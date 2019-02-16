AAF 2019 rosters: Here's a look at every player for all eight teams in the Alliance of American Football

The Alliance of American Football allocates regional talent to its eight markets -- it's one of the things the new league does best. Bill Polian, AAF co-founder and head of football, told CBS Sports that he took this concept from the USFL days and put his own spin on it. It allows for a local fanbase to get behind a team based on familiar names while the AAF continues to develop that talent. (More on that process can be found here.)

(Week 2 of the AAF kicks off this weekend; here's how you can watch.)

"We went back to the USFL experience and we realized that it gave us two things. Number one was instant recognition in the home market because players that were not well-known to the football public at large are quite well-known in their local markets. That was a huge plus," Polian said. "And then secondly, it gave us an orderly and reasonable way of making sure that the talent was kind of spread evenly."

Already, fans have indicated they'll follow a team based on players they knew from college or the pros. So if you're looking for an AAF team to support, perusing over the rosters is a great place to start. Here are all eight rosters for the 2019 season. If nothing else, some of the names that pop up will be sure to surprise you.

Arizona Hotshots

Name Number Position College John Wolford 7 QB Wake Forest Jack Heneghan 11 QB Dartmouth Trevor Knight 10 QB Texas A&M Larry Rose 32 RB New Mexico State Tim Cook 20 RB Oregon State Jhurell Pressley 26 RB New Mexico Justin Stockton 30 RB Texas Tech Richard Mullaney 16 WR Oregon State Rashad Ross 15 WR Arizona State Josh Huff 88 WR Oregon Freddie Martino 84 WR North Greenville Marquis Bundy 18 WR New Mexico Thomas Duarte 81 TE UCLA Gerald Christian 82 TE Louisville Connor Hamlett 89 TE Oregon State Bryce Williams 85 TE East Carolina Jacob Ohnesorge 62 C South Dakota State Patrick Lewis 67 C Texas A&M Josh Allen 65 OG Louisiana-Monroe Alex Thompson 68 OG Monmouth Malcolm Bunche 79 OG UCLA Brant Weiss 71 OT Toledo Andrew Lauderdale 76 OT New Hampshire Pierce Burton 70 OT Ole Miss Rykeem Yates 92 DE Nevada Olubunmi Rotimi 94 DE Old Dominion Siupeli Anau 93 DT Northern Arizona Will Sutton 98 DT Arizona State Marcus Hardison 91 DT Arizona State Trenton Thompson 95 DT Georgia Chunky Clements 97 DT Illinois Kaelin Burnett 50 LB Nevada Nyles Morgan 55 LB Notre Dame Da'Sean Downey 59 LB UMass Edmond Robinson 51 LB Newberry Carl Bradford 52 LB Arizona State Steven Johnson 49 LB Kansas Scooby Wright 58 LB Arizona Sione Teuhema 54 LB Southeastern Louisiana Obum Gwacham 44 LB Oregon State Steve Beauharnais 53 LB Rutgers Rahim Moore 45 DB UCLA Sterling Moore 25 DB SMU Robert Nelson 21 DB Arizona State Erick Dargan 27 DB Oregon SaQwan Edwards 31 DB New Mexico Randall Goforth 22 DB UCLA Dexter McDougle 38 DB Maryland Kieron Williams 37 DB Nebraska Jeff Locke 9 P UCLA Nicholas Dooley 48 LS UTEP Nick Folk 2 K Arizona

