Ohio St. upsets Iowa State 62-59 behind as Wesson scores 21

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 23, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Ohio State went from barely making the NCAA Tournament to a spot in the second round with a 62-59 upset of sixth-seeded Iowa State in the Midwest Region on Friday night.

Kaleb Wesson had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the 11th-seeded Buckeyes (20-14).

Keyshawn Woods added 19 points for Ohio State, which will play No. 3 seed Houston on Sunday for a spot in the round of 16. Musa Jallow added 11 points for Ohio State.

Iowa State (23-12) led just once in the second half but had a chance to send the game into overtime when Nick Weiler-Babb had an open attempt at a game-tying 3. His shot missed and ended the season for the Cyclones, who won the Big 12 Tournament to earn a spot in the NCAAs.

Marial Shayok scored 23 points and Lindell Wigginton added 14 for Iowa State.

Ohio State led 26-24 at halftime and started to gain momentum in the early minutes of the second half. Woods threw up a lob to Jallow for a dunk that put the Buckeyes up 38-32 with 14 minutes to play.

Iowa State caught a much-needed break when Wigginton was fouled on a 3-pointer. He made the free throw to cut Ohio State's lead to 44-42. Shayok's mid-range jumper finally put Iowa State up 54-53, but Ohio State answered quickly. Woods' corner three put the Buckeyes up 58-54.

Wesson missed a free throw with Ohio State up three and 10 seconds remaining to set up the final sequence.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes slowed the game down and turned it into a Big Ten-style bruise fest. The officials were lenient, which played into the hands of Ohio State's 6-foot-9, 270-pound Wesson.

Iowa State: The Cyclones fell back into some of their inconsistency - they entered the tournament having won just three of their previous six games.

UP NEXT

Ohio State plays Houston on Sunday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

  Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson 1.0
  Nick Weiler-Babb missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Nick Weiler-Babb 10.0
  Kaleb Wesson missed free throw 10.0
  Personal foul on Nick Weiler-Babb 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson 0.0
  Marial Shayok missed free throw 0.0
  Personal foul on Musa Jallow 12.0
+ 1 Keyshawn Woods made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Keyshawn Woods made free throw 18.0
  Personal foul on Nick Weiler-Babb 18.0
Team Stats
Points 62 59
Field Goals 23-58 (39.7%) 23-53 (43.4%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 31
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 24 23
Team 2 2
Assists 12 9
Steals 7 9
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 12 15
Technicals 0 0
Ohio State
Starters
K. Wesson
K. Woods
M. Jallow
A. Wesson
C. Jackson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wesson 21 12 2 8/15 0/2 5/6 3 31 2 0 1 5 7
K. Woods 19 4 2 7/16 3/6 2/2 2 40 1 0 0 1 3
M. Jallow 11 6 2 5/5 1/1 0/0 2 29 3 1 3 2 4
A. Wesson 5 5 3 1/7 0/3 3/4 2 39 1 1 2 3 2
C. Jackson 2 6 3 1/8 0/5 0/0 1 31 0 0 0 0 6
Iowa State
Starters
M. Shayok
N. Weiler-Babb
T. Haliburton
T. Horton-Tucker
M. Jacobson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Shayok 23 5 1 9/17 3/9 2/3 2 40 3 0 3 0 5
N. Weiler-Babb 4 6 4 1/8 0/3 2/2 4 38 1 0 0 2 4
T. Haliburton 4 2 1 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 38 2 0 1 0 2
T. Horton-Tucker 2 1 0 1/6 0/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 2 0 1
M. Jacobson 0 5 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 17 2 0 0 1 4
