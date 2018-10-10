College basketball corruption trial: Former Adidas consultant says he paid 5 recruits' families, including Deandre Ayton's

NEW YORK -- The college basketball corruption trial had an explosive afternoon on Wednesday when a former consultant for Adidas testified to secretly paying the families of five recruits, including former Arizona star Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft .

Thomas Joseph Gassnola testified that he also paid money to families of current Kansas player Silvio De Sousa, former Kansas player Billy Preston, former NC State player Dennis Smith Jr. and former Louisville player Brian Bowen II. Gassnola also testified to conspiring with Jim Gatto, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins -- the three defendants in this trial, all of whom have plead not guilty -- to conceal payments from schools and the NCAA.

The testimony marked the first time Ayton's name was brought up in the trial. His name, and Arizona coach Sean Miller's, have previously been infamously connected to the FBI's trial due to a disputed media report from February that alleged Dawkins and Miller being caught on wiretap discussing Ayton and six-figure payments.

Wednesday's session ended with Gassnola still under direct examination and he is expected to continue to receive extensive questioning from the prosecution on Thursday morning before the defense gets its chance to cross examine him. Gassnola, 46, is a government witness after pleading guilty on March 30, 2018, to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. By cutting that deal, Gassnola is attempting to avoid a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail and a $250,000 fine.

It also made Gassnola an enemy of his former Adidas colleagues. At one point Gassnola was asked by the prosecutor how he got money for players' families from Adidas.

"Ask Jimmy," Gassnola said, referring to Gatto, who sat 20 feet away and was alertly watching and listening the testimony.

In testifying on behalf of the government -- which is trying to establish that schools were defrauded when players were steered and paid to play at certain programs -- Gassnola's lifting the lid on how Adidas' illicit recruiting operations worked. An email was shown from Adidas grassroots executive Chris Rivers, who described a "Black Opp's" (sic) strategy.

Per Gassnola, the "Black Opp's" was a "dark operation, underground. They don't want anyone to know about." Gassnola said he help orchestrate a $25,000 payment to Bowen II's family when he was in high school. The payment assured him he'd play for Adidas-sponsored Michigan Mustangs on the grassroots circuit. Gassnola said he paid $7,000 in cash and delivered it in an envelope that was placed in a magazine. He said the rest of the money was given to the family by Rivers.

Another document from Feb. 13, 2015, showed Gassnola reporting to Rivers and others in the "Black Opp's" email chain that the Bowen family was "committed to us."

Gassnola, who coached and led the Adidas-sponsored New England Playaz grassroots program since 2004, became an outside consultant in 2015. He had no contract. When he needed to get paid for his consultant work, Gassnola said, "I'd ask Jimmy for the money."

Adidas paid Gassnola $75,000 annually to operate the Playaz and provided another $70,000 in cash for travel expenses. Gassnola testified that he was paid an additional $150,000 from 2015-17 for his consulting duties and also brought in between $200,000-$300,000 for reimbursement on travel expenses.



Gassnola admitted to years worth of tax evasion and currently is $60,000 in debt to the IRS.



One document entered into evidence by the prosecution showed a $90,000 wire transfer from Adidas on Jan. 15, 2015, that bumped Gassnola's account from $2,634.89 to $92,634.89. Another check, with an Adidas logo on it, dated May 15, 2015, showed a $55,000 deposit to Gassnola's account.

There were not a lot of specifics provided by Gassnola, such as how much money each player and their families received. More pertinent details are expected to come in direct examination Thursday morning.

As for De Sousa, the only active college basketball player implicated on Wednesday, his status appears unchanged as an eligible student-athlete. Kansas senior director of compliance Jeff Smith was on the stand prior to Gassnola and said the University of Kansas became aware of potential eligibility issues with De Sousa in April of this year. The defense cross-examined Smith and asked what he knew about a $20,000 deal set up for De Sousa, in addition to an alleged signed overseas paper agreement and involvement with an agent for a pro team in Spain that was signed by De Sousa. Smith said he did not recall anything about the money but did remember potential issues with the pro contract.

When Smith was asked by the prosecution if he had knowledge of De Sousa being ineligible "at this point," he replied: "I do not."

This story will be updated