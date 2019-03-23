Ohio St. upsets Iowa State 62-59 behind as Wesson scores 21
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Ohio State went from barely making the NCAA Tournament to a spot in the second round with a 62-59 upset of sixth-seeded Iowa State in the Midwest Region on Friday night.
Kaleb Wesson had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the 11th-seeded Buckeyes (20-14).
Keyshawn Woods added 19 points for Ohio State, which will play No. 3 seed Houston on Sunday for a spot in the round of 16. Musa Jallow added 11 points for Ohio State.
Iowa State (23-12) led just once in the second half but had a chance to send the game into overtime when Nick Weiler-Babb had an open attempt at a game-tying 3. His shot missed and ended the season for the Cyclones, who won the Big 12 Tournament to earn a spot in the NCAAs.
Marial Shayok scored 23 points and Lindell Wigginton added 14 for Iowa State.
Ohio State led 26-24 at halftime and started to gain momentum in the early minutes of the second half. Woods threw up a lob to Jallow for a dunk that put the Buckeyes up 38-32 with 14 minutes to play.
Iowa State caught a much-needed break when Wigginton was fouled on a 3-pointer. He made the free throw to cut Ohio State's lead to 44-42. Shayok's mid-range jumper finally put Iowa State up 54-53, but Ohio State answered quickly. Woods' corner three put the Buckeyes up 58-54.
Wesson missed a free throw with Ohio State up three and 10 seconds remaining to set up the final sequence.
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State: The Buckeyes slowed the game down and turned it into a Big Ten-style bruise fest. The officials were lenient, which played into the hands of Ohio State's 6-foot-9, 270-pound Wesson.
Iowa State: The Cyclones fell back into some of their inconsistency - they entered the tournament having won just three of their previous six games.
UP NEXT
Ohio State plays Houston on Sunday.
---
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|9.2
|Pts. Per Game
|9.2
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|40.4
|Field Goal %
|40.2
|36.9
|Three Point %
|35.6
|76.8
|Free Throw %
|76.8
|Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
|1.0
|Nick Weiler-Babb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick Weiler-Babb
|10.0
|Kaleb Wesson missed free throw
|10.0
|Personal foul on Nick Weiler-Babb
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
|0.0
|Marial Shayok missed free throw
|0.0
|Personal foul on Musa Jallow
|12.0
|+ 1
|Keyshawn Woods made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Keyshawn Woods made free throw
|18.0
|Personal foul on Nick Weiler-Babb
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|59
|Field Goals
|23-58 (39.7%)
|23-53 (43.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|7-10 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|31
|Offensive
|12
|6
|Defensive
|24
|23
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|12
|9
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|12
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|11 Ohio State 20-14
|69.6 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|14.2 APG
|6 Iowa State 23-12
|77.4 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|15.2 APG
|
|39.7
|FG%
|43.4
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|21
|12
|2
|8/15
|0/2
|5/6
|3
|31
|2
|0
|1
|5
|7
|K. Woods
|19
|4
|2
|7/16
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|40
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|M. Jallow
|11
|6
|2
|5/5
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|29
|3
|1
|3
|2
|4
|A. Wesson
|5
|5
|3
|1/7
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|39
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|C. Jackson
|2
|6
|3
|1/8
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|21
|12
|2
|8/15
|0/2
|5/6
|3
|31
|2
|0
|1
|5
|7
|K. Woods
|19
|4
|2
|7/16
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|40
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|M. Jallow
|11
|6
|2
|5/5
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|29
|3
|1
|3
|2
|4
|A. Wesson
|5
|5
|3
|1/7
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|39
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|C. Jackson
|2
|6
|3
|1/8
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Washington Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Young
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|L. Muhammad
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Hummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ahrens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. LeDee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hookfin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|36
|12
|23/58
|5/20
|11/14
|12
|200
|7
|2
|10
|12
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shayok
|23
|5
|1
|9/17
|3/9
|2/3
|2
|40
|3
|0
|3
|0
|5
|N. Weiler-Babb
|4
|6
|4
|1/8
|0/3
|2/2
|4
|38
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|T. Haliburton
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Horton-Tucker
|2
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Jacobson
|0
|5
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|17
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shayok
|23
|5
|1
|9/17
|3/9
|2/3
|2
|40
|3
|0
|3
|0
|5
|N. Weiler-Babb
|4
|6
|4
|1/8
|0/3
|2/2
|4
|38
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|T. Haliburton
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Horton-Tucker
|2
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Jacobson
|0
|5
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|17
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Wigginton
|14
|3
|1
|4/8
|3/5
|3/5
|1
|29
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|C. Lard
|12
|6
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|G. Conditt IV
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Z. Talley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boothe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Steyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Schuster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|29
|9
|23/53
|6/22
|7/10
|15
|200
|9
|2
|11
|6
|23
-
10IOWA
7CINCY79
72
Final
-
9OKLA
8MISS95
72
Final
-
14NKY
3TXTECH57
72
Final
-
13UCIRV
4KSTATE70
64
Final
-
15COLG
2TENN70
77
Final
-
16GWEBB
1UVA56
71
Final
-
11ARIZST
6BUFF74
91
Final
-
12OREG
5WISC72
54
Final
-
9WASH
8UTAHST78
61
Final
-
16NDAKST
1DUKE62
85
Final
-
14GAST
3HOU55
84
Final
-
12LIB
5MISSST80
76
Final
-
16IONA
1UNC73
88
Final
-
9UCF
8VCU73
58
Final
-
11OHIOST
6IOWAST62
59
Final
-
13STLOU
4VATECH52
66
Final