In this review, we'll take a closer look at ESPNBet and review what users can come to expect from the popular sportsbook if they're looking to place a wager. We'll also dive into the ESPN BET promo code that is available to bettors as well as the overall user experience on the app.

ESPN BET promo code review

ESPN Bet has a fairly simple promotional offer for new bettors. If a new user places a $10 cash wager, they will receive $100 in bonus bets once the bet settles as a win or a loss.

Bonus bets become available shortly after the bet settles or within 72 hours in the event of technical difficulties. The bonus bets must be used within seven days of receiving them. The bettor must use those bonus bets on future wagers. If those future bets are successful, the bettor will receive the profit as an amount that is able to be withdrawn. However, the stake (original value of the bonus bet) is not returned to the bettor.

Guide to claiming ESPN Bet welcome offer

If you're in a state where ESPN Bet is legally licensed to operate, you can download the app and register within minutes. You'll just have to submit some personal information as well create a personal ESPN login.

New ESPN Bet customers must deposit at least $10 into their account in order to take advantage of the welcome offer. This can be done with a number of banking options.

New users must make an initial $10 bet on any sporting event. Regardless of if the wager wins or loses, ESPN Bet will issue the bettor $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settling. No promo code is required to take advantage of this offer.

The bonus bets will be split into increments of $20 bets across five wagers. The bonus bets can't be withdrawn and users have seven days to use them or they expire.

How does the ESPN BET promo compare to other sports betting app bonus offers?

Here is a look at some of the other welcome offers currently available in sports betting apps:

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code ESPN BET Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins None required Fanatics 10x $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly CBSBET365 Borgata Bet $20, Get $100 in bonus bets None required

ESPN Bet's welcome offer is very comparable to many other sportsbooks in the industry. Unlike some welcome offers, it doesn't matter if your bet wins or loses in order to receive the bonus bets, which makes it much more attractive.

In terms of ESPN Bet, users simply need to make an initial $10 wager and will receive $100 in bonus bets once their original bet settles. Those bonus bets are split up into five $20 wagers that the bettor can use on any market of their choosing.

How to place and track bets on ESPN Bet

ESPN Bet is a very easy betting app to navigate like many others in the industry. Users can make a straight wager or a parlay in a matter of seconds.

Upon logging into a user's ESPN Bet account, the users will see most of the major sports across the top in categories. For example, if a user is interested in MLB betting, that will likely be one of the first choices in order to find the games in a quick manner. After selecting the specific sport that a user wants to bet on, they will see a list of all the games that currently have available odds. If a bettor is just interested in a simple spread, moneyline, or total bet, they can simply click on whichever bet they wish to place. Once a bet is selected, it will appear in the user's betslip and they would just simply have to type in their desired bet account. Prior to placing the bet, the betslip will show the profit that the user will earn if the bet is settled as a winning wager.

Once the bet is placed, the user will see a "My Bets" tab at the bottom of the app. Upon clicking on that, the bettor will see any open bets listed within that section. In addition, there's also a section called "Settled" in which users can see any bets that have already been decided. Those wagers can be filtered by time period from just the past 24 hours or throughout the user's betting history on the app.

Daily promotions on ESPN Bet

Boosts: If a user selects "Boosts" at the top of the app, they will see a list of odds that are being boosted on that specific day. Those wagers show what the previous odds were and what price the user is getting that bet at now.

Profit Boost Packs: In the middle of the app, there is a "Promos" section in which users will see any promotions on ESPN Bet on that day. On some days, there are profit boost packs within the sportsbook section. For example, on the day of this writing, there was a 30% profit boost for any MLB parlay as long as the parlay contains at least three legs.

Weekly promotions on ESPN Bet

Parlay Club: Under "Promos," there is often a promotion in which a user can obtain a $10 bonus bet if they place four $10 four-leg parlays in a given time period. It's usually over the course of a week.

Refer A Friend: Users can always refer a friend to open an account on ESPN Bet. If they do so, the referring user receives $50 in rewards and that offer lasts throughout the remainder of 2025.

Recurring promotions on ESPN Bet

Odds boosts: An odds boost increases the odds of a given wager, which leads to the payout being larger than it would've been originally. When it comes to ESPN Bet, odds boosts are normally connected to specific events or performances in a given sport.

Profit boosts: A profit boost outlines a specific percentage that a bet is being increased by. It could be an individual straight bet or even be attributed to a parlay. When it comes to profit boosts being used on parlays, the user usually has to have a certain number of legs or an odds threshold in which they'd need to reach to take advantage of the offer.

Same-Game Parlay Insurance: On some occasions, ESPN Bet will offer "Same-Game Parlay Insurance," which simply takes some if not all of the risk of a parlay out of the equation. For example, if you place a Same-Game Parlay on a specific NBA game, the promotion will allow the user to obtain a specific dollar amount back in a bonus bet if all of the parlay's legs aren't graded as wins.