Atlanta Legends

Player Number Position College Peter Pujal 6 QB Holy Cross Aaron Murray 11 QB Georgia Matt Simms, 4 QB Tennessee Denard Robinson 25 RB Michigan Lawrence Pittman 24 RB Wingate Tarean Folston 26 RB Notre Dame Akrum Wadley 27 RB Iowa Seantavius Jones 15 WR Valdosta State Justin Thomas 10 WR Georgia Tech James Quick 17 WR Louisville Ervin Philips 82 WR Syracuse Montay Crockett 13 WR Georgia Southern Malachi Jones 14 WR Appalachian State Bug Howard 82 WR North Carolina Charles Standberry Jr. 80 TE Louisville Keith Towbridge 89 TE Louisville Garrett Hudson 87 TE Richmond Freddie Burden 64 OL Georgia Tech Trae Moxley 60 OL Colorado State Matthew Schmidt 62 OL Furman Avery Gennesy 65 OL Texas A&M John Kling IV 70 OL Buffalo Tyshon Henderson 76 OL Clark-Atlanta Brandon Pertile 77 OL Virginia Chase Farris, 75 OL Ohio State Tavaris Barnes 94 DE Clemson J.T. Jones 91 DE Miami (Ohio) Bijhon Jackson 99 DT Arkansas Tracy Sprinkle 90 DT Ohio State David Dean 95 DT Virginia T.J. Barnes 93 DL Georgia Tech Ro'Derrick Hoskins 55 LB Florida State Totauhelotu Lotulelei, 51 LB UNLV Brandon Watts 58 LB Georgia Tech Jeff Luc 50 LB Cincinnati Tyriq McCord 56 LB Miami Dylan Donahue 54 LB West Georgia Khalil Bass 52 LB Portland State KeShun Freeman 92 LB Georgia Tech Corey Griffin 41 DB Georgia Tech Tyson Graham Jr 32 DB South Dakota Desmond Lawrence 23 DB North Carolina Donatello Brown 33 DB Valdosta State Carlos Merritt 20 DB Campbell Dwayne Hollis 22 DB North Carolina Wesleyan Doran Grant 21 DB Ohio State Ed Reynolds 31 DB Stanford Damian Swann 29 DB Georgia Quincy Mauger 42 DB Georgia Cameron Nizialek 9 P Columbia Jeff Overbaugh 44 LS San Diego State Younghoe Koo 7 K Georgia Southern

Birmingham Iron

Player Number Position College Luis Perez 12 QB Texas A&M - Commerce Keith Price

8 QB Washington Blake Sims 6 QB Alabama Ladarius Perkins 41 RB Mississippi State Trent Richardson 33 RB Alabama Brandon Ross 45 RB Maryland Ty Isaac 32 RB Michigan Amba Etta-Tawo 14 WR Maryland Quan Bray 81 WR Auburn L'Damian Washington 85 WR Missouri DeVonzea Felton 13 WR Tuskegee Tobias Palmer 16 WR NC State Quinton Patton 18 WR Louisiana Tech Connor Davis 88 TE Stony Brook Busta Anderson 89 TE South Carolina Braendon Bowman 80 TE South Alabama J.C. Hassenauer 70 C Alabama Avery Young 73 OG Auburn Kitt O'Brien 79 OG Ball State Dominick Jackson 77 OT Alabama Michael Dunn 67 OT Maryland Korren Kirven 78 OT Alabama Brandon Greene 60 OT Alabama Larson Graham 62 OT Duquesne Aaron Adeoye 58 DE Southeast Missouri State Devin Taylor 53 DE South Carolina Casey Sayles 90 DT Ohio Nick James 93 DT Mississippi State Josh Frazier 71 DT Alabama Lawrence Okoye 97 DT No College Rickey Hatley 94 DT Missouri Jeremy Faulk 63 DT Garden City C.C. Johnny Maxey 99 DT Mars Hill Jonathan Massaquoi 57 LB Troy Beniquez Brown 42 LB Mississippi State Ike Spearman 52 LB Eastern Michigan Shaheed Salmon 56 LB Samford Xzavier Dickson 51 LB Alabama Matthew Wells 54 LB Mississippi State Max Redfield 20 DB Indiana (PA) Ryan White 31 DB Auburn Jaleel Wadood 33 DB UCLA Jamar Summers 26 DB UConn Elijah Campbell 35 DB Northern Iowa Bradley Sylve 29 DB Alabama Jack Tocho 34 DB NC State Jacob Hagen 27 DB Liberty Trovon Reed 23 DB Auburn Joe Powell NA DB NA Colton Schmidt 2 P UC-Davis Cole Mazza 48 LS Alabama Nick Novak 9 K Maryland

