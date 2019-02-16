AAF 2019 rosters: Here's a look at every player for all eight teams in the Alliance of American Football

Check out all eight rosters to see where your favorite ex-college and NFL players have landed?

The Alliance of American Football allocates regional talent to its eight markets -- it's one of the things the new league does best. Bill Polian, AAF co-founder and head of football, told CBS Sports that he took this concept from the USFL days and put his own spin on it. It allows for a local fanbase to get behind a team based on familiar names while the AAF continues to develop that talent. (More on that process can be found here.)

(Week 2 of the AAF kicks off this weekend; here's how you can watch.)

"We went back to the USFL experience and we realized that it gave us two things. Number one was instant recognition in the home market because players that were not well-known to the football public at large are quite well-known in their local markets. That was a huge plus," Polian said. "And then secondly, it gave us an orderly and reasonable way of making sure that the talent was kind of spread evenly."

Already, fans have indicated they'll follow a team based on players they knew from college or the pros. So if you're looking for an AAF team to support, perusing over the rosters is a great place to start. Here are all eight rosters for the 2019 season. If nothing else, some of the names that pop up will be sure to surprise you. 

Arizona Hotshots

NameNumberPositionCollege

John Wolford

7

QB

Wake Forest

Jack Heneghan

11

QB

Dartmouth

Trevor Knight

10

QB

Texas A&M

Larry Rose

32

RB

 New Mexico State

Tim Cook

20

RB

Oregon State

Jhurell Pressley

26

RB

New Mexico

Justin Stockton

30

RB

Texas Tech

Richard Mullaney

16

WR

Oregon State

Rashad Ross

15

WR

Arizona State

Josh Huff

88

WR

Oregon

Freddie Martino

84

WR

North Greenville

Marquis Bundy

18

WR

New Mexico

Thomas Duarte

81

TE

UCLA

Gerald Christian

82

TE

Louisville

Connor Hamlett

89

TE

Oregon State

Bryce Williams

85 

TE

East Carolina

Jacob Ohnesorge

62

C

South Dakota State

Patrick Lewis

67

C

Texas A&M

Josh Allen

65

OG

Louisiana-Monroe

Alex Thompson

68

OG

Monmouth

Malcolm Bunche

79

OG

UCLA

Brant Weiss

71

OT

Toledo

Andrew Lauderdale

76

OT

New Hampshire

Pierce Burton

70

OT

Ole Miss

Rykeem Yates

92

DE

Nevada

Olubunmi Rotimi

94

DE

Old Dominion

Siupeli Anau

93

DT

Northern Arizona

Will Sutton

98

DT

Arizona State

Marcus Hardison

91

DT

Arizona State

Trenton Thompson

95

DT

Georgia

Chunky Clements

97

DT

Illinois

Kaelin Burnett

50

LB

Nevada

Nyles Morgan

55

LB

Notre Dame

Da'Sean Downey

59

LB

UMass

Edmond Robinson

51

LB

Newberry

Carl Bradford

52

LB

Arizona State

Steven Johnson

49

LB

Kansas

Scooby Wright

58

LB

Arizona

Sione Teuhema

54

LB

Southeastern Louisiana

Obum Gwacham

44

LB

Oregon State

Steve Beauharnais

53

LB

Rutgers

Rahim Moore

45

DB

UCLA

Sterling Moore

25

DB

SMU

Robert Nelson

21

DB

Arizona State

Erick Dargan

27

DB

Oregon

SaQwan Edwards

31

DB

New Mexico

Randall Goforth

22

DB

UCLA

Dexter McDougle

38

DB

Maryland

Kieron Williams

37

DB

Nebraska

Jeff Locke

9

P

UCLA

Nicholas Dooley

48

LS

UTEP

Nick Folk

2

K

Arizona

Atlanta Legends

PlayerNumberPositionCollege

Peter Pujal

6

QB

Holy Cross

Aaron Murray

11

QB

Georgia

Matt Simms,

4

QB

Tennessee

Denard Robinson

25

RB

Michigan

Lawrence Pittman

24

RB

Wingate

Tarean Folston

26

RB

Notre Dame

Akrum Wadley

27

RB

Iowa

Seantavius Jones

15

WR

Valdosta State

Justin Thomas

10

WR

Georgia Tech

James Quick

17

WR

Louisville

Ervin Philips

82

WR

Syracuse

Montay Crockett

13

WR

Georgia Southern

Malachi Jones

14

WR

Appalachian State

Bug Howard

82

WR

North Carolina

Charles Standberry Jr.

