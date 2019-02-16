AAF 2019 rosters: Here's a look at every player for all eight teams in the Alliance of American Football
Check out all eight rosters to see where your favorite ex-college and NFL players have landed?
The Alliance of American Football allocates regional talent to its eight markets -- it's one of the things the new league does best. Bill Polian, AAF co-founder and head of football, told CBS Sports that he took this concept from the USFL days and put his own spin on it. It allows for a local fanbase to get behind a team based on familiar names while the AAF continues to develop that talent. (More on that process can be found here.)
(Week 2 of the AAF kicks off this weekend; here's how you can watch.)
"We went back to the USFL experience and we realized that it gave us two things. Number one was instant recognition in the home market because players that were not well-known to the football public at large are quite well-known in their local markets. That was a huge plus," Polian said. "And then secondly, it gave us an orderly and reasonable way of making sure that the talent was kind of spread evenly."
Already, fans have indicated they'll follow a team based on players they knew from college or the pros. So if you're looking for an AAF team to support, perusing over the rosters is a great place to start. Here are all eight rosters for the 2019 season. If nothing else, some of the names that pop up will be sure to surprise you.
Arizona Hotshots
|Name
|Number
|Position
|College
John Wolford
7
QB
Wake Forest
Jack Heneghan
11
QB
Dartmouth
Trevor Knight
10
QB
Texas A&M
Larry Rose
32
RB
New Mexico State
Tim Cook
20
RB
Oregon State
Jhurell Pressley
26
RB
New Mexico
Justin Stockton
30
RB
Texas Tech
Richard Mullaney
16
WR
Oregon State
Rashad Ross
15
WR
Arizona State
Josh Huff
88
WR
Oregon
Freddie Martino
84
WR
North Greenville
Marquis Bundy
18
WR
New Mexico
Thomas Duarte
81
TE
UCLA
Gerald Christian
82
TE
Louisville
Connor Hamlett
89
TE
Oregon State
Bryce Williams
85
TE
East Carolina
Jacob Ohnesorge
62
C
South Dakota State
Patrick Lewis
67
C
Texas A&M
Josh Allen
65
OG
Louisiana-Monroe
Alex Thompson
68
OG
Monmouth
Malcolm Bunche
79
OG
UCLA
Brant Weiss
71
OT
Toledo
Andrew Lauderdale
76
OT
New Hampshire
Pierce Burton
70
OT
Ole Miss
Rykeem Yates
92
DE
Nevada
Olubunmi Rotimi
94
DE
Old Dominion
Siupeli Anau
93
DT
Northern Arizona
Will Sutton
98
DT
Arizona State
Marcus Hardison
91
DT
Arizona State
Trenton Thompson
95
DT
Georgia
Chunky Clements
97
DT
Illinois
Kaelin Burnett
50
LB
Nevada
Nyles Morgan
55
LB
Notre Dame
Da'Sean Downey
59
LB
UMass
Edmond Robinson
51
LB
Newberry
Carl Bradford
52
LB
Arizona State
Steven Johnson
49
LB
Kansas
Scooby Wright
58
LB
Arizona
Sione Teuhema
54
LB
Southeastern Louisiana
Obum Gwacham
44
LB
Oregon State
Steve Beauharnais
53
LB
Rutgers
Rahim Moore
45
DB
UCLA
Sterling Moore
25
DB
SMU
Robert Nelson
21
DB
Arizona State
Erick Dargan
27
DB
Oregon
SaQwan Edwards
31
DB
New Mexico
Randall Goforth
22
DB
UCLA
Dexter McDougle
38
DB
Maryland
Kieron Williams
37
DB
Nebraska
Jeff Locke
9
P
UCLA
Nicholas Dooley
48
LS
UTEP
Nick Folk
2
K
Arizona
Atlanta Legends
|Player
|Number
|Position
|College
Peter Pujal
6
QB
Holy Cross
Aaron Murray
11
QB
Georgia
Matt Simms,
4
QB
Tennessee
Denard Robinson
25
RB
Michigan
Lawrence Pittman
24
RB
Wingate
Tarean Folston
26
RB
Notre Dame
Akrum Wadley
27
RB
Iowa
Seantavius Jones
15
WR
Valdosta State
Justin Thomas
10
WR
Georgia Tech
James Quick
17
WR
Louisville
Ervin Philips
82
WR
Syracuse
Montay Crockett
13
WR
Georgia Southern
Malachi Jones
14
WR
Appalachian State
Bug Howard
82
WR
North Carolina
Charles Standberry Jr.
