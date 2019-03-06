AAF DFS, Week 5: Best Fanball daily Fantasy Alliance of American Football picks and lineups

After this weekend's action, the Alliance of American Football will reach the halfway point of its inaugural season. Week 5 will be defining since the AAF schedule pits the first- and second-place teams in both divisions. We could start to see a little separation as teams begin their playoff push, which could mean some highly entertaining games. With thousands of dollars on the line on AAF DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like Fanball, you'll need to exploit the best matchups in your AAF DFS lineups for Week 5. So be sure to check out the AAF DFS picks from SportsLine DFS guru Jacob Gibbs before setting your roster.

Previously an analyst at numberFire, Jacob got his start in basketball five years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. He also excels in NFL DFS, cashing around 70 percent of the time in cash games and nearly 55 percent of the time in tournaments. And more importantly: he's never had a losing season.

Gibbs also develops proprietary football rankings and projections, which helps him find the best DFS values and create profitable lineups. Now he's taking his talents to the AAF, so you'll want to be sure to check out his AAF DFS lineups weekly before setting your own.

In Week 5, we can tell you Gibbs is focusing on the value created by a juicy matchup for Arizona by grabbing Hotshots QB John Wolford ($6,000 on Fanball).

Wolford is the AAF's third-leading passer, and second to only Garrett Gilbert of Orlando in Fantasy points by a quarterback. He has protected the football, throwing eight touchdowns against just three interceptions, and provides mobility with 69 yards rushing in four games, further elevating your AAF DFS scores.

Against a San Antonio defense that has given up the second-most Fantasy points to the quarterback position, there's a lot to like about Wolford. Plus, the Commanders are giving up 27 yards more through the air than any other team.

Gibbs' AAF DFS strategy also involves stacking Wolford with dynamic Hotshots wide receiver Rashad Ross ($7,400 on Fanball). Ross is second in the AAF in receiving yards with 295 and has caught a staggering five touchdown passes this season. No other receiver in the league has caught more than two. Now, he'll face a Commanders defense that's allowing a whopping 17.6 yards per reception to opposing wide receivers.

