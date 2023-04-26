BASKET-FRA-BOULOGNE-LEVALLOIS-STRASBOURG
EMMANUEL DUNAND

The NBA on Tuesday night released the full list of early entrants into the 2023 NBA Draft on the heels of the declaration deadline that came and went on Sunday. The list included 242 total players, down from totals of 283 in 2022 and 353 in 2021, with a massive 48-person international class headlined by French star Victor Wembanyama and his Mets 92 teammate Bilal Coulibaly.

Every player in the top 30 of the CBS Sports Big Board is included in the early declare list save for Scoot Henderson and Leonard Miller -- whose participation in the G League Ignite combined with their age of 19 or older in this calendar year made them automatically eligible, a rule that may soon change with the new CBA -- leaving us with very few surprises as it pertains to the projected first round of this year's draft entering the meat of the draft cycle.

Added clarity also came on several college stars as Gonzaga big man Drew Timme appeared on the list for a second consecutive offseason, potentially ending any speculation on a return (which he has said on record will not happen) for a super senior season with the Zags. Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard was also an inclusion on the list, which rang as something of a surprise, as he had also not declared for the draft publicly. He's one of three Michigan State players going through the draft process, joining teammates Joey Hauser and Jaden Akins.

Players who have applied for early entry into the NBA Draft can withdraw their names by submitting their decision in writing by 5 p.m. ET on Monday, June 12, which comes 10 days before the 2023 NBA Draft. College players who wish to remain eligible must withdraw by Wednesday, May 31.

Below is a list of the latest CBS Sports Top 50 Big Board and the declaration status. You can find the full declaration list from the NBA here.

RankPlayerDeclaration status
1Victor WembanyamaDeclared
2Scoot HendersonAutomatically eligible
3Brandon MillerDeclared
4Cam WhitmoreDeclared
5Amen ThompsonAutomatically eligible
6Keyonte GeorgeDeclared
7Cason WallaceDeclared
8Ausar ThompsonAutomatically eligible
9Nick Smith Jr.Declared
10Anthony BlackDeclared
11Jarace WalkerDeclared
12Gradey DickDeclared
13Jalen Hood-SchifinoDeclared
14Jordan HawkinsDeclared
15Kris MurrayDeclared
16Dariq WhiteheadDeclared
17Taylor HendricksDeclared
18Brice SensabaughDeclared
19Julian PhillipsDeclared
21Leonard MillerAutomatically eligible
22Trey AlexanderDeclared
23Rayan RupertDeclared
24Jett HowardDeclared
25Dereck Lively IIDeclared
26Julian StrawtherDeclared
27Amari BaileyDeclared
28Kobe BufkinDeclared
29Jalen WilsonDeclared
30Colby JonesDeclared
31Dillon MitchellDeclared
32Trayce Jackson-DavisDeclared
33GG JacksonDeclared
34Kevin McCullarDeclared
35Sidy CissokoAutomatically eligible
36Marcus SasserDeclared
37Maxwell Lewis Declared
38Jaime Jaquez Jr.Declared
39Terquavion SmithDeclared
40Terrence Shannon Jr.Declared
41Ricky Council IVDeclared
42Tyrese HunterDeclared
43Jordan WalshDeclared
44Jaylen ClarkDeclared
45Coleman HawkinsDeclared
46Isaiah WongDeclared
47Arthur KalumaDeclared
48Da'Ron HolmesDeclared
49Azuolas TubelisDeclared
50Andre Jackson Declared
50Jordan MillerDeclared