orlando Apollos