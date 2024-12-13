I don't think there's a lottery pick on Iowa State's roster. There might not be a first-round pick. I wouldn't bet my 401K that there's a second-round pick.
Perhaps that's why folks remain skeptical.
(I don't know.)
But when a program has been as consistently great as Iowa State's program has been over multiple seasons with a lot of the same important players, it's probably wise to just believe what you're seeing.
So what are we seeing?
Undeniably, what we're seeing for the second straight season is that TJ Otzelberger has a legitimate national championship contender. The Cyclones went 29-8 last season, finished second in the best conference, got a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, made the Sweet 16 and brought back the top four scorers from that team.
So this team should be good. And it is! And the latest reminder came Thursday night, when Iowa State went on the road, played their in-state rival (Iowa), fell behind by 13 points but ultimately won 89-80 to improve to 8-1 on the season with the loss coming on a neutral court to Auburn. Bruce Pearl's Tigers are No. 2 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Iowa State is No. 3.
Tennessee remains No. 1 for the ninth straight day.
If you're into computers, you might be interested to know that Iowa State is projected as a favorite in each of its next 17 games, according to KenPom.com. The next time the Cyclones should be an underdog is at Houston on Feb. 22.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier finished with 22 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 75-62 win over Miami. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Illinois.
|--
|9-0
|2
Auburn
|Miles Kelly finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 98-54 win over Richmond. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Ohio State.
|--
|8-1
|3
Iowa St.
|Curtis Jones finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 89-80 win at Iowa. The Cyclones' next game is Sunday against Nebraska Omaha.
|--
|8-1
|4
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 32 points and six assists in Saturday's 88-74 win over Wisconsin. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Dayton.
|--
|9-1
|5
Kentucky
|Koby Brea finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 78-67 win over Colgate. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Louisville.
|--
|9-1
|6
Duke
|Khaman Maluach finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 72-46 win over Incarnate Word. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against George Mason.
|--
|8-2
|7
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 20 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 94-79 win at North Carolina. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Creighton.
|--
|7-2
|8
Gonzaga
|Khalif Battle had three turnovers and one assist in Saturday's 90-89 overtime loss to Kentucky. The Zags' next game is Saturday against UConn.
|--
|7-2
|9
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 83-78 win over Maryland. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Texas A&M.
|--
|8-2
|10
Kansas
|AJ Storr was 1 of 7 from the field in Sunday's 76-67 loss at Missouri. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against NC State.
|--
|7-2
|11
Michigan St.
|Jaden Akins finished with 18 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 89-52 win over Nebraska. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Oakland.
|--
|8-2
|12
Ole Miss
|Sean Pedulla finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-53 win over Lindenwood. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Southern Miss.
|--
|8-1
|13
UCLA
|Eric Dailey Jr. finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 73-71 win at Oregon. The Bruins' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|--
|8-1
|14
Oregon
|TJ Bamba had five turnovers in Sunday's 73-71 loss to UCLA. The Ducks' next game is Sunday against Stephen F. Austin.
|--
|9-1
|15
Maryland
|Rodney Rice finished with three turnovers and one assist in Sunday's 83-78 loss at Purdue. The Terrapins' next game is Dec. 17 against Saint Francis.
|--
|8-2
|16
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 27 points and four assists in Wednesday's 87-69 win over Virginia. The Gators' next game is Saturday against Arizona State.
|--
|9-0
|17
Miss. St.
|Josh Hubbard finished with 25 points and three assists in Sunday's 91-84 win over Prairie View. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday against McNeese.
|--
|8-1
|18
Illinois
|Kasparas Jakucionis finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 86-80 win over Wisconsin. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|--
|7-2
|19
N. Carolina
|Seth Trimble finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 68-65 win over Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against La Salle.
|--
|5-4
|20
Dayton
|Nate Santos finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 86-62 win over Lehigh. The Flyers' next game is Saturday against Marquette.
|--
|8-2
|21
San Diego St.
|Miles Byrd finished with 19 points and two assists in Wednesday's 81-75 win over Cal Baptist. The Aztecs' next game is Dec. 21 against Cal.
|--
|7-2
|22
Houston
|L.J. Cryer finished with 22 points and two steals in Tuesday's 62-42 win over Troy. The Cougars' next game is Dec. 18 against Toledo.
|--
|6-3
|23
Oklahoma
|Jalon Moore finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 94-78 win over Alcorn State. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|9-0
|24
Clemson
|Chase Hunter finished with 18 points and two assists in Saturday's 65-55 win at Miami. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Memphis.
|--
|9-1
|25
Georgia
|Asa Newell finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 69-48 win over Notre Dame. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday against Grand Canyon.
|--
|8-1
|26
Arizona St.
|Basheer Jihad finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 90-53 win over San Diego. The Sun Devils' next game is Saturday against Florida.
|--
|8-1