What bonuses does ESPN Bet offer to existing users?

There are intriguing betting offers that are available to regular bettors who cannot use the ESPN Bet promo code. Profit boosts for straight bets are often available as well as parlays. Additionally, ESPN has some of its on-air personalities post a boost for a specific game on a given night. Users have to click "opt-in" on any specific boost that they want to use as part of their wager.

ESPN Bet's key features

ESPNBet provides several key features that make it a very easy sportsbook to utilize. The app allows users to cash out on a bet before the game goes final. In addition, if multiple legs have already hit on a parlay, bettors are sometimes able to cash out. Users may also place live bets on games that have already begun.

ESPN Bet's user experience

The ESPN Bet user experience may not be in the elite stratosphere like FanDuel or DraftKings, but it proves to be a solid platform for users. The darker theme isn't overly distracting to the eye and the overall presentation is aesthetically pleasing.

Placing a bet on ESPN Bet is a very easy process. For example, I added a wager (Indiana Pacers spread) to my bet slip simply by clicking on it. The bet immediately shows up on the bet slip and a user can quickly determine what their bet would win depending on the amount that they are choosing to wager. To complete the bet, users simply click the "Bet" button. The process can be completed in a matter of seconds if you already have funds in your account.

Parlays and same-game parlays are a little bit more advanced in terms of how long it takes a user to place such a wager. Once all of the desired legs are added to said parlay, you simply hit the "Bet" button just as you would for a traditional straight bet.

Deposits and withdrawals are also very easy to navigate when it comes to ESPN Bet. There are many different ways in which users can deposit and withdraw funds. One of the easier ways to deposit and withdraw funds is using a PayPal account. Funds are typically immediately available to use on your account right after making a deposit. Withdrawals usually hit your PayPal account within a few minutes, then you can transfer any winnings to your bank account if you so choose.

ESPN BET's app vs. desktop site

Like many other major sportsbooks, the desktop site provides a similar experience to when a bettor uses the ESPN Bet app. Bettors can still log into their account on the desktop website much like they normally would on the app on their phone or tablet. Users can still see ESPN Bet's promotions shown across the top of the website and can select any specific sport that they use to place a bet on. The app may be a tad easier to navigate, but the desktop site offers users a solid experience if they are inclined to do it that way.

Variety of sports & betting markets on ESPN Bet

Users can place wagers on a wide variety of sports after taking advantage of the ESPN Bet promo code. Bettors can place wagers of many different prop bets from sports such as basketball, football, baseball, and so many others.

Sport Bet Types Aussie Rules Money lines, totals, point spreads, props, futures Baseball Money lines, point spreads (run lines), totals, futures, props Basketball Money lines, point spreads, totals, futures, props Boxing Money lines, money line 3-way, method of victory, round betting, go the distance Cricket Money lines, totals, method of 5th dismissal Cycling Winner, futures Darts Money lines, match betting, legs, correct score, 180s Football Money lines, totals, point spreads, futures, props, novelty bets Golf Futures, head-to-heads, props Handball Money lines, point spreads, totals, futures, props Ice Hockey Money lines, totals, point spreads (puck lines), futures, props Lacrosse Futures, money lines, totals, point spreads MMA Money lines, futures, winning method, round totals Motorsport Futures, winner, placing, specials, finishing position Rugby League Money lines, point spreads, futures, margins, three-way, props Rugby Union Money lines, point spreads, futures, margins, three-way, props Snooker 2-way bets, money lines, point spreads, frame betting, total frames Soccer Money lines, point spreads, totals, props, futures, three-way spreads, correct score, assists Surfing Futures, winner Table Tennis Money lines, total points, point spreads, odd/even, race to X points Tennis Winner, set betting, correct score, total match games, money lines, futures, totals Volleyball Winner, total points, correct score, win first set, set spreads

Quality of odds

ESPNBet isn't quite up to par with the wide variety of odds that FanDuel and DraftKings may provide, but there's still plenty of options when it comes to various prop bets. You are able to place wagers on just about any sport that you can think of.

ESPN Bet banking options

Like many other sportsbooks, ESPN Bet offers several banking options when it comes to depositing or withdrawing funds. Users can choose to deposit funds via online banking, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, Credit Card, or they can even place cash on their account at a physical ESPN Bet sportsbook. Bettors can also withdraw funds and can set their preferred method of payment/withdrawal within the app.

Deposit options

Apple Pay

Cash at casino partner

Credit or debit card

Online banking

PayPal

Wire transfer

Venmo

Withdrawal options

Withdrawal method Withdrawal speed Additional fees Apple Pay Within 1 hour No Cash at casino partner Within 1 hour No Check Up to 14 business days No Credit or debit card Up to 48 hours No Online banking Up to 5 business days No PayPal Up to 72 hours No Venmo Up to 72 hours No

ESPN Bet's customer support

ESPN Bet offers customer support for users within the app. If bettors click on their account in the top right corner, they can scroll down to "Contact Support," where you're given an option to have a live chat with a representative or email support@espnbet.com with your concern. There's also a "Frequently Asked Questions" tab if users are looking for an answer for a simple question.

