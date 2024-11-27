top25and1-kansas.jpg
Would I have rather had it inside Cameron Indoor Stadium or Allen Fieldhouse? Of course I would've! College basketball is forever better in true home-road environments, especially in historic, on-campus buildings. So, like I tweeted late Tuesday, if you put me at a table in between Kansas coach Bill Self and Duke coach Jon Scheyer, I'm figuring out a way to get them to agree to a home-and-home series with one meeting at Cameron, another at The Phog.

But that's a column for another day.

Today, let's just focus on the fact that Kansas and Duke — two of the sport's best brands, all things considered — met late Tuesday on a neutral-court in Las Vegas. It didn't pop like it otherwise would've in a true home-road environment, but it was still a fun game that likely ensured the Jayhawks will remain No. 1 in the next Associated Press Top 25 regardless of what happens in Maui, Atlantis or anywhere else.

Final score: Kansas 75, Duke 72.

Despite CBS Sports preseason All-American Hunter Dickinson getting ejected after just 24 minutes on the court for kicking Duke's Maliq Brown in the head, the Jayhwks shot 49.1% from the field to improve to 7-0 with victories over Duke, North Carolina and Michigan State. Needless to say, Bill Self's program remains No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 24th day of this season.

Duke remains No. 10.

Next up for KU is Saturday's game against Furman that KenPom.com gives the Jayhawks a 95% chance of winning. Barring a major upset inside Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks will enter next week with a 7-0 record

1 Kansas Dajuan Harris finished with 14 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 75-72 win over Duke. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Furman. -- 6-0
2 Auburn Johni Broome finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds in Tuesday's 85-72 win over North Carolina. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Memphis. -- 6-0
3 Gonzaga Graham Ike finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 84-41 win over Long Beach State. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against West Virginia. 1 5-0
4 Iowa St. Keshon Gilbert finished with 24 points and three assists in Tuesday's 89-84 win over Dayton. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday against Colorado. 1 4-1
5 Marquette David Joplin finished with 29 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 80-69 win over Georgia. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Stonehill. 2 6-0
6 Tennessee Chaz Lanier finished with 25 points and four rebounds in Friday's 77-62 win over Baylor. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Tennessee Martin. 2 6-0
7 Kentucky Andrew Carr finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 87-68 win over Western Kentucky. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Georgia State. 2 6-0
8 Purdue Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 80-45 win over Marshall. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against NC State. 3 5-1
9 Alabama Mark Sears finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 85-80 win over Houston. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Rutgers. 3 5-1
10 Duke Kon Knueppel was 4 of 14 from the field in Tuesday's 75-72 loss to Kansas. The Blue Devils' next game is Friday against Seattle. -- 4-2
11 Houston Emanuel Sharp was 3 of 11 from the field in Tuesday's 85-80 loss to Alabama. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Notre Dame. 5 3-2
12 N. Carolina Elliot Cadeau was 5 of 15 from the field in Tuesday's 85-72 loss to Auburn. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Michigan State. 9 4-2
13 Memphis Tyrese Hunter finished with 23 points and two assists in Tuesday's 71-63 win over Michigan State. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Auburn/North Carolina. -- 6-0
14 Indiana Myles Rice finished with 20 points and six assists in Thursday's 69-58 win over UNC Greensboro. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday against Louisville. 1 4-0
15 Wisconsin John Tonje finished with 33 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 81-75 win over Pitt. The Badgers' next game is Saturday against Chicago State. 1 7-0
16 Baylor Jayden Nunn missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Friday's 77-62 loss to Tennessee. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against New Orleans. 1 4-2
17 Arkansas Karter Knox finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Monday's 109-35 win over Maryland Eastern Shore. The Razorbacks' next game is Thursday against Illinois. 1 5-1
18 Pittsburgh Guillermo Diaz Graham was 1 of 6 from 3-point range in Sunday's 81-75 loss to Wisconsin. The Panthers' next game is Friday at Ohio State. 1 6-1
19 Ohio St. John Mobley Jr. finished with 23 points and two steals in Friday's 104-60 win over Campbell. The Buckeyes' next game is Monday against Green Bay. 2 5-1
20 Texas Tre Johnson finished with 17 points and two rebounds in Friday's 67-58 win over Saint Joseph's. The Longhorns' next game is Friday against Delaware State. 2 5-1
21 Arizona Caleb Love missed 10 of the 15 shots he attempted in Friday's 69-55 loss to Duke. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Davidson. 2 2-2
22 Florida Alijah Martin finished with 32 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 93-68 win over Southern Illinois. The Gators' next game is Thursday against Wake Forest. 2 6-0
23 Cincinnati Dillon Mitchell finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 81-58 win over Georgia Tech. The Bearcats' next game is Wednesday against Alabama State. 2 5-0
24 Ole Miss Matthew Murrell finished with 19 points and four assists in Thursday's 100-68 win over Oral Roberts. The Rebels' next game is Thursday against BYU. 2 5-0
25 Miss. St. Keshawn Murphy finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 84-79 win over SMU. The Bulldogs' next game is Thursday against UNLV. NR 5-0
26 Oregon TJ Bamba finished with 18 points and four steals in Tuesday's 80-70 win over Texas A&M. The Ducks' next game is Wednesday against San Diego State. NR 6-0