80
TE
Louisville
Keith Towbridge
89
TE
Louisville
Garrett Hudson
87
TE
Richmond
Freddie Burden
64
OL
Georgia Tech
Trae Moxley
60
OL
Colorado State
Matthew Schmidt
62
OL
Furman
Avery Gennesy
65
OL
Texas A&M
John Kling IV
70
OL
Buffalo
Tyshon Henderson
76
OL
Clark-Atlanta
Brandon Pertile
77
OL
Virginia
Chase Farris,
75
OL
Ohio State
Tavaris Barnes
94
DE
Clemson
J.T. Jones
91
DE
Miami (Ohio)
Bijhon Jackson
99
DT
Arkansas
Tracy Sprinkle
90
DT
Ohio State
David Dean
95
DT
Virginia
T.J. Barnes
93
DL
Georgia Tech
Ro'Derrick Hoskins
55
LB
Florida State
Totauhelotu Lotulelei,
51
LB
UNLV
Brandon Watts
58
LB
Georgia Tech
Jeff Luc
50
LB
Cincinnati
Tyriq McCord
56
LB
Miami
Dylan Donahue
54
LB
West Georgia
Khalil Bass
52
LB
Portland State
KeShun Freeman
92
LB
Georgia Tech
Corey Griffin
41
DB
Georgia Tech
Tyson Graham Jr
32
DB
South Dakota
Desmond Lawrence
23
DB
North Carolina
Donatello Brown
33
DB
Valdosta State
Carlos Merritt
20
DB
Campbell
Dwayne Hollis
22
DB
North Carolina Wesleyan
Doran Grant
21
DB
Ohio State
Ed Reynolds
31
DB
Stanford
Damian Swann
29
DB
Georgia
Quincy Mauger
42
DB
Georgia
Cameron Nizialek
9
P
Columbia
Jeff Overbaugh
44
LS
San Diego State
Younghoe Koo
7
K
Georgia Southern
Birmingham Iron
|Player
|Number
|Position
|College
Luis Perez
12
QB
Texas A&M - Commerce
Keith Price
8
QB
Washington
Blake Sims
6
QB
Alabama
Ladarius Perkins
41
RB
Mississippi State
Trent Richardson
33
RB
Alabama
Brandon Ross
45
RB
Maryland
Ty Isaac
32
RB
Michigan
Amba Etta-Tawo
14
WR
Maryland
Quan Bray
81
WR
Auburn
L'Damian Washington
85
WR
Missouri
DeVonzea Felton
13
WR
Tuskegee
Tobias Palmer
16
WR
NC State
Quinton Patton
18
WR
Louisiana Tech
Connor Davis
88
TE
Stony Brook
Busta Anderson
89
TE
South Carolina
Braendon Bowman
80
TE
South Alabama
J.C. Hassenauer
70
C
Alabama
Avery Young
73
OG
Auburn
Kitt O'Brien
79
OG
Ball State
Dominick Jackson
77
OT
Alabama
Michael Dunn
67
OT
Maryland
Korren Kirven
78
OT
Alabama
Brandon Greene
60
OT
Alabama
Larson Graham
62
OT
Duquesne
Aaron Adeoye
58
DE
Southeast Missouri State
Devin Taylor
53
DE
South Carolina
Casey Sayles
90
DT
Ohio
Nick James
93
DT
Mississippi State
Josh Frazier
71
DT
Alabama
Lawrence Okoye
97
DT
No College
Rickey Hatley
94
DT
Missouri
Jeremy Faulk
63
DT
Garden City C.C.
