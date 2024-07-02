The 76ers now have their best NBA title odds in 39 years

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Signing Paul George to a $122 million deal has given the 76ers’their best preseason title odds since 1985.

The 2024 NBA offseason has started with a bang, as Paul George reportedly will leave the Los Angeles Clippers and sign a four-year, $122 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, CBS Sports NBA insider Bill Reiter confirmed Monday.

The 76ers also agreed to a five-year, $204 million extension with guard Tyrese Maxey later in the morning, making it quite the day for Philadelphia fans.

76ers NBA Finals odds

As a result, the 76ers’ odds to win the NBA title shifted dramatically, moving from around +1200 to +850 at FanDuel Sportsbook. At the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Philadelphia is +700 to win the 2024-25 NBA championship; according to Sports Odds History, those are the 76ers’ best odds to win the title since the 1985-86 season when they were +350.

“I think the fit on paper is fantastic for Philly,” Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City said in a text on Monday morning. “I think he will be extremely compatible with both Maxey and Joel Embiid, but as everyone in Philly knows, nothing really matters other than health come playoff time. I will believe it when I see it, that the 76ers enter the playoffs next year with a healthy Embiid and George. We had them 12-1 to win the title before George’s signing, now they’re at 8-1.”

Is Paul George enough to take down the Celtics?

George, a nine-time all-star, is coming off the most efficient season of his 14-year career, averaging 22.6 points per game on 47.1% shooting, his highest field goal percentage in a season in the NBA. The reported contract will run through the 2027-28 NBA season when George will be 38 years old.

The Boston Celtics remain the favorite to win next year’s title at around +300 odds at the best sportsbooks in the country, but depending on the book, the 76ers are now the second or third favorite after this series of moves.