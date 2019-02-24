AAF odds, picks, schedule for Week 3 Sunday games: Proven handicapper loving Under in Fleet vs. Commanders

Week 3 of the inaugural Alliance of American Football season continues on Sunday with two games. The Birmingham Iron are 6.5-point favorites on the road against the Atlanta Legends, and the total in that game is 40. Meanwhile on the West Coast, the San Diego Fleet will host the San Antonio Commanders in a rematch of a defensive slugfest from Week 1. The Commanders won that game 15-6, but the Fleet are 2.5-point favorites at home on Sunday, with the total at 43.5 in the latest Week 3 AAF odds. Before you make your Week 3 AAF picks for Sunday's two games, you'll want to check out the Week 3 AAF predictions from SportsLine's No. 1 pro football handicapper, R.J. White.

Over the past two years, $100 bettors who have followed White's NFL point-spread picks are up nearly $3,000. In the 2019 Super Bowl, White was all over the Patriots to cover, nailing the year's biggest sporting event for the legions that follow him. White said he wouldn't trust Rams QB Jared Goff in a big spot -- and Goff's bumbling performance was key to New England's 13-3 win.

This is the same expert who cashed huge in the Las Vegas SuperContest two of the last four years. Now, after digesting two weeks of action in the AAF, White is ready to pounce. He has locked in AAF picks against-the-spread for every game over at SportsLine.

We can tell you White is taking the Under for Fleet vs. Commanders at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. He knows the first time these two teams met back in Week 1 in San Antonio, the Commanders came away with a 15-6 victory that barely cracked 20 points. And while both sides looked better offensively last week, a total that more than doubles their output from the first matchup looks highly suspect.

The two teams combined to turn the ball over five times in the first meeting, and neither team's quarterback has been particularly efficient so far this season. Commanders QB Logan Woodside is only completing 50.7 percent of his passes and averaging 6.4 yards per attempt, while Phillip Nelson is completing 47.5 percent of his passes and averaging 5.3 yards per attempt.

White also has strong against the spread picks for both Sunday games on the Week 3 AAF schedule, and has identified an x-factor that makes one spread way off. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Sunday, Feb. 24

Birmingham Iron at Atlanta Legends (+6.5), 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

San Antonio Commanders at San Diego Fleet (+2.5), 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network

