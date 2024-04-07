After 66 NCAA Tournament games stretched over the last three weeks, the college basketball season will have one final game to decide a champion. No. 1 overall seed and reigning national champion UConn will face No. 1 seed Purdue on Monday in Glendale, Arizona for the national title.
Purdue is seeking its first national championship in program history. UConn is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back championships in men's basketball since Florida did it in 2006 and 2007. The Huskies could tie North Carolina for the third-most championships all-time behind UCLA and Kentucky with a win.
The Boilermakers defeated NC State 63-50 in the first national semifinal on Saturday to advance to their first championship game since 1969. The Huskies returned to the title game with an 86-72 win.
This will mark the 10th national championship matchup between No. 1 seeds for the title. The last matchup came in 2021 when Baylor defeated No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga to secure its first championship in program history.
2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores
All times Eastern
Final Four
Saturday, April 6
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
National Championship
Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
- (1) UConn vs. (1) Purdue (watch live)
East
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Omaha
- (11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67 | Recap
- (3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69 | Recap
- (2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65 | Recap
- (7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61 | Recap
Friday -- Brooklyn
Friday -- Spokane
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Omaha
Sunday -- Brooklyn
- (1) UConn 75, (9) Northwestern 58 | Recap
Sunday -- Spokane
- (13) Yale vs. (5) San Diego State | Recap
SWEET 16
Thursday, March 28 -- Boston
ELITE EIGHT
Saturday, March 30 -- Boston
(1) UConn 77, (3) Illinois 52 | Recap
South
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Pittsburgh
Friday -- Indianapolis
Friday -- Memphis
Friday -- Brooklyn
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Pittsburgh
- (11) NC State 79, (14) Oakland 73 | Recap
Sunday -- Memphis
- (1) Houston 100, (9) Texas A&M 95 | Recap
Sunday -- Indianapolis
(2) Marquette 81, (10) Colorado 77 | Recap
Sunday -- Brooklyn
- (4) Duke 93, (12) James Madison 55 | Recap
SWEET 16
Friday, March 29 -- Dallas
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday, March 31 -- Dallas
(11) NC State 76, (4) Duke 64 | Recap
Midwest
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42 | Recap
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (16) Grambling 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT) | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Pittsburgh
Friday -- Charlotte
Friday -- Salt Lake City
Friday -- Indianapolis
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Pittsburgh
Saturday -- Salt Lake City
- (5) Gonzaga 89, (4) Kansas 68 | Recap
Sunday -- Indianapolis
- (1) Purdue 106, (8) Utah State 76 | Recap
SWEET 16
Friday, March 29 -- Detroit
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday, March 31 -- Detroit
(1) Purdue 72, (2) Tennessee 66 -- Recap
West
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Charlotte
Thursday -- Salt Lake City
Friday -- Memphis
Friday -- Spokane
- (4) Alabama 109, (13) College of Charleston 96 | Recap
- (12) Grand Canyon 76, (5) Saint Mary's 66 | Recap
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Salt Lake City
- (2) Arizona 78, (7) Dayton 68 | Recap
Saturday -- Charlotte
- (1) North Carolina 85, (9) Michigan State 69 | Recap
Sunday -- Spokane
- (4) Alabama 72, (12) Grand Canyon 61 | Recap
Sunday -- Memphis
- (6) Clemson 72, (3) Baylor 64 | Recap
SWEET 16
Friday, March 29 -- Los Angeles
ELITE EIGHT
- (4) Alabama 89, (6) Clemson 82 | Recap
Sunday, March 31 -- Los Angeles