Memphis Express

Player Number Position College Zach Mettenberger 8 QB LSU Brandon Silvers 12 QB Troy Christian Hackenberg 14 QB Penn State Zac Stacy 20 RB Vanderbilt Rajion Neal 34 RB Tennessee Anthony Manzo-Lewis 49 RB Albany Cordon Moog 85 RB Baylor Terrence Magee 43 RB LSU Devin Lucien 13 WR Arizona State Reece Horn 17 WR Indianapolis Damore'ea Stringfellow 82 WR Ole Miss Alton "Pig" Howard 81 WR Tennessee Dontez Byrd 18 WR Tennessee Tech Fabian Guerra 86 WR Fairmont State Kayaune Ross 88 WR Kentucky Brandon Barnes 80 TE Alabama State Adrien Robinson 47 TE Cincinnati Demetrius Rhaney 65 C Tennessee State Oni Omoile 61 C Iowa State Jessamen Dunker 66 OG Tennessee State Daronte Bouldin 60 OG Ole Miss Robert Myers 70 OG Tennessee State Dallas Thomas 67 OG Tennessee Christian Morris 71 OT Ole Miss Toby Weathersby 76 OT LSU Anthony Morris 77 OT Tennessee State Jamichael Winston 91 DE Arkansas Corey Vereen 98 DE Tennessee Sam Montgomery 90 DE LSU Julius Warmsley 92 DT Tulane Greg Gilmore 97 DT LSU Montori Hughes 95 DT Tennessee-Martin Latarius Brady 94 DT Memphis Anthony Johnson 96 LB LSU DeMarquis Gates 58 LB Ole Miss Davis Tull 55 LB UT-Chattanooga Benetton Fonua 50 LB Hawaii Quentin Gause 54 LB Rutgers Colton Jumper 45 LB Tennessee Drew Jackson 53 LB Western Kentucky Brandon Maiden 28 DB Jackson State Justin Martin 33 DB Tennessee Jeremy Cutrer 39 DB Middle Tennessee State Arnold Tarpley, III 25 DB Vanderbilt Malik Boynton 23 DB Austin Peay Jonathan Cook 31 DB Memphis Charles James, II 24 DB Charleston Southern Channing Stribling 30 DB Michigan Terrell Bonds 21 DB Tennessee State Brad Wing 4 P LSU Josh Jasper, 3 P LSU Ryan Navarro 44 LS Oregon State

Orlando Apollos

Player Number Position College Garrett Gilbert 3 QB SMU Austin Appleby 5 QB Florida Kevin Anderson 4 QB Fordham D'Ernest Johnson 22 RB South Florida Ryan Green 32 RB Florida State De'Veon Smith 24 RB Michigan Akeem Hunt 25 RB Purdue Ishmael Hyman 13 WR James Madison Chris Thompson 14 WR Florida Jalin Marshall 17 WR Ohio State Marvin Bracy-Williams Jr. 10 WR Florida State Donteea Dye Jr 11 WR Heidelberg Rannell Hall 16 WR UCF Charles Johnson 12 WR Grand Valley State Sean Price 80 TE South Florida Matt Weister 89 TE Buffalo Scott Orndoff 83 TE Pitt Jordan McCray 64 C UCF Andrew Tiller 75 OG Syracuse Tre Jackson 63 OG Florida State Ronald Patrick 71 OG South Carolina Marquis Lucas 74 OG West Virginia Aaron Evans 66 OT UCF Chris Martin 77 OT UCF Quinterrius Eatmon 70 OT South Florida Earl Okine 59 DE Florida Josh Banks Sr. 92 DE Wake Forest Giorgio Newberry 99 DE Florida State Izaah Burks Sr. 97 DT Bowling Green Anthony Moten 98 DT Miami Leon Orr 93 DT Florida Antonio Guerad 90 DT UCF Marquez White 27 CB Florida State LaDarius Gunter 37 CB Miami D'Joun Smith 31 CB FAU Keith Reaser 29 CB FAU Cody Riggs 20 CB Notre Dame Mark Myers Jr. 23 CB Southeastern (Fla.) Andrew Ankrah 55 LB James Madison Terence Garvin 51 LB West Virginia Ryan Davis Sr. 95 LB Bethune Cookman Reggie Northrup II, 52 LB Florida State Azeem Victor 54 LB Washington Christian French 58 LB Oregon Jacob Pugh III 50 LB Florida State Will Hill III 33 DB Florida Jerome Couplin III 21 DB William & Mary Joshn Evans 26 DB Florida Bryce Canady 28 DB FIU Ben Turk 1 P Notre Dame Drew Ferris 53 LS Florida Elliott Fry 2 K South Carolina

