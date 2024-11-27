Would I have rather had it inside Cameron Indoor Stadium or Allen Fieldhouse? Of course I would've! College basketball is forever better in true home-road environments, especially in historic, on-campus buildings. So, like I tweeted late Tuesday, if you put me at a table in between Kansas coach Bill Self and Duke coach Jon Scheyer, I'm figuring out a way to get them to agree to a home-and-home series with one meeting at Cameron, another at The Phog.
But that's a column for another day.
Today, let's just focus on the fact that Kansas and Duke — two of the sport's best brands, all things considered — met late Tuesday on a neutral-court in Las Vegas. It didn't pop like it otherwise would've in a true home-road environment, but it was still a fun game that likely ensured the Jayhawks will remain No. 1 in the next Associated Press Top 25 regardless of what happens in Maui, Atlantis or anywhere else.
Final score: Kansas 75, Duke 72.
Despite CBS Sports preseason All-American Hunter Dickinson getting ejected after just 24 minutes on the court for kicking Duke's Maliq Brown in the head, the Jayhwks shot 49.1% from the field to improve to 7-0 with victories over Duke, North Carolina and Michigan State. Needless to say, Bill Self's program remains No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 24th day of this season.
Duke remains No. 10.
Next up for KU is Saturday's game against Furman that KenPom.com gives the Jayhawks a 95% chance of winning. Barring a major upset inside Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks will enter next week with a 7-0 record
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Kansas
|Dajuan Harris finished with 14 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 75-72 win over Duke. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Furman.
|--
|6-0
|2
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds in Tuesday's 85-72 win over North Carolina. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Memphis.
|--
|6-0
|3
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 84-41 win over Long Beach State. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against West Virginia.
|1
|5-0
|4
Iowa St.
|Keshon Gilbert finished with 24 points and three assists in Tuesday's 89-84 win over Dayton. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday against Colorado.
|1
|4-1
|5
Marquette
|David Joplin finished with 29 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 80-69 win over Georgia. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Stonehill.
|2
|6-0
|6
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier finished with 25 points and four rebounds in Friday's 77-62 win over Baylor. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Tennessee Martin.
|2
|6-0
|7
Kentucky
|Andrew Carr finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 87-68 win over Western Kentucky. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Georgia State.
|2
|6-0
|8
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 80-45 win over Marshall. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against NC State.
|3
|5-1
|9
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 85-80 win over Houston. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Rutgers.
|3
|5-1
|10
Duke
|Kon Knueppel was 4 of 14 from the field in Tuesday's 75-72 loss to Kansas. The Blue Devils' next game is Friday against Seattle.
|--
|4-2
|11
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp was 3 of 11 from the field in Tuesday's 85-80 loss to Alabama. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Notre Dame.
|5
|3-2
|12
N. Carolina
|Elliot Cadeau was 5 of 15 from the field in Tuesday's 85-72 loss to Auburn. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Michigan State.
|9
|4-2
|13
Memphis
|Tyrese Hunter finished with 23 points and two assists in Tuesday's 71-63 win over Michigan State. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Auburn/North Carolina.
|--
|6-0
|14
Indiana
|Myles Rice finished with 20 points and six assists in Thursday's 69-58 win over UNC Greensboro. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday against Louisville.
|1
|4-0
|15
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 33 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 81-75 win over Pitt. The Badgers' next game is Saturday against Chicago State.
|1
|7-0
|16
Baylor
|Jayden Nunn missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Friday's 77-62 loss to Tennessee. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against New Orleans.
|1
|4-2
|17
Arkansas
|Karter Knox finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Monday's 109-35 win over Maryland Eastern Shore. The Razorbacks' next game is Thursday against Illinois.
|1
|5-1
|18
Pittsburgh
|Guillermo Diaz Graham was 1 of 6 from 3-point range in Sunday's 81-75 loss to Wisconsin. The Panthers' next game is Friday at Ohio State.
|1
|6-1
|19
Ohio St.
|John Mobley Jr. finished with 23 points and two steals in Friday's 104-60 win over Campbell. The Buckeyes' next game is Monday against Green Bay.
|2
|5-1
|20
Texas
|Tre Johnson finished with 17 points and two rebounds in Friday's 67-58 win over Saint Joseph's. The Longhorns' next game is Friday against Delaware State.
|2
|5-1
|21
Arizona
|Caleb Love missed 10 of the 15 shots he attempted in Friday's 69-55 loss to Duke. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Davidson.
|2
|2-2
|22
Florida
|Alijah Martin finished with 32 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 93-68 win over Southern Illinois. The Gators' next game is Thursday against Wake Forest.
|2
|6-0
|23
Cincinnati
|Dillon Mitchell finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 81-58 win over Georgia Tech. The Bearcats' next game is Wednesday against Alabama State.
|2
|5-0
|24
Ole Miss
|Matthew Murrell finished with 19 points and four assists in Thursday's 100-68 win over Oral Roberts. The Rebels' next game is Thursday against BYU.
|2
|5-0
|25
Miss. St.
|Keshawn Murphy finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 84-79 win over SMU. The Bulldogs' next game is Thursday against UNLV.
|NR
|5-0
|26
Oregon
|TJ Bamba finished with 18 points and four steals in Tuesday's 80-70 win over Texas A&M. The Ducks' next game is Wednesday against San Diego State.
|NR
|6-0