80

TE

Louisville

Keith Towbridge

89

TE 

Louisville

Garrett Hudson

87

TE

Richmond

Freddie Burden

64

OL

Georgia Tech

Trae Moxley

60

OL

Colorado State

Matthew Schmidt

62

OL

Furman

Avery Gennesy

65

OL

Texas A&M 

John Kling IV

70

OL

Buffalo

Tyshon Henderson

76

OL

Clark-Atlanta

Brandon Pertile

77

OL

Virginia

Chase Farris,

75

OL

Ohio State

Tavaris Barnes

94

DE

Clemson

J.T. Jones

91

DE

Miami (Ohio)

Bijhon Jackson

99

DT

Arkansas

Tracy Sprinkle

90

DT

Ohio State

David Dean

95

DT

Virginia

T.J. Barnes

93

DL

Georgia Tech

Ro'Derrick Hoskins

55

LB

Florida State

Totauhelotu Lotulelei,

51

LB

UNLV

Brandon Watts

58

LB

Georgia Tech

Jeff Luc

50

LB

Cincinnati

Tyriq McCord

56

LB

Miami 

Dylan Donahue

54

LB

West Georgia

Khalil Bass

52

LB

Portland State

KeShun Freeman

92

LB

Georgia Tech

Corey Griffin

41

DB

Georgia Tech

Tyson Graham Jr

32

DB

South Dakota

Desmond Lawrence

23

DB

North Carolina

Donatello Brown

33

DB

Valdosta State

Carlos Merritt

20

DB

Campbell

Dwayne Hollis

22

DB

North Carolina Wesleyan 

Doran Grant

21

DB

Ohio State

Ed Reynolds

31

DB

Stanford

Damian Swann

29

DB

Georgia

Quincy Mauger

42

DB

Georgia

Cameron Nizialek

9

P

Columbia

Jeff Overbaugh

44

LS

San Diego State

Younghoe Koo

7

K

Georgia Southern

Birmingham Iron

PlayerNumberPositionCollege

Luis Perez 

12

QB

Texas A&M - Commerce

Keith Price 

8

QB

Washington

Blake Sims

6

QB 

Alabama

Ladarius Perkins 

41

RB

Mississippi State

Trent Richardson

33

RB

Alabama

Brandon Ross

45

RB

Maryland

Ty Isaac

32

RB

Michigan

Amba Etta-Tawo

14

WR

Maryland

Quan Bray

81

WR

Auburn

L'Damian Washington

85

WR

Missouri

DeVonzea Felton 

13

WR

Tuskegee

Tobias Palmer 

16

WR

NC State

Quinton Patton  

18

WR

Louisiana Tech

Connor Davis

88

TE

Stony Brook

Busta Anderson 

89

TE

South Carolina

Braendon Bowman

80

TE

South Alabama

J.C. Hassenauer 

70

C

Alabama

Avery Young 

73

OG

Auburn

Kitt O'Brien 

79

OG

Ball State

Dominick Jackson

77

OT

Alabama

Michael Dunn

67

OT

Maryland

Korren Kirven

78

OT

Alabama

Brandon Greene

60

OT

Alabama

Larson Graham 

62

OT

Duquesne

Aaron Adeoye 

58

DE

Southeast Missouri State

Devin Taylor 

53

DE

South Carolina

Casey Sayles 

90

DT

Ohio

Nick James

93

DT

Mississippi State

Josh Frazier

71

DT

Alabama

Lawrence Okoye 

97

DT

No College

Rickey Hatley 

94

DT

Missouri

Jeremy Faulk 

63

DT

Garden City C.C. 

Johnny Maxey

99

DT

Mars Hill

Jonathan Massaquoi

57

LB

Troy

Beniquez Brown

42

LB

Mississippi State

Ike Spearman

52

LB

Eastern Michigan

Shaheed Salmon 

56

LB 

Samford

Xzavier Dickson 

51

LB

Alabama

Matthew Wells

54

LB

Mississippi State

Max Redfield 

20

DB

Indiana (PA)

