Orlando Apollos vs. Birmingham Iron odds, line: AAF picks, predictions from pro football expert

The AAF's top two teams clash Saturday when the 3-1 Birmingham Iron play host to the 4-0 Orlando Apollos. It's a 2 p.m. ET kickoff from Legion Field. Under coach Steve Spurrier, the Apollos boast the league's best offense, averaging 29.5 points. They'll get a stiff test from the Iron's top-ranked defense, which is allowing just over eight points per game. Sportsbooks list Orlando as a 5.5-point road favorite in the latest Apollos vs. Iron odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 41. Before you make any Orlando Apollos vs. Birmingham Iron picks and AAF predictions, you'll want to see what R.J. White has to say, given the streak he's on.

CBS Sports' NFL editor and SportsLine's No. 1 pro football expert, White is coming off another 3-1 week against the spread, making him 6-2 in the AAF. That's a 75 percent cash rate.

Over the past two years, $100 bettors who have followed White's NFL spread picks are up nearly $3,000. In the 2019 Super Bowl, White was all over the Patriots covering against the Rams, nailing the year's biggest sporting event for the legions who tail him. This is the same expert who cashed huge in the Las Vegas SuperContest two of the past four years. Anyone who has followed his lead in pro football is way.

Now, White has dialed in on Apollos vs. Iron and locked in a very strong against-the-spread pick.

White knows Orlando quarterback Garrett Gilbert has been phenomenal, completing 62 percent of his passes for 1,071 yards and six touchdowns without an interception. He has a strong running game to lean on too, as the Apollos are gashing defenses for 4.8 yards per carry. Even in the snow in Salt Lake City last week, Orlando pounded out a 20-11 win and cemented itself as the AAF's team to beat.

But just because Orlando is undefeated doesn't mean it'll cover the Apollos vs. Iron spread, especially since it's the Apollos' second straight road game.

The Iron are coming off their first loss, but it was only by one point. They control games with their defense and ground game, featuring Trent Richardson (seven touchdowns) and Brandon Ross. Ross exploded for 64 yards on just nine carries (7.1 ypc) in the 12-11 loss to the Commanders. Plus, Birmingham's defense hasn't given up more than 12 points in any game this season.

We can tell you White is leaning under 41, but he's also unearthed a stunning trend that has him confidently backing one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Apollos vs. Iron? And what stunning trend makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see R.J. White's strong Apollos vs. Iron spread pick, all from the No. 1 pro football expert who's 6-2 on AAF picks.