Johnny Maxey
99
DT
Mars Hill
Jonathan Massaquoi
57
LB
Troy
Beniquez Brown
42
LB
Mississippi State
Ike Spearman
52
LB
Eastern Michigan
Shaheed Salmon
56
LB
Samford
Xzavier Dickson
51
LB
Alabama
Matthew Wells
54
LB
Mississippi State
Max Redfield
20
DB
Indiana (PA)
Ryan White
31
DB
Auburn
Jaleel Wadood
33
DB
UCLA
Jamar Summers
26
DB
UConn
Elijah Campbell
35
DB
Northern Iowa
Bradley Sylve
29
DB
Alabama
Jack Tocho
34
DB
NC State
Jacob Hagen
27
DB
Liberty
Trovon Reed
23
DB
Auburn
Joe Powell
NA
DB
NA
Colton Schmidt
2
P
UC-Davis
Cole Mazza
48
LS
Alabama
Nick Novak
9
K
Maryland
Memphis Express
|Player
|Number
|Position
|College
Zach Mettenberger
8
QB
LSU
Brandon Silvers
12
QB
Troy
Christian Hackenberg
14
QB
Penn State
Zac Stacy
20
RB
Vanderbilt
Rajion Neal
34
RB
Tennessee
Anthony Manzo-Lewis
49
RB
Albany
Cordon Moog
85
RB
Baylor
Terrence Magee
43
RB
LSU
Devin Lucien
13
WR
Arizona State
Reece Horn
17
WR
Indianapolis
Damore'ea Stringfellow
82
WR
Ole Miss
Alton "Pig" Howard
81
WR
Tennessee
Dontez Byrd
18
WR
Tennessee Tech
Fabian Guerra
86
WR
Fairmont State
Kayaune Ross
88
WR
Kentucky
Brandon Barnes
80
TE
Alabama State
Adrien Robinson
47
TE
Cincinnati
Demetrius Rhaney
65
C
Tennessee State
Oni Omoile
61
C
Iowa State
Jessamen Dunker
66
OG
Tennessee State
Daronte Bouldin
60
OG
Ole Miss
Robert Myers
70
OG
Tennessee State
Dallas Thomas
67
OG
Tennessee
Christian Morris
71
OT
Ole Miss
Toby Weathersby
76
OT
LSU
Anthony Morris
77
OT
Tennessee State
Jamichael Winston
91
DE
Arkansas
Corey Vereen
98
DE
Tennessee
Sam Montgomery
90
DE
LSU
Julius Warmsley
92
DT
Tulane
Greg Gilmore
97
DT
LSU
Montori Hughes
95
DT
Tennessee-Martin
Latarius Brady
94
DT
Memphis
Anthony Johnson
96
LB
LSU
DeMarquis Gates
58
LB
Ole Miss
Davis Tull
55
LB
UT-Chattanooga
Benetton Fonua
50
LB
Hawaii
Quentin Gause
54
LB
Rutgers
Colton Jumper
45
LB
Tennessee
Drew Jackson
53
LB
Western Kentucky
Brandon Maiden
28
DB
Jackson State
Justin Martin
33
DB
Tennessee
Jeremy Cutrer
39
DB
Middle Tennessee State
Arnold Tarpley, III
25
DB
Vanderbilt
Malik Boynton
23
DB
Austin Peay
Jonathan Cook
31
DB
Memphis
Charles James, II
24
DB
Charleston Southern
Channing Stribling
30
DB
Michigan
Terrell Bonds
21
DB
Tennessee State
Brad Wing
4
P
LSU
Josh Jasper,
3
P
LSU
Ryan Navarro
44
LS
Oregon State
Orlando Apollos
|Player
|Number
|Position
|College
Garrett Gilbert
3
QB
SMU
Austin Appleby
5
QB
Florida
Kevin Anderson
4
QB
Fordham
D'Ernest Johnson
22
RB
South Florida
Ryan Green
32
RB
Florida State
De'Veon Smith
24
RB
Michigan
Akeem Hunt
25
RB
Purdue
Ishmael Hyman
13
WR
James Madison
Chris Thompson
14
WR
Florida
Jalin Marshall
17
WR
Ohio State
Marvin Bracy-Williams Jr.
10
WR
Florida State
Donteea Dye Jr
11
WR
Heidelberg
Rannell Hall
16
WR
UCF
Charles Johnson
12
WR
Grand Valley State
Sean Price
80
TE
South Florida
Matt Weister
89
TE
Buffalo
Scott Orndoff
83
TE
Pitt
Jordan McCray
64
C
UCF
Andrew Tiller
75
OG
Syracuse
Tre Jackson
63
OG
Florida State
Ronald Patrick
71
OG
South Carolina
Marquis Lucas
74
OG
West Virginia
Aaron Evans
66
OT
UCF
Chris Martin
77
OT
UCF
Quinterrius Eatmon
70
OT
South Florida
Earl Okine
59
DE
Florida
Josh Banks Sr.
92
DE
Wake Forest
Giorgio Newberry
99
DE
Florida State
Izaah Burks Sr.
