The Home Run Derby is an exhibition of MLB’s top power hitters that dazzles and ignites fans across the country. We’ve analyzed the top betting sites where you can bet on the 2024 Home Run Derby.

Top 2024 MLB Home Run Derby sportsbooks

2024 Home Run Derby standout betting features

Sportsbook Standout HR Derby Feature FanDuel Best mobile app experience BetMGM Top-notch welcome offer for HR Derby Caesars Boosted odds available DraftKings Best live betting experience for HR Derby bet365 Competitive odds across markets Fanatics Earn FanCash rewards for betting Derby BetRivers Comprehensive statistics provided

What is the best Home Run Derby 2024 betting site?

After reviewing all the top sports betting sites, in our opinion FanDuel Sportsbook is the best place to bet on the 2024 Home Run Derby.

FanDuel Sportsbook When it comes to betting on the Home Run Derby, FanDuel Sportsbook should be the first place you check out. Elite mobile app

Great for live MLB betting

Widely regarded as one of the top sportsbooks across the United States, FanDuel has earned this reputation for good reason. They have a generous welcome offer for new users and daily promotions for existing users.

When it comes to the Home Run Derby, no sportsbook that we’ve reviewed offers as many markets and lines as FanDuel Sportsbook. They post markets that simply don’t exist at other sites, making betting on unique events like the Home Run Derby a more enjoyable experience.

FanDuel also has an elite app and the ability to deposit and withdraw money couldn’t be easier. When you combine all of these factors, you see that betting on the Home Run Derby at FanDuel has the potential to be a grand slam.

Other 2024 Home Run Derby betting sites we recommend

While we might consider FanDuel as the premier option, several other sportsbooks will make betting on the Home Run Derby an enjoyable experience.

BetMGM Sportsbook No sportsbook is currently offering a more lucrative welcome offer than BetMGM Sportsbook. The Home Run Derby marks a great opportunity to check out their offerings and take advantage of the sign-up bonus. Lucrative welcome bonus

MGM Rewards

The benefits at BetMGM don’t stop with its welcome bonus. They are one of the biggest names in the gaming sector and have the betting markets to support that reputation.

Recent updates to its app and desktop website have made BetMGM’s user experience even more pleasant. BetMGM also often allows bettors to cash out of bets early if they don’t like what’s happening on the field and want to get out of their bet before losing their entire stake.

Caesars Sportsbook Caesars Sportsbook provides daily boosts and profit boost tokens to their customers, and they will likely have some special offers for the Home Run Derby. Daily promos

Caesars Rewards

In addition to their frequent ongoing promotions, you can earn Caesars Reward credits. These credits can be converted to bonus bets or be redeemed for hotel stays and discounted dining at Caesars properties across the country.

DraftKings Sportsbook DraftKings leverages its top-notch technology and security to provide one of the best mobile betting experiences. The app is simple and easy to use with intuitive navigation and a great live betting platform. Excellent app experience

Vast HRD markets

DraftKings offers daily promotions for both new and existing users. For the Home Run Derby, they are posting a bunch of special markets to take advantage of the event. DraftKings generally provides more markets and prop offerings than most other sportsbooks, and it’s loaded for the Home Run Derby as well.

bet365 Sportsbook bet365 became a sports betting giant in Europe, and they’re now moving to increase their foothold in the U.S. market. Flexible welcome offer

MLB-specific promos

Their expansion into the U.S. market means they’ll be focusing on America’s pastime and putting on a show for the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby to prove that they mean business in this part of the world.

bet365 is home to unique promotions and offerings as well as extremely competitive odds for all markets. There’s no reason to expect anything different for the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby.

Fanatics Sportsbook As one of the newer names in the industry, Fanatics is making a splash with its FanCash rewards program. FanCash rewards program

Sports apparel and memorabilia giant

Every bet placed at Fanatics Sportsbook earns you FanCash, which you can then use to purchase sports apparel and memorabilia at Fanatics.com

If you bet on Pete Alonso to win the Home Run Derby and he comes through for you, you can use some of the FanCash you earned from betting on him towards buying yourself a new Alonso shirt.

