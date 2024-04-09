The 2024 national championship game is set. It's No. 1 seed UConn vs. No. 1 seed Purdue at 9:20 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The Huskies have the opportunity to become the first repeat national champions since Florida in 2006-07. The Boilermakers, after decades of close calls, return to the NCAA Tournament final for first time since 1969.

UConn's dominance has been the story of March Madness. Even during games in which the Huskies struggle to pull away in the first half, they storm past opponents in the latter 20 minutes. The player of the tournament, though, is Purdue's Zach Edey.

If you notice a new voice when you tune into the Final Four on TBS and TNT, that's because CBS veteran Ian Eagle is stepping in as lead play-by-play announcer for the Final Four, replacing the legendary Jim Nantz, who stepped away in 2023. Eagle will lead mainstays Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson on the broadcast.

So, buckle yourself up for a frenetic finish to a fantastic 2024 NCAA Tournament starting Saturday evening as we prepare to chop the field from four to two ahead of Monday night's national championship. All times Eastern

2024 Final Four schedule

National Championship

Monday, April 8

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 9:20 p.m. (1) UConn vs. (1) Purdue TBS/TNT (watch live)

Paths to 2024 Final Four

(1) UConn

(1) Purdue