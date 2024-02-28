We've got another exciting SEC matchup on the schedule as the Ole Miss Rebels and Alabama Crimson Tide are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Both teams are 19-8; Ole Miss is 14-2 at home, while Alabama is 4-4 on the road. The Crimson Tide are scoring 91.1 points per game, which ranks first in college basketball.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama spread: Ole Miss +5

Ole Miss vs. Alabama over/under: 166.5 points

Ole Miss vs. Alabama money line: Ole Miss: +182, Alabama: -222

What you need to know about Ole Miss

The point spread may have favored Ole Miss last Saturday, but the final result did not. The Rebels fell 72-59 to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Despite the loss, Ole Miss had strong showings from Moussa Cisse, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and five blocks, and Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds.

The Rebels are averaging 75.1 points per game, which ranks 151st in the nation. Defensively, Ole Miss is giving up 72.2 points per game on average.

What you need to know about Alabama

Meanwhile, Alabama unfortunately witnessed the end of its three-game winning streak on Saturday. The Crimson Tide found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 117-95 punch to the gut against the Kentucky Wildcats. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games.

One of the most active was Rylan Griffen, who finished with 21 points. Another player making a difference was Mark Sears, who scored 20 points to go along with two steals. For the season, Sears is averaging 20.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

