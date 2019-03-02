AAF Week 4 scores, highlights, updates: Express complete comeback, Apollos win in the snow

Hello, March. Hello, springtime. Hello, what we can only hope are more evenly matched and entertaining AAF games.

With the Alliance one month in, teams are beginning to come together and the product on the field is yielding better results. That's what makes Week 4 of the season so much more interesting on paper (here's how to watch this weekend's games). Even lopsided games, like winless Memphis hosting San Diego, have more intrigue because of the switch to Zach Mettenberger. Sure enough, the Express came from behind to outscore the Fleet 17-3 in the second half in a 26-23 win.

Then, in the second game of the evening, Orlando relied on a strong running game to put Salt Lake City away 20-11 in a snow-filled game to stay undefeated. CBS Sports was with you every step of the way, so be sure to check out all the scores, updates and highlights below from Saturday's action.

Scores

Memphis Express 26, San Diego Fleet 23 (Final)

Orlando Apollos 20, Salt Lake Stallions 11 (Final)

Apollos seal the deal with late touchdown run

It's not easy winning (and covering) on the road, especially in adverse conditions, but Orlando did to Salt Lake City what it's done to every opponent this season: put them away in the fourth quarter. The Apollos are an excellent fourth-quarter team and capped off their 20-11 win at the Stallions with a nifty touchdown run from Akeem Hunt.

On their following drive, Orlando took off nearly six more minutes off the clock -- which, in a nine-point game with time running out, is almost as effective as a score. Credit Steve Spurrier's team: they are explosive, but they know how to put football games away without going into a shell. Namely, star receiver Charles Johnson was an active part of the offense in the fourth quarter and finished with more than 100 yards receiving for the second time this year.

Apollos pull ahead on long touchdown drive

As you'd expect, not many points have been scored between Orlando and Salt Lake City, given that the game is being played in a snow globe. However, the Apollos, strung together the best drive of the night in the third quarter, spanning 91 yards and ending with a beautiful touchdown pass from Garrett Gilbert to Donteea Dye.

That put the Apollos up 12-3, but the two-point conversion was even prettier. An option look that ended with running back D'Ernest Johnson tossing the pass was both unexpected and well-executed.

Spring football in winter conditions

The AAF is a spring football league, but Saturday night's conditions in Salt Lake City look way more like a college or NFL game in November or December than March. Snow is on the ground at Rice-Eccles Stadium, but at least the scoreboard was wise enough to throw a yule log on the big screen. Temperatures hovered around freezing at the start of the game and will surely only get colder as the night goes on.

Greetings from Rice-Eccles Stadium! It’s snowing...They got the fire burning though so all good. @aafAPOLLOS vs @aafstallions tonight at 8pm ET pic.twitter.com/CfSDX6Fo84 — Jamie Seh (@jamieseh) March 3, 2019

Turnover leads to tying TD, helps Express get first win

Quarterback Alex Ross played generally well considering he came off the bench for the Fleet. However, Memphis' defense played even better in the second half. The Express got to Ross deep in San Diego's territory, forcing a fumble that was recovered at the Fleet 21-yard line. It was one of two critical second-half fumble recoveries by Memphis' defense, which has played lights-out over the past few weeks.

A few plays later, quarterback Zach Mettenberger hit a floater to running back Terrence Magee out of the backfield on a wheel route for a touchdown. A Mettenberger quarterback draw on the two-point conversion tied the game at 23. Following an ill-advised fake punt by the Fleet deep in their own territory, the Express tacked on a go-ahead field goal in the 26-23 win, their first of the season. Memphis has gradually been getting better, but hasn't had a win to show for it yet. This was a nice come-from-behind win for Mike Singletary's team.

Alex Ross comes off the bench to toss a dime for a TD

Some good news and bad news for San Diego. The bad news is that quarterback Philip Nelson, who played well in a Week 3 win over San Antonio, left Saturday's game in the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. The good news is that Alex Ross came off the bench and immediately dropped a dime to tight end Marcus Baugh for a 30-yard touchdown to extend the Fleet' lead 20-6.

Obviously, Nelson's health is the biggest concern -- he was ruled out for the rest of the game -- but Ross' initial play is promising for San Diego as it keeps exchanging touchdowns for field goals against the Express.

Fleet get on the board with first punt return for a TD in AAF history

We've had defensive touchdowns in the AAF, but through the first three weeks, there hasn't been a special teams score ... until now. Fleet defensive back Ron Brooks returned the first punt for a touchdown in the history of the league with a running catch on a short Brad Wing punt, returning it 56 yards to put the Fleet up 6-0 on the Express in the first quarter.

.@aaffleet get on the board with the first punt return touchdown in Alliance history! #SDvsMEM pic.twitter.com/WVU2HzF1lB — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 2, 2019

Fleet banged up on defense ahead of game at Express

San Diego boasts one of the AAF's better defenses. However, the Fleet will be shorthanded on that side of the ball during Saturday's afternoon game against a more confident Memphis offense. Starting linebacker A.J. Tarpley, who had a pick-six in a win over the Commanders in Week 3, did not participate in practice this week with a back injury and is ruled out. Also, defensive end Damontre Moore will not play after being sidelined this week with a knee injury.