Fanatics also offer daily boosts that help increase the potential for bettors to turn a profit. They are making a quick impact on the industry in their first few months of activity.

BetRivers Sportsbook The BetRivers iRush rewards program is one of the best in the industry. It’s worth placing your action at BetRivers Sportsbook just to get involved with the rewards program. Informative MLB statistics feature

Customizable interface

BetRivers is the “ole reliable” of sports betting sites in the United States. While they may not have some of the bells and whistles of the bigger names, they make up for it by consistently posting competitive odds across all major markets. They also make it easier for bettors by providing relevant statistics for each bet.

Our favorite picks for 2024 Home Run Derby betting

When picking a sportsbook for betting on the 2024 Home Run Derby, there are a few important factors to consider. What do we think of these sportsbooks when it comes to these important factors?

Where can you get the best sign-up bonus?

In terms of sheer value, it’s hard to beat the current BetMGM sign-up offer. They offer the largest cap for bonus bets. Others in the industry have similar offers, but BetMGM has the highest ceiling.

Of course, welcome offers vary from state to state and can change at any moment. Make sure you’ve done your research, but for the most part, it’s hard to go wrong with BetMGM.

What’s the best app for the 2024 Home Run Derby?

FanDuel Sportsbook’s app has received worldwide recognition for being extremely smooth, easy to use and easy to look at. Whether it’s checking scores, looking for niche markets, or depositing and withdrawing your money, FanDuel makes it easy for bettors. Here are the current ratings from Apple and Android users for sportsbooks across the industry:

Sportsbook Apple Rating Google Play Rating FanDuel 4.9 4.6 BetMGM 4.8 4.5 Caesars 4.7 4.3 DraftKings 4.8 4.7 Bet365 4.8 4.6 Fanatics 4.7 4.6 BetRivers 4.4 3.8

What’s the best live betting app for the 2024 Home Run Derby?

Most sportsbooks will offer the ability to live bet on the Home Run Derby. With that being said, it’s going to be hard to match the capabilities of DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to betting along with the action in real-time.

USATSI

DraftKings is extremely quick to update what is happening, often updating before we even see events unfold completely on our television screens. This allows bettors to follow along with the action at a rapid pace. The clean interface also makes it easy to select bets and place a wager before time runs out and the markets lock.

2024 Home Run Derby Participants

These players are participating in the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby:

Player MLB Team Odds Current HR total Pete Alonso New York Mets +310 18 Marcell Ozuna Atlanta Braves +375 24 Adolis Garcia Texas Rangers +400 17 Gunnar Henderson Baltimore Orioles +575 27 Bobby Witt Jr. Kansas City Royals +625 15 Teoscar Hernandez Los Angeles Dodgers +1000 19 Jose Ramirez Cleveland Guardians +1400 23 Alec Bohm Philadelphia Phillies +2500 11

*Stats and odds updated as of 7/11/24. Odds courtesy of BetMGM

A guide to betting on the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby

The Home Run Derby is certainly an exciting part of the MLB’s all-star festivities. With that being said, it’s a difficult event to predict and handicap. While hitting home runs is a part of baseball, the act of repeatedly swinging for the fences 40 times in three minutes is not. Pitchers are usually trying to embarrass you, not groove pitches right down the middle. A lot of prominent home run hitters struggle in the HR Derby. A lot of names you wouldn’t expect have had success.

USATSI

This section will highlight what to look for when picking a sportsbook to bet on the Home Run Derby. It will also highlight some of the markets available and some betting tips for the event.

What makes a good 2024 Home Run Derby betting site?

There are a lot of factors to analyze when picking a sportsbook, but we especially value the five listed below.

1. Bonuses and promotions

Each sportsbook listed on this page has its own unique welcome offer for new users. Some are contingent on your first bet’s outcome, while others are guaranteed sums of bonus funds. It’s up to you to decide which offers best fit your needs. These offers are relatively generous across the board, meaning it’s a good idea to take advantage of multiple offers.

2. Competitive odds and betting markets

There are plenty of sportsbooks to use for the Home Run Derby. You’ll want to ensure you’re getting the best possible price on your bets, so it’s important to ensure the sportsbook you are using has competitive odds. Some sportsbooks will also have multiple unique markets available for the Derby, allowing for more opportunities to bet.