ESPN Bet's Responsible Gambling Tools

Responsible Gambling Tool in the app

ESPN BET users are able to responsibly keep track of their betting habits on the app. This allows bettors to set limits on individual bets, set limits on deposits, and have resources available to them if they need assistance for any reason.

User limits: Bettors can determine how much money they're permitted to wager on a single bet slip. Users can also set deposit limits in a given period as well as how long they scroll through the app before being alerted to how long they've been active.

Cool Off: Bettors can select a given period of time where they won't be able to place any bets. Users won't have access to their ESPNBet account during this time. The time periods range from three days to one year.

Additional resources: Users are reminded to play responsibly and are provided with additional resources such as 1-800-GAMBLER.

What is ESPN Bet's best selling point?

ESPN Bet has many attractive selling points, but its profit boosts are one of the most attractive features on the app. The app will showcase preselected bets from ESPN personalities on sports from the NFL, NBA, NHL, and Premier League just to name a few.

In addition, ESPN Bet's welcome bonus is a very strong one compared to other major sportsbooks. If you place a $10 bet, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets that can be divided up into separate bets or used all on one wager. In addition, new bettors will receive a free 30-day subscription to ESPN+, which is the network's streaming service for out-of-market games.

Users also will receive a 200% deposit match up to $500 on their first deposit on ESPN Bet. It's a nice opportunity for new bettors to see if they're a fan of making the occasional wager and will have plenty of extra funds to do so.

In addition to the "Same-Game Parlay Builder," the overall user experience on ESPN Bet is also a very impressive feature of the app. It's easy to scroll around and find any type of bet that a user is looking for. When placing a wager in their bet slip, users can see exactly what the profit will be rather than the whole amount (including the stake) like many sportsbooks do.

ESPN Bet: Final Verdict

ESPN Bet may not be on the level of sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings, but it provides an enjoyable browsing experience for bettors. It's supremely easy to add games and props to a betslip, which allows users to place a wager in a matter of seconds.

ESPN Bet also offers an abundance of promotions for existing users on a weekly basis. For example, there is often a deposit match scenario of up to $25, which means that a user would receive a $25 bonus bet if they deposit at least $25 into their account. On specific days of the week, the sportsbook also offers bettors boosted odds for players to hit a home run on that day.

Finally, it's easy for users to deposit and withdraw funds into and out of their account whenever the situation arises. ESPN Bet definitely is an aesthetically pleasing sportsbook app that allows users to place bets in a timely manner.

How can ESPN Bet improve its product?

ESPN Bet is one of the newer sports betting apps on the market. The app makes a habit of promoting bets and parlays from some of the company's betting experts. However, there isn't a massive amount of promotion for existing users on a daily basis. For example, FanDuel offers a ton of profit boosts when it comes to parlays that are placed in one specific sport. These are few and far between on ESPN Bet and would be great to see more often for avid bettors. The deposit matches are a solid starting point for existing users, but capping it at $25 may feel a tad frustrating depending on a bettor's average wager size.

ESPN Bet promo code FAQ

How do you get ESPN Bet's $100 bonus bet promo?

New users simply need to make a deposit and place a $10 bet. As soon as the wager settles, the bettor will receive $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Users aren't required to opt into the promotion in order to receive the bonus bets.

Is ESPN Bet legal in Florida and California?

ESPN Bet isn't legal in California or Florida. Users would need to travel to states where online sports betting has been legalized.

How long does an ESPN Bet withdrawal take?

ESPN Bet withdrawal requests usually are processed within minutes. Once the withdrawal is approved, online banking, credit/debit card, PayPal, and Venmo withdrawals can be processed as quickly as one hour. Some banks may take longer, but PayPal withdrawals usually are available to transfer to your bank within an hour of withdrawing the funds.

Can you cash out bonus bets on ESPN Bet?

No, users can't withdraw bonus bets from their ESPN Bet account when they use the promotion. Those bonus bets must be used on wagers before the promotional period expires, which lasts seven days. If any of those bonus bets are marked as a winning wager, then those winnings can be withdrawn out of the user's account.

How do you contact ESPN Bet by phone?

ESPNBet offers users a live chat option if they wish to contact the sportsbook directly with any issues. However, if bettors aren't able to conduct a live chat session, then they can send an email to support@espnbet.com. Those are the two most convenient options to contact ESPNBet's support department with any concerns or problems.

Do you need a promo code for ESPN Bet's sign-up offer?

No, you don't need a promo code in order to receive the bonus bets when initially signing up. As long as you deposit and place a first bet of at least $10, bettors will receive the bonus bets in their account shortly after that first bet settles.