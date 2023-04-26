The NBA on Tuesday night released the full list of early entrants into the 2023 NBA Draft on the heels of the declaration deadline that came and went on Sunday. The list included 242 total players, down from totals of 283 in 2022 and 353 in 2021, with a massive 48-person international class headlined by French star Victor Wembanyama and his Mets 92 teammate Bilal Coulibaly.

Every player in the top 30 of the CBS Sports Big Board is included in the early declare list save for Scoot Henderson and Leonard Miller -- whose participation in the G League Ignite combined with their age of 19 or older in this calendar year made them automatically eligible, a rule that may soon change with the new CBA -- leaving us with very few surprises as it pertains to the projected first round of this year's draft entering the meat of the draft cycle.

Added clarity also came on several college stars as Gonzaga big man Drew Timme appeared on the list for a second consecutive offseason, potentially ending any speculation on a return (which he has said on record will not happen) for a super senior season with the Zags. Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard was also an inclusion on the list, which rang as something of a surprise, as he had also not declared for the draft publicly. He's one of three Michigan State players going through the draft process, joining teammates Joey Hauser and Jaden Akins.

Players who have applied for early entry into the NBA Draft can withdraw their names by submitting their decision in writing by 5 p.m. ET on Monday, June 12, which comes 10 days before the 2023 NBA Draft. College players who wish to remain eligible must withdraw by Wednesday, May 31.

Below is a list of the latest CBS Sports Top 50 Big Board and the declaration status. You can find the full declaration list from the NBA here.