97
DT
Bowling Green
Anthony Moten
98
DT
Miami
Leon Orr
93
DT
Florida
Antonio Guerad
90
DT
UCF
Marquez White
27
CB
Florida State
LaDarius Gunter
37
CB
Miami
D'Joun Smith
31
CB
FAU
Keith Reaser
29
CB
FAU
Cody Riggs
20
CB
Notre Dame
Mark Myers Jr.
23
CB
Southeastern (Fla.)
Andrew Ankrah
55
LB
James Madison
Terence Garvin
51
LB
West Virginia
Ryan Davis Sr.
95
LB
Bethune Cookman
Reggie Northrup II,
52
LB
Florida State
Azeem Victor
54
LB
Washington
Christian French
58
LB
Oregon
Jacob Pugh III
50
LB
Florida State
Will Hill III
33
DB
Florida
Jerome Couplin III
21
DB
William & Mary
Joshn Evans
26
DB
Florida
Bryce Canady
28
DB
FIU
Ben Turk
1
P
Notre Dame
Drew Ferris
53
LS
Florida
Elliott Fry
2
K
South Carolina
Salt Lake Stallions
|Player
|Number
|Position
|College
Josh Woodrum
6
QB
Liberty
Austin Allen
8
QB
Arkansas
Matt Linehan
10
QB
Idaho
Terrell Newby
34
RB
Nebraska
Joel Bouagnon
36
RB
Northern Illinois
Matt Asiata
44
RB
Utah
Branden Oliver
33
RB
Buffalo
Sam Mobley
81
WR
Catawba
Dres Andersn
16
WR
Utah
De'Mornay Pierson-El
15
WR
Nebraska
Adonis Jennings
17
WR
Temple
Jordan Leslie
19
WR
BYU
Kenny Bell
80
WR
Nebraska
Kaelin Clay
11
WR
Utah
Tanner Balderree
89
TE
BYU
Nick Truesdell
85
TE
Grand Rapids JC
Austin Traylor
83
TE
Wisconsin
Anthony Denham
88
TE
Utah
Austin Davis
78
C
Duke
Jake Bennett
67
C
Colorado State
Tuni Kanuch
66
OG
BYU
Nick Callender
76
OG
Colorado State
Jeremiah Poutasi
73
OL
Utah
Salesi Uhatafe
64
OL
Utah
Ryan Cummings
79
OT
Wyoming
Leon Johnson
63
OT
Temple
Karter Schult
94
DE
Northern Illinois
Darius Hamilton
91
DT
Rutgers
Mike Purcell
98
DT
Wyoming
Tenny Palepoi
95
DT
Utah
Sealver Siliga
96
DT
Utah
Eddy Wilson
97
DL
Purdue
Handsome Tanielu
92
DL
BYU
Chris Odom
93
DL
Arkansas State
Ed Shockley
52
LB
Villanova
Josh Banderas
52
LB
Nebraska
Trevor Reilly
59
LB
Utah
Luke Carrezola
55
LB
UConn
Greer Martini
51
LB
Notre Dame
Anthony Williams
50
LB
Utah State
Gionni Paul
57
LB
Utah
Steve Williams
23
CB
Cal
Jordan Sterns
31
DB
Oklahoma State
Henre' Toliver
38
DB
Arkansas
Micah Hannemann
27
DB
BYU
C.J. Smith
35
DB
North Dakota State
Chanceller James
24
DB
Boise State
Will Davis
26
DB
Utah State
Cody Brown
21
DB
Arkansas State
Austin Rehkow
5
P
Idaho
Colton Taylor
49
LS
Virginia Tech
Taylor Bertolet
1
K
Texas A&M
San Antonio Commanders
|Player
|Number
|Position
|College
Logan Woodside
5
QB
Toledo
Dustin Vaughan
10
QB
West Texas A&M
Marquise Williams
12
QB
North Carolina
David Cobb
27
RB
Minnesota
Kenneth Farrow, II
20
RB
Houston
Aaron Green
22
RB
TCU
Trey Williams
35
RB
Texas A&M
Josh Stewart
80
WR
UTSA
Darius Prince
15
WR
Penn State - Beaver
Greg Ward, Jr.