Ryan White 

31

DB

Auburn

Jaleel Wadood 

33

DB

UCLA

Jamar Summers 

26

DB

UConn

Elijah Campbell

35

DB

Northern Iowa

Bradley Sylve

29

DB

Alabama

Jack Tocho 

34

DB

NC State

Jacob Hagen 

27

DB

Liberty

Trovon Reed 

23

DB

Auburn

Joe Powell 

NA

DB

NA

Colton Schmidt

2

P

UC-Davis

Cole Mazza

48

LS

Alabama

Nick Novak

9

K

Maryland

Memphis Express

PlayerNumberPositionCollege

Zach Mettenberger

8

QB

LSU

Brandon Silvers

12

QB

Troy

Christian Hackenberg

14

QB

Penn State

Zac Stacy

20

RB

Vanderbilt

Rajion Neal

34

RB

Tennessee

Anthony Manzo-Lewis

49

RB

Albany

Cordon Moog

85

RB

Baylor

Terrence Magee

43

RB

LSU

Devin Lucien

13

WR

Arizona State

Reece Horn

17

WR

Indianapolis

Damore'ea Stringfellow

82

WR 

Ole Miss

Alton "Pig" Howard

81

WR

Tennessee

Dontez Byrd

18

WR

Tennessee Tech

Fabian Guerra

86

WR

Fairmont State

Kayaune Ross

88

WR

Kentucky

Brandon Barnes

80

TE

Alabama State

Adrien Robinson

47

TE

Cincinnati

Demetrius Rhaney

65

C

Tennessee State

Oni Omoile

61

C

Iowa State

Jessamen Dunker

66

OG

Tennessee State

Daronte Bouldin

60

OG

Ole Miss

Robert Myers

70

OG

Tennessee State

Dallas Thomas

67

OG

Tennessee 

Christian Morris

71

OT

Ole Miss

Toby Weathersby

76

OT

LSU

Anthony Morris

77

OT

Tennessee State

Jamichael Winston

91

DE

Arkansas

Corey Vereen

98

DE

Tennessee

Sam Montgomery

90

DE

LSU

Julius Warmsley

92

DT

Tulane

Greg Gilmore

97

DT

LSU

Montori Hughes

95

DT

Tennessee-Martin

Latarius Brady

94

DT

Memphis

Anthony Johnson

96

LB

LSU

DeMarquis Gates

58

LB

Ole Miss

Davis Tull

55

LB

UT-Chattanooga 

Benetton Fonua

50

LB

Hawaii

Quentin Gause

54

LB

Rutgers

Colton Jumper

45

LB

Tennessee

Drew Jackson

53

LB

Western Kentucky

Brandon Maiden

28

DB

Jackson State

Justin Martin

33

DB

Tennessee

Jeremy Cutrer

39

DB

Middle Tennessee State

Arnold Tarpley, III

25

DB

Vanderbilt

Malik Boynton

23

DB

Austin Peay

Jonathan Cook

31

DB

Memphis

Charles James, II

24

DB

Charleston Southern

Channing Stribling

30

DB

Michigan

Terrell Bonds

21

DB

Tennessee State

Brad Wing

4

P

LSU

Josh Jasper,

3

P

LSU

Ryan Navarro

44

LS

Oregon State

Orlando Apollos

PlayerNumberPositionCollege

Garrett Gilbert

3

QB

SMU

Austin Appleby

5

QB

Florida

Kevin Anderson

4

QB

Fordham

D'Ernest Johnson

22

RB

South Florida

Ryan Green

32

RB

Florida State

De'Veon Smith

24

RB

Michigan

Akeem Hunt

25

RB

Purdue

Ishmael Hyman

13

WR

James Madison

Chris Thompson

14

WR

Florida

Jalin Marshall

17

WR

Ohio State

Marvin Bracy-Williams Jr.

10

WR

Florida State

Donteea Dye Jr

11

WR

Heidelberg

Rannell Hall

16

WR

UCF

Charles Johnson

12

WR

Grand Valley State

Sean Price

80

TE

South Florida

Matt Weister

89

TE

Buffalo

Scott Orndoff

83

TE

Pitt

Jordan McCray

64

C

UCF

Andrew Tiller

75

OG

Syracuse

Tre Jackson

63

OG

Florida State

Ronald Patrick

71

OG

South Carolina

Marquis Lucas

74

OG

West Virginia

Aaron Evans

66

OT

UCF

Chris Martin

77

OT

UCF

Quinterrius Eatmon

70

OT

South Florida

Earl Okine

59

DE

Florida

Josh Banks Sr.

92

DE

Wake Forest

Giorgio Newberry

99

DE

Florida State

Izaah Burks Sr.

