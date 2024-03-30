High-stakes matchups between Alabama and Clemson have been commonplace on the gridiron in recent years, but now they will meet on the hardwood on Saturday night with a Final Four berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line. The No. 4 seed Crimson Tide took down top seed North Carolina on Thursday, reaching the Elite Eight for the second time in school history. The No. 6 seed Tigers beat No. 3 seed Baylor in the second round before upsetting No. 2 seed Arizona in the Sweet 16. They beat Alabama by a score of 85-77 in November in a game that was part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Tipoff is set for 8:49 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Crimson Tide are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Clemson odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 164.5. Before making any Clemson vs. Alabama picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 152-109 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It also has a strong 32-21 (+890) record on top-rated spread picks this season, and it called 13 Sweet 16 teams this year. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Clemson and just locked in its March Madness predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines and trends for Clemson vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Clemson spread: Alabama -3.5

Alabama vs. Clemson over/under: 164.5 points

Alabama vs. Clemson money line: Alabama -166, Clemson +140

BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 22-4 as favorites this season.

CLEM: The Tigers are 5-1 in their last six games against Alabama.

Alabama vs. Clemson picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama has been one of the top scoring teams in the country throughout the season, but pundits wondered if the Crimson Tide would be able to keep up that pace in the NCAA Tournament. They have silenced the critics thus far, scoring 109 points against Charleston in the first round and 89 points against North Carolina in the Sweet 16. Senior forward Grant Nelson had 24 points and 12 rebounds in the win over the Tar Heels, knocking down clutch free throws at the end of the contest.

Nelson added five blocks in an impressive defensive performance, while guards Aaron Estrada and Rylan Griffen scored 19 points apiece. The Crimson Tide are led by star guard Mark Sears, who is averaging 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is one of five players averaging at least nine points per game for Alabama, which will impose its fast pace again on Saturday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson lost three of its final four games heading into the NCAA Tournament, falling to Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Boston College. The Tigers have put that behind them with three impressive wins in the past week, despite closing as underdogs in all three of those contests. They were 7-point underdogs in their 77-72 win over No. 2 seed Arizona on Thursday, but they held the Wildcats to a 37.3% shooting clip from the floor.

Senior center PJ Hall leads the Tigers with 18.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while senior guard Joseph Girard III averages 15.0 points and is an elite 3-point shooter. Junior forward Ian Schieffelin makes Clemson a difficult team to slow down in the paint, as he nearly averages a double-double with 9.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. The Tigers already beat Alabama once this season, and they have covered the spread in four of their last six games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Alabama vs. Clemson picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 162 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Clemson vs. Alabama, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alabama vs. Clemson spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 152-109 roll on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.