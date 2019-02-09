AAF odds, picks for Week 1: Proven pro football expert loving Birmingham Iron

The end of the NFL season also marks the beginning of a new professional football league when the American Alliance of Football, also known as AAF, kicks off on Saturday night with two games, followed by two more on Sunday. A collection of former college, NFL, CFL and Arena League players have formed eight rosters that will begin a grueling 10-week season that ends in late April. Week 1 AAF odds have been difficult for sportsbooks to put together since none of these franchises has played a real game before, but lines are set with the four home teams all favored by seven points or fewer in Week 1. Action is expected to be heavy on all four games, so before locking in any Week 1 AAF picks of your own, read the AAF predictions from SportsLine's resident pro football handicapping expert, Mike Tierney.

A renowned sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls. He's intimately familiar with all levels of pro football -- including the young, hungry players who populate the AAF -- and knows every coach's philosophy and approach to devising game plans.

Tierney was all over the Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl, enabling him to finish the NFL season with a sparkling 63-46 record against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Now, with the league set to kick off Saturday, Tierney has evaluated all four games and revealed against-the-spread and over-under AAF picks for every matchup over at SportsLine. One we'll give away: Tierney says the Birmingham Iron (-3) cover the spread against the Memphis Express on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

"Birmingham running back Trent Richardson is a candidate for AAF rushing leader," Tierney told SportsLine. "While Express quarterbacks Christian Hackenberg and Zach Mettenberger are more recognizable, Iron signal caller Luis Perez was an FCS Player of the Year with remarkable accuracy. And few league players bring more NFL experience than Iron kicker Nick Novak."

Birmingham was also built with a strong defensive presence, as several regionally-based players from Auburn and Alabama will be on that side of the ball. Tierney is eyeing the Iron's overall edge and says you can also confidently back the Over (50), the second-lowest total of the weekend.

Atlanta Legends at Orlando Apollos (-7, 49.5)

San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders (-2, 50.5)

Memphis Express at Birmingham Iron (-3, 50)

Salt Lake Stallions at Arizona Hotshots (-4, 52)