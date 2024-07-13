Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Learn about the best sportsbooks and sportsbook promotions for the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

The Euro 2024 final is upon us, and we are here to break down the best online sportsbooks and betting apps you can use to bet on the epic event, including the best welcome bonuses and promotions.

As it usually does, Euro 2024 has provided football fans across the continent, and the world, with some high-quality matchups, entertaining action full of twists and turns and, as always, unforgettable moments. Through all of the madness, the field has been distilled down to just two teams: Spain and England.

With a fascinating finale on the way, fans of both teams and neutrals alike are eager to watch this tournament’s thrilling conclusion, while bettors are looking for opportunities to find value.

The Euro 2024 final takes place on July 14, with Spain as narrow favorites over England.

Best sportsbooks and promotions for the Euro 2024 final

If you think you know how the game might go – who will win, how many goals will be scored, or who will score them – you might want to try to cash in on your inclinations by placing some bets. But where exactly should you do that? We’ve compiled a list of a few of our favorite online sportsbooks offering lines for the Euro 2024 final; let’s quickly go over each one, why it might be a good choice for you and what extra value you can earn via promotions.

FanDuel

This operator is a great option for mobile-focused bettors, offering the highest-rated app when accounting for the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. They also do a fantastic job of offering favorable odds, allowing players to grab value on lots of popular markets.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s current welcome offer gives new users $200 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins.

FanDuel has also long been known for its creative same game parlays. They pioneered this feature, and continue to be real leaders in what has become an extremely popular form of wagering, making them a great option for a big individual game like this one.

Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins

Caesars

For a low-effort and fun way to play, consider Caesars’ “Quick Picks” feature. These are pre-made parlays, and there should be a few ready to go for the Euro final.

If your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook loses, you can receive a bonus bet of up to $1,000, adding an incentive to sign up.

Overall, Caesars is a great sportsbook for betting on soccer due in large part to the strong technology backing the platform, and the outstanding boosts and rewards available to both new and existing users.

Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses

BetMGM

This sportsbook is often billed as best for experienced players due to very broad bet offerings and some less-intuitive features, but with tremendous welcome offers available, it should be considered even by brand-new sports bettors.

BetMGM is one of our favorite choices for same game parlays. There are ready-made options that are very convenient for less-experienced players, but you also have the freedom to create your own if there are any specific angles you like.

The “King of Sportsbooks” is offering new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Sign up today and see for yourself what BetMGM has to offer.

Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses

bet365

As a major international sportsbook, bet365 is a very popular choice thanks to its offerings for big international events like the Euro. Due to its own European roots, this platform includes quite a robust selection of soccer betting markets, and the Euro final is no exception; just about anything you’d like to bet on, you can find a solid line from bet365.

Another thing to love about bet365 is that they give new users the option to select their preferred welcome bonus. You can either bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets or get a “first bet safety net” up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

In addition to these great welcome bonuses for new users, bet365 offers boosts for returning players for the final, including Accu Boosts and early payouts, among other active promotions.

Bet $5 & Get $150 In Bonus Bets

Fanatics

This new player in the online betting market already offers one of the best loyalty programs out there. When betting on the Euro 2024, or any other market, you can earn 5% back via FanCash on same game parlays, 3% back on traditional parlays, and 1% on all other straight bets. These bonus funds can be used in the sportsbook or on Fanatics licensed sports apparel.

As far as the betting offerings themselves, they’re comparable to what you’ll find from most other options on this list, with fair odds on plentiful bet types available for a big match like this one.

Fanatics Sportsbook has a unique structure of their welcome bonus, as you can get a $200 bet match for five straight days.

$200 Bet Match For 5 Straight Days

DraftKings

New DraftKings bettors can grab a major welcome bonus ahead of the Euro final. All new DraftKings users can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly.

If you are a new user located in IA, IL, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT or WY, you have the option to claim one of the following offers from DraftKings:

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets

Bet $50, get $300 in bonus bets

DraftKings Sportsbook offers a top-notch betting experience, with simple, visually appealing and easy-to-use platforms on both mobile and desktop formats. Euro 2024 bettors should enjoy betting with DraftKings, as they offer lots of different game props like team totals and exact final score predictions, as well as robust player prop markets and competitive odds on standard game lines.

Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly!

BetRivers

BetRivers may have started as a regional favorite, but it’s become a true force on the national scale in recent years. They offer a unique statistics page that can help you stay up-to-date with key metrics and make informed plays.

They also offer plenty of different bet types, including alternate lines for certain markets, allowing you to find exactly the bet you’re looking for.

By using promo code “SPORTS”, new BetRivers users can get up to $500, $250 or $100 in bonus bets, depending on which state they are located in.

Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses

Previewing the Euro 2024 Final

Spain Draw England +135 +190 +240

The odds above are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are up-to-date as of the time of publication.

Only one squad has consistently looked fantastic throughout the entire competition: Spain. Luis de la Fuente has his team playing their most devastating attacking football in years, Dani Olmo is once again flexing great form for his country, and 16-year-old Lamine Yamal is dropping jaws as he makes a very viable push for player of the tournament.

It’s fitting that Spain’s tournament push has been led by a youngster, as the previous generation provided little more than stagnation. After the iconic run of two Euro titles and a World Cup from 2008 through 2012, they went out in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup, and in three of the past four major tournaments, have lost in the Round of 16. Now, they’ll look to pull ahead of Germany and become the only team with four European crowns.

Meanwhile, England has yet to play its first good match of the tournament. They played uninspired football against major underdogs throughout the group stage, before trailing in all three knockout matches before narrowly escaping each one. The Three Lions boast as much talent as any international squad on the planet, but challenges in management and chemistry under Gareth Southgate make it difficult to fully believe in this team.