Salt Lake Stallions

Player Number Position College Josh Woodrum 6 QB Liberty Austin Allen 8 QB Arkansas Matt Linehan 10 QB Idaho Terrell Newby 34 RB Nebraska Joel Bouagnon 36 RB Northern Illinois Matt Asiata 44 RB Utah Branden Oliver 33 RB Buffalo Sam Mobley 81 WR Catawba Dres Andersn 16 WR Utah De'Mornay Pierson-El 15 WR Nebraska Adonis Jennings 17 WR Temple Jordan Leslie 19 WR BYU Kenny Bell 80 WR Nebraska Kaelin Clay 11 WR Utah Tanner Balderree 89 TE BYU Nick Truesdell 85 TE Grand Rapids JC Austin Traylor 83 TE Wisconsin Anthony Denham 88 TE Utah Austin Davis 78 C Duke Jake Bennett 67 C Colorado State Tuni Kanuch 66 OG BYU Nick Callender 76 OG Colorado State Jeremiah Poutasi 73 OL Utah Salesi Uhatafe 64 OL Utah Ryan Cummings 79 OT Wyoming Leon Johnson 63 OT Temple Karter Schult 94 DE Northern Illinois Darius Hamilton 91 DT Rutgers Mike Purcell 98 DT Wyoming Tenny Palepoi 95 DT Utah Sealver Siliga 96 DT Utah Eddy Wilson 97 DL Purdue Handsome Tanielu 92 DL BYU Chris Odom 93 DL Arkansas State Ed Shockley 52 LB Villanova Josh Banderas 52 LB Nebraska Trevor Reilly 59 LB Utah Luke Carrezola 55 LB UConn Greer Martini 51 LB Notre Dame Anthony Williams 50 LB Utah State Gionni Paul 57 LB Utah Steve Williams 23 CB Cal Jordan Sterns 31 DB Oklahoma State Henre' Toliver 38 DB Arkansas Micah Hannemann 27 DB BYU C.J. Smith 35 DB North Dakota State Chanceller James 24 DB Boise State Will Davis 26 DB Utah State Cody Brown 21 DB Arkansas State Austin Rehkow 5 P Idaho Colton Taylor 49 LS Virginia Tech Taylor Bertolet 1 K Texas A&M

San Antonio Commanders

Player Number Position College Logan Woodside 5 QB Toledo Dustin Vaughan 10 QB West Texas A&M Marquise Williams 12 QB North Carolina David Cobb 27 RB Minnesota Kenneth Farrow, II 20 RB Houston Aaron Green 22 RB TCU Trey Williams 35 RB Texas A&M Josh Stewart 80 WR UTSA Darius Prince 15 WR Penn State - Beaver Greg Ward, Jr. 84 WR Houston John Diarse 18 WR TCU Mekale McKay 82 WR Cincinnati Alonzo Moore 19 WR Nebraska De'Marcus Ayers 14 WR Houston Stehly Reden 89 TE Texas A&M Kingsville Cam Clear 85 TE Texas A&M Evan Rodriguez 88 TE Temple Cole Hunt 83 TE TCU Brian Folkerts 67 OL Washburn Fred Lauina 61 OL Oregon State Cyril Richardson 73 OL Baylor Mason Gentry 79 OL SMU Mo Porter 70 OL Baylor Jovann Letuli 75 OL Akron Jaryd Jones-Smith 72 OL Pitt Andrew McDonald 69 OL Indiana Winston Craig 96 DT Richmond Arthur Miley 93 DL Southern Matt Godin 99 DL Michigan Joey Mbu 90 DL Houston De'Vante Bausby 41 CB Pittsburgh State Joel Lanning 57 LB Iowa State Shaan Washington 54 LB Texas A&M Deion Barnes 94 LB Penn State Kennan Gilchrist 50 LB Appalachian State Austin Larkin 53 LB Purdue Jayrone Elliott 52 LB Toledo Danny Ezechukwu 56 LB Purdue Nick Temple 55 LB Cincinnati Tyrone Holmes 58 LB Montana Darnell Leslie 51 LB Monmouth Chase Dutra 30 DB Indiana Nick Orr 24 DB TCU Jordan Thomas 23 DB Oklahoma Duke Thomas 21 DB Texas Kurtis Drummond 25 DB Michigan State Orion Stewart 28 DB Baylor Derron Smith 32 DB Fresnio State Zack Sanchez 33 DB Oklahoma Joseph Zema 6 P Incarnate Word Scott Daly 49 LS Notre Dame Nick Rose 9 K Texas

San Diego Fleet