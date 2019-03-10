AAF Week 5: How to watch on CBS Sports Network, live stream, picks, viewer's guide, storylines, watch online

Just like that, the AAF regular season is about to be halfway over. Having such a compact season is smart for a start-up league, but it'll also be over in the blink of an eye. Careful if you do, though. Week 5 might be a don't-miss slate.

Sunday's action is about to get underway. Memphis and Atlanta play in the battle for "not last in the power rankings" followed by two enigmatic teams, San Antonio and Arizona, in the evening game. Here's everything you need to watch and enjoy Week 5 of the AAF season.

Viewing information

Memphis Express at Atlanta Legends

Date: Sunday, March 10 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBS Sports Network

San Antonio Commanders at Arizona Hotshots

Date: Sunday, March 10 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Sun Devils Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona

TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Memphis at Atlanta: Chortle at a game of bottom dwellers if you must, but thank the high heavens the Express and Legends notched their first wins in Week 4. Otherwise, this might have been really sad. Besides, it's clear both teams have improved and it's no coincidence that changes at quarterback have played a part. Originally coming off of the bench in Week 3 for Memphis, Zach Mettenberger has quickly become one of the most efficient passers in the Alliance. And in a Week 4 win at Arizona, Atlanta's Aaron Murray came off the bench to compile 308 yards of total offense. Which one leads their team to victory in Week 5?

Zach Mettenberger currently ranks second among QBs with an 80.4 overall grade and has generated 0 turnover-worthy plays in 41 dropbacks this season pic.twitter.com/v8Zh2jgwQZ — PFF_AAF (@PFF_AAF) March 6, 2019

San Antonio at Arizona: I can't think of two teams in the AAF who have either looked playoff-worthy or flown entirely off the rails like Arizona and San Antonio. So this game should be interesting! That being said, Commanders running back Kenneth Farrow has been a beast and is emerging as one of the top running backs in the Alliance. Between him and Trey Williams, the Commanders have been a better ground-and-pound offense as of late. However, even through its two-game slide, Arizona's defense remains one of the AAF's best.

Kenneth Farrow II carried the San Antonio offense in Week 4 vs. Birmingham



30 att. - 142 yards

93 yards coming after contact

3.10 avg. yards after contact

7 first downs

5 forced missed tackles pic.twitter.com/kmf7QVpLeB — PFF_AAF (@PFF_AAF) March 5, 2019

Picks

Memphis at Atlanta (PK), O/U 38.5: Both teams got a much-needed first win in Week 4 and their switches to quarterbacks Zach Mettenberger and Aaron Murray, respectively, have injected some life into once-hapless offenses. Ultimately, Mettenberger's ability to stretch the field with his arm, and the disruptiveness of the Express defense, are the difference-makers. Pick: Memphis PK, Under 38.5

San Antonio at Arizona (-3.5), O/U 40: The Commanders have one of the worst passing defenses in the Alliance, so don't be surprised if the Hotshots' offense, flailing over the past few weeks, gets back on track. But as we saw vs. Orlando, San Antonio can put up points of its own and has found a running game with Kenneth Farrow II and Trey Williams. Will it be enough? Pick: Arizona -3.5, Over 40