97

DT

Bowling Green

Anthony Moten

98

DT

Miami

Leon Orr

93

DT

Florida

Antonio Guerad

90

DT

UCF

Marquez White

27

CB

Florida State

LaDarius Gunter

37

CB

Miami

D'Joun Smith

31

CB

FAU

Keith Reaser

29

CB

FAU

Cody Riggs

20

CB

Notre Dame

Mark Myers Jr.

23

CB

Southeastern (Fla.)

Andrew Ankrah

55

LB

James Madison

Terence Garvin

51

LB

West Virginia

Ryan Davis Sr.

95

LB

Bethune Cookman

Reggie Northrup II,

52

LB

Florida State

Azeem Victor

54

LB

Washington

Christian French

58

LB

Oregon

Jacob Pugh III

50

LB

Florida State

Will Hill III

33

DB

Florida

Jerome Couplin III

21

DB

William & Mary

Joshn Evans

26

DB

Florida

Bryce Canady

28

DB

FIU

Ben Turk

1

P

Notre Dame

Drew Ferris

53

LS

Florida

Elliott Fry

2

K

South Carolina

Salt Lake Stallions

PlayerNumberPositionCollege

Josh Woodrum

6

QB

Liberty

Austin Allen

8

QB

Arkansas

Matt Linehan

10

QB

Idaho

Terrell Newby

34

RB

Nebraska

Joel Bouagnon

36

RB

Northern Illinois

Matt Asiata

44

RB

Utah

Branden Oliver

33

RB

Buffalo

Sam Mobley

81

WR

Catawba

Dres Andersn

16

WR

Utah

De'Mornay Pierson-El

15

WR

Nebraska

Adonis Jennings

17

WR

Temple

Jordan Leslie

19

WR

BYU

Kenny Bell

80

WR

Nebraska

Kaelin Clay

11

WR

Utah

Tanner Balderree

89

TE

BYU

Nick Truesdell

85

TE

Grand Rapids JC

Austin Traylor

83

TE

Wisconsin

Anthony Denham

88

TE

Utah

Austin Davis

78

C

Duke

Jake Bennett

67

C

Colorado State

Tuni Kanuch

66

OG

BYU

Nick Callender

76

OG

Colorado State

Jeremiah Poutasi

73

OL

Utah

Salesi Uhatafe

64

OL

Utah

Ryan Cummings

79

OT

Wyoming

Leon Johnson

63

OT

Temple

Karter Schult

94

DE

Northern Illinois

Darius Hamilton

91

DT

Rutgers

Mike Purcell

98

DT 

Wyoming

Tenny Palepoi

95

DT

Utah

Sealver Siliga

96

DT

Utah

Eddy Wilson

97

DL

Purdue

Handsome Tanielu

92

DL

BYU

Chris Odom

93

DL

Arkansas State

Ed Shockley

52

LB

Villanova

Josh Banderas

52

LB

Nebraska

Trevor Reilly

59

LB

Utah

Luke Carrezola

55

LB

UConn

Greer Martini

51

LB

Notre Dame

Anthony Williams

50

LB

Utah State

Gionni Paul

57

LB

Utah

Steve Williams

23

CB

Cal

Jordan Sterns

31

DB

Oklahoma State

Henre' Toliver

38

DB

Arkansas

Micah Hannemann

27

DB

BYU

C.J. Smith

35

DB 

North Dakota State

Chanceller James

24

DB

Boise State

Will Davis

26

DB

Utah State

Cody Brown

21

DB

Arkansas State

Austin Rehkow

5

P

Idaho

Colton Taylor

49

LS

Virginia Tech

Taylor Bertolet

1

K

Texas A&M 

San Antonio Commanders

PlayerNumberPositionCollege

Logan Woodside

5

QB

Toledo

Dustin Vaughan  

10

QB

West Texas A&M 

Marquise Williams  

12

QB

North Carolina

David Cobb

27

RB

Minnesota

Kenneth Farrow, II

20

RB

Houston

Aaron Green

22

RB

TCU

Trey Williams

35

RB

Texas A&M

Josh Stewart

80

WR

UTSA

Darius Prince

15

WR

Penn State - Beaver

Greg Ward, Jr.