84
WR
Houston
John Diarse
18
WR
TCU
Mekale McKay
82
WR
Cincinnati
Alonzo Moore
19
WR
Nebraska
De'Marcus Ayers
14
WR
Houston
Stehly Reden
89
TE
Texas A&M Kingsville
Cam Clear
85
TE
Texas A&M
Evan Rodriguez
88
TE
Temple
Cole Hunt
83
TE
TCU
Brian Folkerts
67
OL
Washburn
Fred Lauina
61
OL
Oregon State
Cyril Richardson
73
OL
Baylor
Mason Gentry
79
OL
SMU
Mo Porter
70
OL
Baylor
Jovann Letuli
75
OL
Akron
Jaryd Jones-Smith
72
OL
Pitt
Andrew McDonald
69
OL
Indiana
Winston Craig
96
DT
Richmond
Arthur Miley
93
DL
Southern
Matt Godin
99
DL
Michigan
Joey Mbu
90
DL
Houston
De'Vante Bausby
41
CB
Pittsburgh State
Joel Lanning
57
LB
Iowa State
Shaan Washington
54
LB
Texas A&M
Deion Barnes
94
LB
Penn State
Kennan Gilchrist
50
LB
Appalachian State
Austin Larkin
53
LB
Purdue
Jayrone Elliott
52
LB
Toledo
Danny Ezechukwu
56
LB
Purdue
Nick Temple
55
LB
Cincinnati
Tyrone Holmes
58
LB
Montana
Darnell Leslie
51
LB
Monmouth
Chase Dutra
30
DB
Indiana
Nick Orr
24
DB
TCU
Jordan Thomas
23
DB
Oklahoma
Duke Thomas
21
DB
Texas
Kurtis Drummond
25
DB
Michigan State
Orion Stewart
28
DB
Baylor
Derron Smith
32
DB
Fresnio State
Zack Sanchez
33
DB
Oklahoma
Joseph Zema
6
P
Incarnate Word
Scott Daly
49
LS
Notre Dame
Nick Rose
9
K
Texas
San Diego Fleet
|Player
|Number
|Position
|College
Mike Bercovici
11
QB
Arizona State
Phillip Nelson
9
QB
East Carolina
Alex Ross
4
QB
Coastal Carolina
Terrell Watson
39
RB
Azusa Pacific
Paul James
31
RB
Rutgers
Ja'Quan Gardner
32
RB
Humboldt State
Brian Brown
83
WR
Richmond
Francis Owusu
82
WR
Stanford
Kameron Kelly
14
WR
San Diego State
Dontez Ford
12
WR
Pitt
Nelson Spruce
81
WR
Colorado
Laquvionte Gonzalez
10
WR
Southeastern (Fla.)
Marcus Baugh
85
TE
Ohio State
Ben Johnson
88
TE
Kansas
Gavin Escobar
89
TE
San Diego State
Jeremiah Kolone
62
C
San Jose State
Damien Mama
71
OG
USC
John Montelus
60
OG
Notre Dame
Darrell Greene
72
OG
San Diego State
Chris Gonzalez
74
OG
San Jose State
Beau Nunn
67
OT
Appalachian State
Terry Poole
79
OT
San Diego State
Daniel Brunskill
75
OT
San Diego State
Brett Boyko
69
OT
UNLV
Brandon Hodges
77
OT
Pitt
Damontre Moore
94
DE
Texas A&M
Alex Barrett
93
DE
San Diego State
Meffy Koloamatangi
97
DE
Hawaii
Myles Nash
91
DE
Rutgers
Shakir Soto
92
DT
Pitt
Gelen Robinson
98
DT
Purdue
Andrew Stelter
99
DT
Minnesota
Tani Tupou
90
DT
Washington
Justin Williams
24
CB
Hampton
Ron Brooks
33
CB
LSU
Greg Ducre
26
CB
Washington
Jude Adjei-Barimah
21
CB
Bowling Green
Ryan Moeller
25
SS
Colorado
Damarius Travis
27
SS
Minnesota
John Lotulelei
53
LB
UNLV
Eric Pinkins
42
LB
San Diego State
Travis Feeney
41
LB
Washington
Frank Ginda
58
LB
San Jose State
AJ Tarpley
59
LB
Stanford
Kenneth Olugbode
51
LB
Colorado
Kendall James
37
DB
Maine
Jordan Martin
22
DB
Syracuse
Demetrius Wright
34
DB
USC
Curtis Mikell
28
DB
Southern MIss
Donny Hageman
1
P
San Diego State
Ryan Winslow
18
P
Pitt
Ryan DiSalvo
49
LS
San Jose State