3. Live betting

While it’s not an actual game, the Home Run Derby is full of momentum swings. Maybe you recognize a batter is getting tired. Or maybe you just have a feeling early on that someone isn’t getting beat in the competition. Make sure your sportsbook provides a good live betting experience so you can take advantage.

4. Banking options

It’s important that it’s seamless and convenient to both deposit and withdraw your money. All sportsbooks have multiple ways to deposit money, whether it’s through online banking, a bank card or a service like PayPal. Sportsbooks also usually pay out quickly, ensuring you get your winnings in an appropriate amount of time.

USATSI

5. App quality

For the most part, bettors are placing and tracking their bets from their phones. Whether you’re on the couch or running a quick errand, the sportsbook needs to have a highly functioning app so you can remain involved no matter where you are.

Understanding the 2024 Home Run Derby betting markets

Let’s take a look at some of the popular betting markets when it comes to the Home Run Derby.

Winner

Quite simply, pick the batter that you think will be the last man standing in the Home Run Derby after three rounds. This is the most popular and simplest bet for someone who just wants to watch the event unfold with a few dollars on the line.

Head-to-head matchup

Previous iterations of the Home Run Derby featured head-to-head matchups in the first round, but that has been scrapped in the 2024 Derby. With that being said, sportsbooks will still match players against each other. An example could be: Who will hit more first-round home runs: Pete Alonso or Gunnar Henderson?

Over/under

Will a player hit more or fewer home runs than the number listed? For example, Will Alec Bohm hit over or under 19.5 first-round home runs?

Specials

The “specials” market will feature props such as “Which player will hit the fewest number of home runs?” or “Will any home run hit go over 500 feet?”

2024 Home Run Derby betting strategies

Here is some information to be aware of and some betting strategies to use for the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby.

Be aware of the slightly altered format

The 2024 Home Run Derby will be slightly different from the format we have seen in the past few years. In recent years, the first round featured four head-to-head matchups. This year, the four highest totals will advance, regardless of matchups. Matchups will return for the semi-final round and the final round.

There is also a 40-pitch limit in the first and second rounds and a 27-pitch limit in the final round. Even if there is time remaining on the clock, batters will not be allowed to face more than the listed number of pitches.

Finally, the bonus round is now based on “outs” rather than a timer. Home run distance also plays less of a factor in earning bonus time. Read all about the new rules here.

Shop for the best odds

This is a strategy that is pertinent to all betting opportunities, and the Home Run Derby is no different.

If you like Gunnar Henderson to win the event and BetMGM has him at +575 while FanDuel has his odds at +500, you are potentially costing yourself money by placing your bet at FanDuel rather than BetMGM.

It may take a few extra minutes of work, but shopping around can win you a few extra bucks if your bet wins.

It’s an exhibition

The most important piece of advice to take away from this article should be to bet on the Home Run Derby responsibly. This is an exhibition and is far from baseball in its intended form. All-time greats like Albert Pujols and Jim Thome never won a Derby.

Some players don’t take it very seriously. Other players take it extremely seriously. Have fun with it, but don’t go crazy.

How to sign up for a 2024 Home Run Derby betting site

After examining the reviews, information and promotions provided on this page, you now have all the necessary details to confidently choose the sportsbooks that best match your needs for betting on the 2024 Home Run Derby. While signing up for a sportsbook may seem overwhelming initially, the process is straightforward and swift. Here’s how you can get started:

Click on one of the links on this page to access the registration page of your chosen sportsbook. Enter any required promo code if prompted. Verify and confirm your personal details to authenticate your account. Set up your account using a valid email and a secure password. Download the sportsbook app from your preferred app store for convenient betting and tracking. Deposit funds using available methods such as online banking or PayPal. Explore the various betting markets available and place your initial bet, adhering to any promotional bet limits. Take advantage of any applicable welcome bonuses and continue placing bets.

Remember to carefully review the terms and conditions of promotions. Bonus bets typically expire within a week and usually require a 1x playthrough before you can withdraw them.

FAQ