AAF odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, how to watch, best bets for Week 4: This four-way parlay pays 10-1

Home teams have won nine of the 12 games played in the new Alliance of American Football, covering eight times. However, no double-digit favorite has covered yet. That trend will be tested again in Week 4 with the 2-1 Arizona Hotshots (-14.5) hosting winless Atlanta at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. The AAF's four-game slate kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday when the San Diego Fleet (-5.5) visit the Memphis Express at the Liberty Bowl. It continues with the Orlando Apollos (-4) visiting the Salt Lake Stallions at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. On Sunday, the undefeated Birmingham Iron (-8.5) host the San Antonio Commanders at 4 p.m. ET. If you're looking for a huge payout during Week 4 of the AAF schedule, there's nobody better to listen to than SportsLine's No. 1 pro football expert, R.J. White.

White waited two weeks before getting down on the AAF, then promptly went 3-1 with his Week 3 pointspread picks. And over the last two years, $100 bettors who have followed White's NFL picks are up nearly $3,000. In the 2019 Super Bowl, White was all over the Patriots to cover against the Rams, nailing the year's biggest sporting event for the legions who tail him.

This is the same expert who cashed huge in the Las Vegas SuperContest two of the last four years. Now, White has locked in against-the-spread picks for every Week 4 AAF game. If you parlay them, you'd be looking at a strong 10-1 payout.

We can tell you White is backing the Legends getting two touchdowns at Arizona. "The Legends have been possibly the worst team in the AAF so far, losing all three of their games by double-digits," White told SportsLine. "But they haven't had an easy matchup yet, so I'm not sure they're as bad as we think. The passing game seemed to take a step forward in Week 3 despite Matt Simms' three picks. Plus, Arizona's John Wolford sustained a back injury last week and couldn't finish the game. If he can't play, I love the Legends. If he's less than 100 percent, I still lean that way."

White also has strong picks for Fleet vs. Express, Apollos vs. Stallions, and Commanders vs. Iron. Plus he's isolated a trio of best bets featuring two sides and one over-under. You can only see all of his AAF picks and predictions at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers every Week 4 AAF game? And which spreads are way off? Check out the latest AAF odds below, then visit SportsLine to see R.J. White's Week 4 AAF picks, all from the No. 1 expert who's up nearly $3,000 on NFL spread picks the past two years and just debuted in the AAF with a 3-1 week.

Saturday, March 2



San Diego Fleet at Memphis Express (+5.5), 4 p.m. ET, B/R Live

Orlando Apollos at Salt Lake Stallions (+4), 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network



Sunday, March 3



San Antonio Commanders at Birmingham Iron (-8.5), 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Atlanta Legends at Arizona Hotshots (-14.5), 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network