AAF odds, picks, schedule for Week 2: Legendary handicapper loving San Antonio Commanders

All four home teams won their opening game in the newly minted Alliance of American Football league and we saw some familiar faces have success in Week 1. Birmingham Iron running back Trent Richardson scored two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in last week's 26-0 win over Memphis. Meanwhile, Steve Spurrier led the Orlando Apollos to blowout victory over the Atlanta Legends. The latest Week 2 AAF odds list the Iron as a seven-point home favorite over the Salt Lake Stallions in a game that gets underway Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. Spurrier and the Apollos enter Week 2 as a six-point road favorite against the San Antonio Commanders. The Arizona Hotshots, who cruised to a 38-22 win last week, opened as a double-digit favorite over the Memphis Express. And in a battle between two 0-1 teams, the San Diego Fleet are a 9.5-point home favorite over the Legends. Action is expected to be heavy on all four games, so before locking in any Week 2 AAF picks of your own, you'll want to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's AAF predictions.

The legendary handicapper capped the NFL season in style: Over the final six weeks, he went 12-3-2 against the spread on his best bets, including going 3-0 on conference championship Sunday and nailing the easiest under ever in Super Bowl LIII. Anyone who has been following him lately is up big.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks.

Now, with Week 2 of the AAF set to kick off Saturday, Hammer has evaluated all four games and revealed against-the-spread picks for every matchup. One we'll give away: Hammer says the San Antonio Commanders (+6) cover the spread against the Orlando Apollos on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

"San Antonio has a good QB in Logan Woodside, he's a great athlete," Hammer told SportsLine. "They have two good running backs and a good tight end. While Steve Spurrier is ahead of everyone else offensively, I think the Apollos are going to be tested defensively. Should be a lot of scoring. Take the points."

Woodside and the Commanders put up 364 yards of total offense against the Fleet, which was the second most in the league. The Commanders gained 125 yards on the ground, led by running back Aaron Green, who averaged 7.2 yards per carry. And former Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. was one of the three San Antonio receivers to record at least 65 receiving yards in the opener. Hammer is backing the Commanders' offensive play-makers and says you can also confidently back the over (44.5).

Hammer has also made the call on the other three Week 2 AAF games, and loves another underdog this weekend. He believes the line in this game is way off, so you absolutely need to see who it is before locking in your AAF picks.

What AAF picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And which underdog has all the value? Check out the latest AAF odds and schedule below and then visit SportsLine to see which teams you should back, all from the legendary handicapper who hit 80 percent of his best bets over the NFL's final six weeks.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Salt Lake Stallions at Birmingham Iron (-7), 2 p.m. ET, TNT

Arizona Hotshots at Memphis Express (+11.5), 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Sunday, Feb. 17

Orlando Apollos at San Antonio Commanders (+6), 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Atlanta Legends at San Diego Fleet (-9.5), 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network