84

WR

Houston

John Diarse

18

WR

TCU

Mekale McKay

82

WR

Cincinnati

Alonzo Moore

19

WR

Nebraska

De'Marcus Ayers

14

WR

Houston

Stehly Reden

89

TE

Texas A&M Kingsville

Cam Clear

85

TE

Texas A&M

Evan Rodriguez

88

TE

Temple

Cole Hunt

83

TE

TCU

Brian Folkerts

67

OL

Washburn

Fred Lauina

61

OL

Oregon State

Cyril Richardson

73

OL

Baylor

Mason Gentry

79

OL

SMU

Mo Porter

70

OL

Baylor

Jovann Letuli

75

OL

Akron

Jaryd Jones-Smith

72

OL

Pitt

Andrew McDonald

69

OL

Indiana

Winston Craig

96

DT

Richmond

Arthur Miley

93

DL

Southern

Matt Godin

99

DL

Michigan

Joey Mbu

90

DL

Houston

De'Vante Bausby

41

CB

Pittsburgh State

Joel Lanning

57

LB

Iowa State

Shaan Washington

54

LB

Texas A&M

Deion Barnes

94

LB

 Penn State

Kennan Gilchrist

50

LB

Appalachian State

Austin Larkin

53

LB

Purdue

Jayrone Elliott

52

LB

Toledo

Danny Ezechukwu

56

LB

Purdue

Nick Temple

55

LB

Cincinnati

Tyrone Holmes

58

LB

Montana

Darnell Leslie

51

LB

Monmouth

Chase Dutra

30

DB

Indiana

Nick Orr

24

DB

TCU

Jordan Thomas

23

DB

Oklahoma

Duke Thomas

21

DB

Texas

Kurtis Drummond

25

DB

Michigan State

Orion Stewart

28

DB

Baylor

Derron Smith

32

DB

Fresnio State

Zack Sanchez

33

DB

Oklahoma

Joseph Zema

6

P

Incarnate Word

Scott Daly

49

LS

Notre Dame

Nick Rose

9

K

Texas

San Diego Fleet

PlayerNumberPositionCollege

Mike Bercovici

11

QB

Arizona State

Phillip Nelson

9

QB

East Carolina

Alex Ross

4

QB

Coastal Carolina

Terrell Watson

39

RB

Azusa Pacific

Paul James

31

RB

Rutgers

Ja'Quan Gardner

32

RB

Humboldt State

Brian Brown

83

WR

Richmond

Francis Owusu

82

WR

Stanford

Kameron Kelly

14

WR

San Diego State

Dontez Ford

12

WR

Pitt

Nelson Spruce

81

WR

Colorado

Laquvionte Gonzalez

10

WR

Southeastern (Fla.)

Marcus Baugh

85

TE

Ohio State

Ben Johnson

88

TE

Kansas

Gavin Escobar

89

TE

San Diego State

Jeremiah Kolone

62

C

San Jose State

Damien Mama

71

OG

USC

John Montelus

60

OG

Notre Dame

Darrell Greene

72

OG

San Diego State

Chris Gonzalez

74

OG

San Jose State

Beau Nunn

67

OT

Appalachian State

Terry Poole

79

OT

San Diego State

Daniel Brunskill

75

OT 

San Diego State

Brett Boyko

69

OT

UNLV

Brandon Hodges

77

OT

Pitt

Damontre Moore

94

DE

Texas A&M

Alex Barrett

93

DE

San Diego State

Meffy Koloamatangi

97

DE

Hawaii

Myles Nash

91

DE

Rutgers

Shakir Soto

92

DT

Pitt

Gelen Robinson

98

DT

Purdue

Andrew Stelter

99

DT

Minnesota

Tani Tupou

90

DT

Washington

Justin Williams

24

CB

Hampton

Ron Brooks

33

CB

LSU

Greg Ducre

26

CB

Washington

Jude Adjei-Barimah

21

CB

Bowling Green

Ryan Moeller

25

SS

Colorado

Damarius Travis

27

SS

Minnesota

John Lotulelei

53

LB

UNLV

Eric Pinkins

42

LB

San Diego State

Travis Feeney

41

LB

Washington

Frank Ginda

58

LB

San Jose State

AJ Tarpley

59

LB

Stanford

Kenneth Olugbode

51

LB

Colorado

Kendall James

37

DB

Maine

Jordan Martin

22

DB

Syracuse

Demetrius Wright

34

DB

USC

Curtis Mikell

28

DB

Southern MIss

Donny Hageman

1

P

San Diego State

Ryan Winslow

18

P

Pitt

Ryan DiSalvo

49

LS

San Jose State

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories